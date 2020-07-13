The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.

Food for Thought

Monday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (live only)

The longevous lunch-theater series Food for Thought resumes live performances today with an actual, in-person reading at midtown’s private Coffee House Club—but since almost no one can actually be in the audience, the event is also being shared for free via Zoom. Beloved stage and screen vets Bob Dishy and Marilyn Sokol perform two one-act plays, Arthur Miller’s I Can’t Remember Anything and Robert Anderson’s I’m Herbert, plus an essay by Daniel Rose titled “Eichmann in Israel.” Antony Marsellis directs.

The Seth Concert Series: Audra McDonald

Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)

Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this excellent episode is Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, she has won six Tony Awards—including at least one in each of the four acting categories for women. Virtual tickets cost $25 (or $20 with the discount code AUDRA20); the live edition on Sunday is recorded and rerun on Monday at 3pm.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

St. Louis Actors’ Studio: Billy and Billie

Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through Sunday)

St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. This week’s episodes are the series’ third and fourth. The company tweets a link to them at 5pm.

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival

Monday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is Marga Gomez's solo show, Spanking Machine (July 16–25). The virtual festivities continue today with Hand Wash, the second edition of Jeff McMahon’s weekly series of short works.

Irish Repertory Theatre: The Irish (Rep)…and How We Got That Way: A Celebration of Endurance and Perseverance Through Hard Times

Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 19)

The Irish Rep holds a virtual gala to help raise a little green in these dark times. The main attraction is a screening of recorded selections from its 1998 premiere production of The Irish…and How They Got That Way, a folksy survey of the Irish and Irish-American experience by Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes). A cast of six delivers a collage of folk songs and historical quotations. Along with the video, the evening includes conversations with Ellen McCourt and Malachy McCourt, the writer’s widow and brother, as well as Irish Rep co-founders Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, board chair Kathleen Begala.

Metropolitan Opera: Manon Lescaut

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 18th week with a 2016 production of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Massenet’s Manon, which is based on the same 18th-century novel). Kristine Opolais and Roberto Alagna play the central lovers, supported by Massimo Cavalletti and Brindley Sherratt; Fabio Luisi conducts the performance, which is staged in noir style by Richard Eyre.

Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)

Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In honor of the International Jugglers’ Association Festival, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts cane juggler Drew Brown, bounce juggler Salih Mahammed, foot jugglers Orlene Carlos and Famiglia Gentile and the daredevil duo the Passing Zone. Also on the lineup are wire walker Ariele Ebacher, acrobats Jan and Timo Damm, singer Shelly Watson, physical comedian Guero and the unicycling family the Abrahams of Semcycle Circus, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).

Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020

Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, continues its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Alejandra Ramos Riera’s Bitter Sweet—inspired by the work of poets Sylvia Plath, Emily Dickinson and Alejandra Pizarnik—and Gabriel Hernández’s Quarter Rican, a comedy set on a playground in New Jersey. Reservations are required.

Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali, which will be spread out over four successive nights from Monday through Thursday this week. The large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson, Miriam A. Hyman, Thom Sesma and Jacob Ming-Trent; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. (The entire four-part series will be made available as an on-demand podcast.)

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Great American Songbook torchbearer Michael Feinstein, Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, Broadway performer and Whitney Houston channeler Kevin Smith Kirkwood, blues singer Mara Kaye, tap dancers Luke Hawkins and Addalie Burns, musical-theater performer Tavia Rivée and Billy Hinsche, who performed as a teenager with Dino Martin and Desi Arnaz Jr. in the 1960s boy band Dino, Desi & Billy. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends

Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!).

The Golden Gays NYC: Hot Flashbacks! A Golden Girls Revue

Monday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Jason B. Schmidt, Andy Crosten and Gerry Mastrolia play everyone’s favorite geriatric Miami trio in this affectionate 30-minute musical drag homage to The Golden Girls. Tickets cost $10.

Mondays in the Club with Lance

Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST

He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. This week marks the launch of Monday+, a hub for new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

CyberTank Variety Show

Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST

The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s episode is hosted by Anooj Bhandari.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four day. This week, the series teams with a dozen Arizona theater companies—led by the one that is actually called Arizona Theatre Company—to create 14 short works.

La MaMa: Coffeehouse Chronicles: Hair 50th Anniversary

Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

The East Village cultural pillar La MaMa streams an archival recording of its 2017 Hair reunion celebration, featuring two of the musical’s writers—James Rado and the late Galt MacDermot—and original cast members including Melba Moore, Jill O’Hara, Natalie Mosco, Walter Michael Harris and Marjorie Lipari. Among the many other notable participants are Annie Golden, Andre De Shields, Ellen Foley, Dale Soules, Allan F. Nicholls, Magie Dominic, Merle Frimark and the late Shelley Ackerman.

Dixon Place: Hot! Festival

Tuesday 7pm and 8:30pm EDT / midnight and 1:30am BST (live only)

See Monday 6:30pm. The Hot! Festival flames on tonight with poet Patrick Roche’s autobiographical solo show A Socially Acceptable Breakdown (7pm) and a queer-themed edition of Dixon Place’s adventurous long-running literary salon Experiments & Disorders (8:30pm), featuring Sur Rodney (Sur) and Bishakh Som. which embraces fiction, nonfiction, poetry and performance texts by writers who dare to be weird. Reservations are required.

Piano Bar Live!

Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST

Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This week’s edition focuses on the singer staff of Ellen’s Stardust Diner, including Amanda Brasher, Chris Dilley, Antonio Edwards, Brandi Massey, Monique Morgan, Kevin Ray and the trio Ménage a Trois.

Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata

Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, which predates the HD era, is Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring Ileana Cotrubas as a Parisian courtesan. James Levine conducts this acclaimed and fondly remembered 1981 performance, which also features Plácido Domingo and Cornell MacNeil.

Night of a Thousand Judys

Tuesday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one month)

Justin Sayre, an avatar of retroqueer cultivation, is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.

The 2020 Obie Awards

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The hilarious Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual edition of the Obies in this celebration of Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway achievements in the 2019–2020 theater season. Along with this year’s awards, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony includes performances by songwriters Michael R. Jackson and Shaina Taub, Fela!’s Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah, and members of three casts—the original and two revivals—of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. For $50 you can attend a 6pm preshow fundraiser for the American Theater Wing that features live performances by Sengbloh, LaChanze, N’Kenge and Celia Rose Gooding.

Nuyorican Poets Cafe: The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The major African-American poet, novelist and essayist Ishmael Reed (Mumbo Jumbo) takes shots at Hamilton in a satirical fact-check, modeled loosely on A Christmas Carol, that finds the musical’s auteur, Lin-Manuel Miranda, visited by the ghosts of slaves, Native Americans and others left out of the musical’s version of American history. This free stream is a recording of the show’s 2019 production at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, which was directed by Rome Neal.

Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Monday at 8pm. Tonight’s section of Richard II is the second of the audio play’s four parts.

Musical Theatre Factory: Cheeyang Ng: Who is Cheeyang Ng?

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)

Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents the Singapore-born composer Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound) in his 2018 Joe’s Pub concert debut, in which he is backed by an all-Asian cast and band. Immediately before and after the event, Ng hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Live. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

Amber Martin: Ambyoke

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)

Stars in the House

Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.

Pixel Playhouse: Definitely Not Clue

Tuesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

The digital-theater Pixel Playhouse presents a virtual production of Sara Beil’s enjoyably goofy interactive musical murder mystery, which blends live and recorded performances and invites audiences to play along by solving puzzles and voting for a couple of plot twists. (You’ll need to sign up for Twitch to participate fully.) The story concerns a reunion of high school friends that takes an ominous turn. Ryan O’Connor directs a cast of eight. Any resemblances between the characters they have mustered and those in the board game Clue are surely just plum luck.

Martha Graham Dance Company: Clytemnestra

Wednesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST

The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a look at Graham’s take on the Oresteia’s vengefully murderous Clytemnestra. The company is showing the work—as danced by a 1979 ensemble led by Yuriko Kimura—in three pieces; today’s is the first, and the other two will be on Saturday and next Wednesday. Each program also includes footage of Graham herself in the title role and a live discussion with special guests.

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte

Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)

In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2017 recording of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.

The Homebound Project: Fourth Edition

Wednesday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (available for four days)

An extremely impressive roster of actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s five editions features an anthology of new short dramatic works that you can watch in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s fourth installment—created on the theme of “promise”—are Cherry Jones, Judith Light, Santino Fontana, Amber Tamblyn, Tommy Dorfman, Adam Faison, Mary Wiseman, Jon-Michael Reese, Lisa Edelstein, Sue Jean Kim and Marquise Vilson; the writers are Jon Robin Baitz, Erin Courtney, Halley Feiffer, Diana Oh, Leslye Headland, Janine Nabers, Harrison David Rivers, Charly Evon Simpson, Migdalia Cruz, Boo Killebrew and Emily Zemba. The directors include Lena Dunham, Leigh Silverman, Colette Robert, Cándido Tirado and Annie Tippe.

Bard at the Gate: The Droll

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)

The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The second offering is Meg Miroshnik’s 2011 play, The Droll, which looks at the dilemma faced by actors during the prohibition of live theater in Puritan 17th-century England. (Performers facing uncertain futures today may relate.) The cast, directed by Devin Brain, includes Brett Dalton, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Matt Biagini, Zach Appelman, Ceci Fernandez, Matt McGrath, Blake Segal, Elizabeth Stahlmann and Irene Sofia Lucio. A live discussion with Miroshnik and Brain will be held on Zoom at 5pm the day after the streaming premiere; you can register to participate in the discussion—and download the script of the play—on Vogel’s website. Donations benefit the Parent Artist Advocacy League and the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

New Works: Talk to Me and F.L.I.P.PED

Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Talk to Me, by Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser (The Boy Who Danced on Air), is a family musical about an adolescent boy on the autism spectrum who is able to make new connections with the world through the Siri app; in J. Oconer Navarro’s F.L.I.P.PED, a first-generation Filipino-American encounters tragedy and history on a trip to the Philippines with his parents and his favorite aunt. Half of all donations received this week go to the Next Wave Initiative, which aims to amplify Black voices in theater.

Metropolitan Opera: Turandot

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 18th week of free operas continues with Puccini’s final opera, Turandot: a folk tale, set in China, about a brave warrior who risks his life to win the hand of a cruel princess. In this 2009 performance, set amid the epic chinoiserie of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1987 production, Maria Guleghina plays the title character and Marcello Giordani is her suitor (who sings one of Puccini’s best-loved tenor arias, “Nessun Dorma”). Andris Nelsons is at the baton; the supporting cast includes Marina Poplavskaya and Samuel Ramey.

Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies

Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)

In this 90-minute solo show, performed live every two weeks, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs. Tickets cost $19.50.

Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

See Monday at 8pm. Tonight’s section of Richard II is the third of the audio play’s four parts.

Stars in the House

Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

See Monday 8pm. Guests on tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.

