The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll down past the daily listings to find events you can still watch for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos that have no expiration. We update this page daily, so bookmark it for the latest information.
Food for Thought
Monday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (live only)
The longevous lunch-theater series Food for Thought resumes live performances today with an actual, in-person reading at midtown’s private Coffee House Club—but since almost no one can actually be in the audience, the event is also being shared for free via Zoom. Beloved stage and screen vets Bob Dishy and Marilyn Sokol perform two one-act plays, Arthur Miller’s I Can’t Remember Anything and Robert Anderson’s I’m Herbert, plus an essay by Daniel Rose titled “Eichmann in Israel.” Antony Marsellis directs.
The Seth Concert Series: Audra McDonald
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this excellent episode is Audra McDonald, a dazzling interpreter whose virtuosic technique doesn’t get in the way of her natural warmth. One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, she has won six Tony Awards—including at least one in each of the four acting categories for women. Virtual tickets cost $25 (or $20 with the discount code AUDRA20); the live edition on Sunday is recorded and rerun on Monday at 3pm.
Audra McDonald | Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Monday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).
St. Louis Actors’ Studio: Billy and Billie
Monday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through Sunday)
St. Louis Actors’ Studio rolls out two episodes per week of Billy and Billie, a ten-part serial by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty) that the misanthropic playwright expanded out of his own play The Way We Get By—which, oddly enough, wound up premiering after the series. Adam Brody and Lisa Joyce star as step-siblings in a taboo-breaking relationship; the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Frederick Weller, Victor Slezak, Eric Bogosian, Li Jun Li, Gia Crovatin, Phil Burke, Katie Paxton and the late Jan Maxwell. This week’s episodes are the series’ third and fourth. The company tweets a link to them at 5pm.
Billy and Billie | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival
Monday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The centerpiece of this year’s edition is Marga Gomez's solo show, Spanking Machine (July 16–25). The virtual festivities continue today with Hand Wash, the second edition of Jeff McMahon’s weekly series of short works.
Irish Repertory Theatre: The Irish (Rep)…and How We Got That Way: A Celebration of Endurance and Perseverance Through Hard Times
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through July 19)
The Irish Rep holds a virtual gala to help raise a little green in these dark times. The main attraction is a screening of recorded selections from its 1998 premiere production of The Irish…and How They Got That Way, a folksy survey of the Irish and Irish-American experience by Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes). A cast of six delivers a collage of folk songs and historical quotations. Along with the video, the evening includes conversations with Ellen McCourt and Malachy McCourt, the writer’s widow and brother, as well as Irish Rep co-founders Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, board chair Kathleen Begala.
Ciarán O'Reilly | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Metropolitan Opera: Manon Lescaut
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight the series begins its 18th week with a 2016 production of Puccini's Belle Époque classic Manon Lescaut (not to be confused with Massenet’s Manon, which is based on the same 18th-century novel). Kristine Opolais and Roberto Alagna play the central lovers, supported by Massimo Cavalletti and Brindley Sherratt; Fabio Luisi conducts the performance, which is staged in noir style by Richard Eyre.
Manon Lescaut | Photograph: Ken Howard
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for one week)
Sponsored by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In honor of the International Jugglers’ Association Festival, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hosts cane juggler Drew Brown, bounce juggler Salih Mahammed, foot jugglers Orlene Carlos and Famiglia Gentile and the daredevil duo the Passing Zone. Also on the lineup are wire walker Ariele Ebacher, acrobats Jan and Timo Damm, singer Shelly Watson, physical comedian Guero and the unicycling family the Abrahams of Semcycle Circus, as well as circus historian Hovey Burgess. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
The Passing Zone | Photograph: Jay Blakesberg
Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre: Remojo 2020
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Pregones/PRTT, whose 2014 merger united two of New York’s oldest Latinx-centered theater companies, continues its five-part weekly platform for works-in-progress and indie short films. Rosal Colon (Orange Is the New Black) hosts each half-hour episode. Today’s edition features Alejandra Ramos Riera’s Bitter Sweet—inspired by the work of poets Sylvia Plath, Emily Dickinson and Alejandra Pizarnik—and Gabriel Hernández’s Quarter Rican, a comedy set on a playground in New Jersey. Reservations are required.
Rosal Colon | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Public Theater's free annual Shakespeare in the Park, held at the beautiful open-air Delacorte Theater in Central Park, is one of New York City's most cherished cultural traditions. While this year’s edition had to be canceled, the Public is teaming up with WNYC to keep the experience alive in a new way: with a radio-play production of what was to have been the 2020 festival’s first offering, Richard II. Rarely seen in full productions, Shakespeare’s history play depicts the overthrow and eventual regicide of the last of the direct-line Plantagenet kings, a prickly man with a knack for making powerful enemies. While the plot is heavy on medieval politics, the writing contains some of the most beautiful verse that the Bard ever crafted. André Holland plays the title role in this audio production, directed by Saheem Ali, which will be spread out over four successive nights from Monday through Thursday this week. The large and excellent supporting cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Estelle Parsons, Stephen McKinley Henderson, John Douglas Thompson, Miriam A. Hyman, Thom Sesma and Jacob Ming-Trent; Lupita Nyong’o provides narration and historical context. (The entire four-part series will be made available as an on-demand podcast.)
Phylicia Rashad | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes Great American Songbook torchbearer Michael Feinstein, Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, Broadway performer and Whitney Houston channeler Kevin Smith Kirkwood, blues singer Mara Kaye, tap dancers Luke Hawkins and Addalie Burns, musical-theater performer Tavia Rivée and Billy Hinsche, who performed as a teenager with Dino Martin and Desi Arnaz Jr. in the 1960s boy band Dino, Desi & Billy. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Kevin Smith Kirkwood | Photograph: Kevin Thomas Garcia
Stars in the House: Andréa Burns and friends
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. On Monday nights the show is guest-hosted by Broadway’s vivid Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!).
The Golden Gays NYC: Hot Flashbacks! A Golden Girls Revue
Monday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Jason B. Schmidt, Andy Crosten and Gerry Mastrolia play everyone’s favorite geriatric Miami trio in this affectionate 30-minute musical drag homage to The Golden Girls. Tickets cost $10.
The Golden Gays NYC | Photograph: Darin Kamnetz
Mondays in the Club with Lance
Monday 9pm–1am EDT / 1am–5am BST
He’s worked with Alan Cumming, Liza Minnelli and just about every downtown act in NYC. Now the songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming—transposed, for the time being, to the key of YouTube, where loyal regulars and curious visitors can keep the flame burning. Expect show-tune geekery and advanced community spirit. This week marks the launch of Monday+, a hub for new material as well as highlight clips from past events. (The stream is free, but you can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)
Mondays in the Club with Lance | Photograph: Jason Eason
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely. This week’s episode is hosted by Anooj Bhandari.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Tuesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four day. This week, the series teams with a dozen Arizona theater companies—led by the one that is actually called Arizona Theatre Company—to create 14 short works.
La MaMa: Coffeehouse Chronicles: Hair 50th Anniversary
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The East Village cultural pillar La MaMa streams an archival recording of its 2017 Hair reunion celebration, featuring two of the musical’s writers—James Rado and the late Galt MacDermot—and original cast members including Melba Moore, Jill O’Hara, Natalie Mosco, Walter Michael Harris and Marjorie Lipari. Among the many other notable participants are Annie Golden, Andre De Shields, Ellen Foley, Dale Soules, Allan F. Nicholls, Magie Dominic, Merle Frimark and the late Shelley Ackerman.
Coffeehouse Chronicles: Hair | Photograph: Courtesy La MaMa
Dixon Place: Hot! Festival
Tuesday 7pm and 8:30pm EDT / midnight and 1:30am BST (live only)
See Monday 6:30pm. The Hot! Festival flames on tonight with poet Patrick Roche’s autobiographical solo show A Socially Acceptable Breakdown (7pm) and a queer-themed edition of Dixon Place’s adventurous long-running literary salon Experiments & Disorders (8:30pm), featuring Sur Rodney (Sur) and Bishakh Som. which embraces fiction, nonfiction, poetry and performance texts by writers who dare to be weird. Reservations are required.
Patrick Roche | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual. This week’s edition focuses on the singer staff of Ellen’s Stardust Diner, including Amanda Brasher, Chris Dilley, Antonio Edwards, Brandi Massey, Monique Morgan, Kevin Ray and the trio Ménage a Trois.
Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. Tonight’s Met selection, which predates the HD era, is Verdi's La Traviata, a tale of conspicuous consumption starring Ileana Cotrubas as a Parisian courtesan. James Levine conducts this acclaimed and fondly remembered 1981 performance, which also features Plácido Domingo and Cornell MacNeil.
La Traviata | Photograph: Metropolitan Opera Archives
Night of a Thousand Judys
Tuesday at 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one month)
Justin Sayre, an avatar of retroqueer cultivation, is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.
Nathan Lee Graham | Photograph: Andrew Werner
The 2020 Obie Awards
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The hilarious Cole Escola hosts the 65th annual edition of the Obies in this celebration of Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway achievements in the 2019–2020 theater season. Along with this year’s awards, the pre-recorded virtual ceremony includes performances by songwriters Michael R. Jackson and Shaina Taub, Fela!’s Saycon Sengbloh and Sahr Ngaujah, and members of three casts—the original and two revivals—of the Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. For $50 you can attend a 6pm preshow fundraiser for the American Theater Wing that features live performances by Sengbloh, LaChanze, N’Kenge and Celia Rose Gooding.
Cole Escola | Photograph: Allison Michael Orenstein
Nuyorican Poets Cafe: The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The major African-American poet, novelist and essayist Ishmael Reed (Mumbo Jumbo) takes shots at Hamilton in a satirical fact-check, modeled loosely on A Christmas Carol, that finds the musical’s auteur, Lin-Manuel Miranda, visited by the ghosts of slaves, Native Americans and others left out of the musical’s version of American history. This free stream is a recording of the show’s 2019 production at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe, which was directed by Rome Neal.
Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Monday at 8pm. Tonight’s section of Richard II is the second of the audio play’s four parts.
Musical Theatre Factory: Cheeyang Ng: Who is Cheeyang Ng?
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 24 hours)
Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. This edition of its Tune In Tuesdays series, which airs every second week, presents the Singapore-born composer Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound) in his 2018 Joe’s Pub concert debut, in which he is backed by an all-Asian cast and band. Immediately before and after the event, Ng hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Live. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.
Cheeyang Ng | Photograph: David Moriya
Amber Martin: Ambyoke
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The multitalented Amber Martin, a chameleonic performer with a killer voice, is a significant player in the downtown alt-cabaret scene, and she’s not going to let a little quarantine slow her down. In her weekly hang session on Facebook, she sings favorites and requests to karaoke tracks and chats with guests. (You can tip her through Venmo at @Amber-Martin-101.)
Amber Martin | Photograph: Rayon Richards
Stars in the House
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Guests for tonight’s episode have not yet been announced.
Pixel Playhouse: Definitely Not Clue
Tuesday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The digital-theater Pixel Playhouse presents a virtual production of Sara Beil’s enjoyably goofy interactive musical murder mystery, which blends live and recorded performances and invites audiences to play along by solving puzzles and voting for a couple of plot twists. (You’ll need to sign up for Twitch to participate fully.) The story concerns a reunion of high school friends that takes an ominous turn. Ryan O’Connor directs a cast of eight. Any resemblances between the characters they have mustered and those in the board game Clue are surely just plum luck.
Definitely Not Clue | Photograph: Courtesy Pixel Playhouse
Martha Graham Dance Company: Clytemnestra
Wednesday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST
The queen of modern dance's legacy lives on. In this edition of its Martha Matinee series on YouTube, the company that bears her name takes a look at Graham’s take on the Oresteia’s vengefully murderous Clytemnestra. The company is showing the work—as danced by a 1979 ensemble led by Yuriko Kimura—in three pieces; today’s is the first, and the other two will be on Saturday and next Wednesday. Each program also includes footage of Graham herself in the title role and a live discussion with special guests.
Martha Graham in Clytemnestra | Photograph: Martha Swope
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
Wednesday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
See Monday 4pm. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).
Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly gift of filmed productions (see 7:30pm), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering. This week's study subject is a 2017 recording of Mozart’s fairy tale Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), as staged with her characteristic imaginative exuberance by The Lion King auteur Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the performance, whose cast includes Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.
Die Zauberflöte | Photograph: Richard Termine
The Homebound Project: Fourth Edition
Wednesday 7pm EDT / 12am BST (available for four days)
An extremely impressive roster of actors and writers lend their talents to this online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, each of the Homebound Project’s five editions features an anthology of new short dramatic works that you can watch in return for a donation of $10 or more. (The videos stay live for four days only.) The actors in tonight’s fourth installment—created on the theme of “promise”—are Cherry Jones, Judith Light, Santino Fontana, Amber Tamblyn, Tommy Dorfman, Adam Faison, Mary Wiseman, Jon-Michael Reese, Lisa Edelstein, Sue Jean Kim and Marquise Vilson; the writers are Jon Robin Baitz, Erin Courtney, Halley Feiffer, Diana Oh, Leslye Headland, Janine Nabers, Harrison David Rivers, Charly Evon Simpson, Migdalia Cruz, Boo Killebrew and Emily Zemba. The directors include Lena Dunham, Leigh Silverman, Colette Robert, Cándido Tirado and Annie Tippe.
Amber Tamblyn | Photograph: Katie Jacobs
Bard at the Gate: The Droll
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for four days)
The Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive) curates Bard at the Gate, a new series devoted to virtual readings of underrated works. The second offering is Meg Miroshnik’s 2011 play, The Droll, which looks at the dilemma faced by actors during the prohibition of live theater in Puritan 17th-century England. (Performers facing uncertain futures today may relate.) The cast, directed by Devin Brain, includes Brett Dalton, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Matt Biagini, Zach Appelman, Ceci Fernandez, Matt McGrath, Blake Segal, Elizabeth Stahlmann and Irene Sofia Lucio. A live discussion with Miroshnik and Brain will be held on Zoom at 5pm the day after the streaming premiere; you can register to participate in the discussion—and download the script of the play—on Vogel’s website. Donations benefit the Parent Artist Advocacy League and the Dramatists Guild Foundation.
Paula Vogel | Photograph: Laurie Sturdevant
New Works: Talk to Me and F.L.I.P.PED
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Talk to Me, by Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser (The Boy Who Danced on Air), is a family musical about an adolescent boy on the autism spectrum who is able to make new connections with the world through the Siri app; in J. Oconer Navarro’s F.L.I.P.PED, a first-generation Filipino-American encounters tragedy and history on a trip to the Philippines with his parents and his favorite aunt. Half of all donations received this week go to the Next Wave Initiative, which aims to amplify Black voices in theater.
J. Oconer Navarro | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist
Metropolitan Opera: Turandot
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
See Monday 7:30pm. The Met’s 18th week of free operas continues with Puccini’s final opera, Turandot: a folk tale, set in China, about a brave warrior who risks his life to win the hand of a cruel princess. In this 2009 performance, set amid the epic chinoiserie of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1987 production, Maria Guleghina plays the title character and Marcello Giordani is her suitor (who sings one of Puccini’s best-loved tenor arias, “Nessun Dorma”). Andris Nelsons is at the baton; the supporting cast includes Marina Poplavskaya and Samuel Ramey.
Turandot | Photograph: Marty Sohl
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, performed live every two weeks, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs. Tickets cost $19.50.
Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies | Photograph: Kent Campbell
Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Monday at 8pm. Tonight’s section of Richard II is the third of the audio play’s four parts.
Stars in the House
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Monday 8pm. Guests on tonight’s edition have not yet been announced.
LIMITED RUNS
Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra (Joe’s Pub)
Through July 13 at 1pm
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a 2019 set by neo–lounge lizard and songwriter Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go), who couches his wryly idiosyncratic, sorry-grateful take on life in jazzy retro tunes. He is joined by Eben Levy on guitar, Ian Riggs on bass and Vito Dieterle on sax.
#WeAreDyingHere (Covid Zero)
Through July 13 at 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
South African poet, writer and director Siphokazi Jonas takes a hard look at gender-based violence in her native country in a piece that she performs alongside its co-writers: spoken-word artist Hope Netshivhambe and singer Babalwa Makwetu. The show was recorded in February at the Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg. Tickets begin at 50 rands (or about $3), but for slightly more you can help provide blankets for homeless women or masks, sanitizers and food for local students.
Tristan und Isolde (Metropolitan Opera)
Through July 13 at 6:30pm EDT / 11:30 BST
The Met's 17th week of free offerings concludes with Dieter Dorn’s stately, striking production of Wagner’s 1865 masterwork Tristan und Isolde, a four-hour epic about the potion-driven love between an unlucky Irish princess and the Cornish knight who has been entrusted to deliver to her to his king. Ben Heppner and Jane Eaglen play the massive title roles, supported by Katarina Dalayman, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen and René Pape; James Levine conducts the 1999 performance, which predates the HD era.
Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert
Through July 14
In a Broadway career that has spanned more than 60 years to date—in such shows as Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and revivals of Gypsy and Follies—the perpetually lovable Bernadette Peters has established herself as one of the great musical-theater leading ladies of all time, with a special affinity for the work of Stephen Sondheim. This recording of her full 2009 concert Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre is being streamed as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The online event includes a new conversation between Peters and the charming actor Michael Urie.
Ballet Hispánico: Noche Unidos
Through July 13
Throughout the pandemic crisis, the venerable Latinx dance troupe Ballet Hispánico, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has maintained a highly active engagement with the world in its B Unidos program of virtual classes, exercises, discussions and archival footage. In tonight’s virtual gala, the company premieres new works by nine choreographers: Kiri Avelar, Rodney Hamilton, Michelle Manzanales, Andrea Miller, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Pedro Ruiz, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, Nancy Turano and artistic director Eduardo Vilaro. Along with the dances, the event features appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Norman Lear, Pacquito D'Rivera and Arturo O'Farrill.
Tribute to Balanchine (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
In this program, which was broadcast on Live from Lincoln Center in 1983, New York City Ballet celebrates the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. The programs includes three of the master’s ballets: Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
This is one of the most beloved works in New York City Ballet’s repertoire: George Balanchine’s bewitching full-length 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn (including the now-ubiquitous “Wedding March”). NYCB opened its first season at Lincoln Center with Balanchine’s ballet back in 1964; this performance, recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.
All Balanchine Program (New York City Ballet)
Through July 14 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center shares a collection of New York City Ballet performances of dances by George Balanchine. On the program are three selections from a 2004 broadcast on the occasion of the choreographer’s centennial: Wendy Whelan and Damian Woetzel in the fourth movement of Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet; Maria Kowroski, Rachel Rutherford and James Fayette in Concerto Barocco; and Alexandra Ansanelli and Nilas Martins in the “The Man I Love“ pas de deux from Who Cares? Also featured is the third act from the 1978 Live from Lincoln Center broadcast of Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s reconstruction and expansion of the 19th-century comic ballet Coppélia, a tale of mechanical dolls inspired by stories by E. T. A. Hoffmann and set to music by Léo Delibes. The performance stars Patricia McBride and Helgi Tomasson, the original leading dancers of the ballet’s 1974 premiere.
El Viaje (Ballet Hispánico)
Through July 15 at Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. Today’s offering is Edwaard Liang’s 2019 piece El Viaje, which explores the experience of leaving one’s homeland with a focus on Chinese emigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora. A live Q&A follows with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and associated artists.
American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House
Through July 15 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Lincoln Center streams a classic from more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, as captured in a 1978 broadcast of Live from Lincoln Center. Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.
Iphigenia (City Garage)
Through July 15
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. This weekend it is streaming an archival recording of its 2006 production of Iphigenia, Charles L. Mee’s adaptation of Euripides' tragedy Iphigenia at Aulis, in which the Greek warrior Agamemnon sacrifices his family for job advancement, with dire future consequences. Directed by Frederíque Michel, the show is the third and final installment of City Garage’s trilogy of Mee’s postmodern takes on the ancients.
Eva Luna (Repertorio Español)
Through July 15
New York City’s leading Spanish-language repertory company presents a streamed reading of Caridad Svich’s Eva Luna, based on a coming-of-age novel by the Chilean-American writer Isabel Allende (The House of the Spirits). Estefanía Fadul directs a cast of seven. The company, founded in 1968, hopes to premiere the play on a real-life stage next year.
The Deep Blue Sea (National Theatre)
Through July 16 at 2pm EDT / 7pm EST
Thanks to its NT Live series, London’s venerable National Theatre has a treasure trove of excellent recordings of past productions—and now it is streaming one play per week for free on YouTube in a series that comes to an end on July 16. This next-to-last offering, filmed in 2016, is director Carrie Cracknell’s highly acclaimed revival of Terence Rattigan’s melancholy 1952 drama The Deep Blue Sea, starring Helen McCrory as a woman trying to piece her life together after an unsuccessful suciide attempt. “It’s a beautifully judged, exquisitely sad production that remains faithful to Rattigan’s period setting, but subtly enhances it,” wrote Andrzej Lukowski in his five-star Time Out London review. “What is most striking about [McCrory’s] performance is not her weakness but her strength, her almost fearsome calm and composure. Where Hester’s flash lover Freddie (Tom Burke) is a drunken, self-centred mess and her wealthy estranged husband William (Peter Sullivan) has a sweet lack of complexity, Hester is lucid, self-possessed and agonisingly self-aware.”
Juba (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)
Through July 16 at 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week’s offering is the first piece that Battle created for the company: Juba (2003), a 14-minute ballet that suggests a modern “Rite of Spring,” set to an original score by John Mackey.
The Few (Play-PerView)
Through July 16
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live Zoom reading of Samuel D. Hunter’s poignant play The Few, in which a sour man returns to work at the truckers' newspaper he co-founded, after an unexplained absence of four years. Hunter himself—one of our most valuable playwrights, as evidenced anew in last year’s Greater Clements—directs a reunion of the entire three-person cast of the play’s 2014 production at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Gideon Glick, Michael Laurence and Tasha Lawrence. Tickets cost $15–$50, and proceeds benefit Rattlestick. Unlike previous Pay-PerView offerings, a recording of the live performance will be available for purchase through Thursday.
The Adventures of Pericles (Stratford Festival)
Through July 16
Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 Stratford production of one of Shakespeare's strangest plays: a rollicking tale of treachery, virtue and seafaring adventure often co-attributed to ne'er-do-well George Wilkins. Among the plot points are a pirate abduction, sexual slavery, a jousting tournament, a premature burial, two catastrophes at sea, two contests to win a princess’s hand, and a guest shot by the goddess Diana. Evan Buliung plays the title role.
A Capitol Fourth (PBS)
Through July 18
Vanessa Williams and John Stamos host PBS’s 40th annual Independence Day celebration, a 90-minute special that includes musical performances, archival highlights, salutes to heroes and a splash of live fireworks. Broadway’s Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mandy Gonzalez are among the many performers joining the birthday festivities from across the country; the list also includes Patti LaBelle, Renée Fleming, John Fogerty, the Temptations, Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Mint Theater Company: Summer Stock Streaming Festival
Through July 19
Jonathan Bank’s Mint Theater Company, an Off Broadway troupe with a yen for overlooked shows of yesteryear, adds a touch of freshness to the summer season with archival recordings of three of its past productions: George Kelly’s 1946 drama The Fatal Weakness, about the vestigial romanticism of a long-married woman; The New Morality, a satirical comedy of manners by Harold Chapin, a promising writer who died fighting for England in World War I; and Hazel Ellis’s 1936 drama Women Without Men, a story of internecine war among teachers at an Irish boarding school. The shows are free; for the requisite passwords, send an email to streaming@minttheater.org with the word Mint in the subject line.
Works & Process: Dance Theatre of Harlem at 50
Through July 19
As Dance Theatre of Harlem moves into its 51st year, the uptown institution continues a digital series that includes archival footage, online classes, discussions with artists and more. The centerpiece this week is a 2019 performance in the rotunda of the Guggenheim Museum. On the bill are a re-creation of Arthur Mitchell's Tones, a section of George Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments and resident choreographer Robert Garland’s Nyman String Quartet No. 2.
Romeo and Juliet (Royal Ballet)
Through July 22
The Royal Opera House at Covent Garden has been streaming operas and ballets every week to help culture-hungry Brits and others get through the coronavirus pandemic. This week's selection is Kenneth MacMillan’s 1965 stab at Romeo and Juliet, set to Prokofiev’s beloved score. The star-crossed stars of this 2015 performance are Yasmine Naghdi and Matthew Ball.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Oregon Shakespeare Festival)
Through July 22
Located in Ashland, Oregon, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has had more than 20 million visitors since it was established back in 1935. On its new streaming service, Shows on O!, the company is now sharing a video of director Joseph Haj’s pre-closure 2020 production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which a bossy Bottom falls into a wild world of drugged-up fairy sex. Also currently available for streaming (through July 15) is Karen Zacarias’s The Copper Children, which looks at a crisis that erupted in 1904 when orphans from New York were sent to live with Mexican families in Arizona. Each recording can be rented for 48 hours for $15.
Antony and Cleopatra (Stratford Festival)
Through July 23
In this offering from Canada's Stratford Festival, Gary Griffith directs a 2014 production of Shakespeare's intercultural romantic tragedy Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader lends more than just his ears to the highly demanding queen of Egypt. Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh play the title roles.
Rights of Passage (Four Walls Theater)
Through July 24
Four Walls Theater, a company created specifically to rise to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, presents a live reading of Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s drama Rights of Passage, in which A white police officer seeks legal counsel after killing an unarmed Black youngster. Sibyl Rolle directs a cast THAT consists of 2020 graduates from college and MFA programs. (Proceeds partly benefit Black Lives Matter.)
Out of an Abundance of Caution: Periscope and OUT (123.73)
Through July 26
The avant-garde Twitch performance series Out of an Abundance of Caution, curated this month by the good folks of the Brick, presents two new works. Elinor T. Vanderberg and Drew Vanderberg star in Periscope, an exploration of memory and isolation by Ryan William Downey (Sleeping Car Porters); produced by Title:Point and Object Collection, the piece includes guest appearances by artists including experimental-theater guru Richard Foreman and film director Mary Harron. Completing the bill is the Million Underscores’ OUT (123.73), a pointedly distanced dance piece performed by Nicolás Noreña, Timothy Scott, Hannah Gross and Michelle Uranowitz.
Romeo and Juliet (Stratford Festival)
Through July 30
In this Stratford Festival offering, Scott Wentworth directs a 2017 production of Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Antoine Yared and Sara Farb play the title roles.
Declassified Memory Fragment (JoyceStream)
Available until July 31 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Choreographed and composed by Burkina Faso’s Olivier Tarpaga, the hour-long dance-theater work Declassified Memory Fragment explores the political and cultural tumult of modern Africa. Chelsea Joyce Theatre presents it for a month as part of its JoyceStream series.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through August 4
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8 at 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
THEATER MULTIPLEXES
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Adirondack Theatre Festival
The annual Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, New York, has been called off this year, but the not-for-profit group is inventively filling what would have been its entire summer season, through August 7, with on-demand offerings. A donation of $50 or more gets you access to all the shows on the menu. The offerings include full concert performances of Nikko Benson and Benjamin Halstead’s electropop musical Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, Emily Goodson and Jeremy Schonfeld’s musical comedy Calling All Kates, and Creighton Irons and Douglas Lyons’s sad-romance tuner The Moon & the Sea. Also featured are the nonmusical comedies The Banana Tree and Kalamazoo, magic shows by Simon Coronel, Max Major and Jonathan Burns, and cabaret concerts by Brian Charles Rooney and others. (Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey bilingual musical Eastbound is available only from July 16 through July 23.)
BONUS CONTENT
Hamilton (Disney+)
Perhaps you have heard of a Broadway musical called Hamilton? Perhaps you have been wishing to see it? Or see it again? Or see it over and over and over, again and again and again, until you know every note, every gesture, every rotation of the turntable as well as you know the proverbial back of your hand? Well, friend, today is your day. The film of the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hurricane of a musical is streaming on Disney+, some 15 months ahead of schedule. Have at it! Full details are here.
Kritzerland Influencers
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled and hosted monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Jason Graae, Kerry O’Malley, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko. Proceeds benefit NoHo theaters in financial jeopardy.
Natalie Weiss (Joe’s Pub)
This 2019 Joe's Pub concert features riff analyst, YouTube video star, Wicked understudy witch and American Idol semifinalist Natalie Weiss. The stream is free but donations are welcome via Venmo (@thenatalieweiss).
Joe McGinty & the Loser’s Lounge: Tribute to Aretha Franklin (Joe's Pub)
In this 2019 Joe's Pub set, the stalwart and justly celebrated covers act Loser’s Lounge, which has been haunting New York City for more than 25 years, tries its collective hand at the oeuvre of Aretha Franklin. More than 20 vocalists join in to pay their R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts to the late Queen of Soul.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 6
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this sixth episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Debbie Gravitte, Christine Andreas, Danny Gardner, Allison Semmes, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Jeanine Bruen, Sophie Rapeijko and Gigi Encarnacion.
La MaMa Moves!
La MaMa's annual festival La MaMa Moves! runs riot with dance every summer, and for the time being it is moving online. La MaMa den mother Nicky Paraiso curates and hosts this collection of works-in-progress, longer versions of which are planned for later in the summer. Four shows are on the lineup: Body Concert, a stripped-limb solo work by the extraordinary avant-puppeteer Kevin Augustine (The God Projekt); Norwegian choreographer Kari Hoass’s Be Like Water—the distant episodes, described as “a series of digital dance haikus”; Anabella Lenzu’s solo dance-theater piece The night that you stopped acting/ La noche que dejaste de actuar; and Tamar Rogoff’s A Plague on All Our Houses, a look at four dancers in their homes that was created in response to the quarantine.
Homebound (Round House Theatre)
For ten weeks starting at the end of April, Washington, D.C.’s Round House Theatre challenged a different local playwright to write an episode of the company’s web serial, Homebound, whose plot continues from each installment to the next. Ryan Rilette and Nicole A. Watson are the directors; the playwrights run from Alexandra Petri to Caleen Sinnette Jennings. You can catch the entire series, which stars Maboud Ebrahimzadeh and Craig Wallace, on YouTube now.
Michael Feinstein: It’s Delovely—The Music of Cole Porter (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes Cole Porter, the worldly wit and musical magpie behind such shows as Anything Goes and Kiss Me, Kate and such songs as "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine" and "Just One of Those Things." Along for the ride this time are vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.
Justin Sayre Makes the Case for America (Joe’s Pub)
An avatar of retroqueer cultivation, the sharp-tongued Justin Sayre delighted New Yorkers for years as host of the Meeting*, a variety series that combined hilarious rants with musical numbers and sometimes passionate advocacy. In this 2018 Joe's Pub show, the writer-performer sees red, white and blue in a show that tries to save America from itself.
Isaac Oliver (Joe’s Pub)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s selection celebrates Pride Month with a 2018 “sit-down comedy” show by Isaac Oliver, the author of the compulsively readable Intimacy Idiot. If David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz had a baby who wrote about subways, theater patrons and blow jobs, he might be a lot like Oliver; the hilarious and poignant comic essayist is also a deft deliverer of his own work.
Cole Escola: Help, I'm Stuck!
The saucer-eyed costar of Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris, the brilliantly funny Cole Escola, has dropped an hour-long online version his perpetually sold-out solo sketch comedy act, which continues to reveal new facets of a talent that gleams with scrappy razzle-dazzle. Blending boyish mischief with dark neurosis and the ruthless coyness of a starlet bent on fame, Escola’s comic persona suggests a street urchin raised by The Match Game. It's an hour of silly wigs, genre parodies, absurdist humor and refreshing pseudo-honesty that you won't soon forget.
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances)
Screen and stage ace Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) plays feminist trailblazer and Ms. founder Gloria Steinem in this 2018 bioplay by Emily Mann (Having Our Say). The American Repertory Theatre's Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs a production that opens up, in its second half, into a talking circle with the audience. Filmed for Great Performances during its six-month Off Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre, the play makes its PBS debut tonight.
The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story
Kate Douglas and Shayfer James star in their The Ninth Hour: The Beowulf Story, their dark rock-opera reimagining of the Old English epic poem. Directed by Kevin Newbury and choreographed by Troy Ogilvie, the show was staged site-specifically at the Fuentidueña Chapel at the Cloisters last year; now the Metropolitan Museum is streaming a recording of that performance for free.
Max Vernon: Existential Life Crisis (Joe's Pub)
Max Vernon is a rising musical-theater composer who has proved equally adept at capturing the sounds of 1970s glam rock (The View Upstairs) and modern Korean bubblegum (KPOP). This 2019 Joe's Pub concert, directed by Ellie Heyman, features an impressive roster of guests, including Michael Longoria, Jo Lampert, Andy Mientus, Gianna Masi, Fancy Feast, Sophia Ramos, Helen Park and Leah Lane.
Cats in Quarantine
Harry Francis, who has appeared in multiple productions of Cats, has assembled 333 (!) alums of Andrew Lloyd Webber's feline spectacular for the most epic Jellicle Ball of the quarantine era, if not ever. Performing remotely, Cats veterans from the U.K., the U.S. and all around the world—France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia, even the Royal Caribbean cruise line—re-create six minutes of Gillian Lynne's dynamically slinky original choreography in a gigantic video celebration. (Participants include three performers from the original London production and six from the original Broadway.) Some are alone, some are in small groups; some are in costumes, some in human-dancer togs; all are in the joyful moment. If you love the spirit of theater, this right here is catnip.
Kim David Smith Sings Kylie Minogue (Joe’s Pub)
As part of its Pride Month programming, Joe's Pub shares this 2018 show, in which the flirty, sly, dark-elfin Australian baritone Kim David Smith departs from his Weimar-inflected signature set, Morphium Kabarett, for a special salute to Aussie dance-pop icon Kylie Minogue. Tracy Stark is the musical director.
Soundstage (HERE)
The multimedia innovator Rob Roth’s shares a newly re-edited version of his 2018 HERE piece Soundstage (cowritten with Jason Napoli Brooks), which explores queer notions of the artistic muse with an eye toward the projections of previous generations of gay men onto female icons. The wonderful British actor Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) costars in an onscreen capacity; Roth and Hall will comment during the viewing party. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Emergency Release Fund and Black and Pink.
5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. During quarantine, he has kept the camp fires burning with a monthly series of hilarious original fright-flick spoofs, performed on Zoom by top-drawer comic actors making the most of lo-tech costumes and effects. The latest, 5, 6, 7, 8—DIE!, borrows from sources that range from Dario Argento’s Suspiria to—horror of horrors—Dance Moms. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes Lauren Weedman, Jeff Hiller, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Oliver, Drew Droege, Jenn Harris, Rob Maitner, Michael Cyril Creighton, Leslie-Ann Huff and Daniele Gaither. A donation of $20 is suggested, which viewers can send via Venmo (@SweetNellProd); a portion of the proceeds go to bail funds for Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Antonyo Awards (Broadway Black)
The Tony Awards are still in indefinite limbo, but Broadway Black steps up to fill some of the void with its own Juneteenth awards show, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Black theater artists. The Antonyo Awards nominees are drawn from both Broadway and Off Broadway productions, and the acting categories are not separated by gender. Along with the competitive prizes, the evening features musical numbers and a Lifetime Achievement Award for the formidable actor Chuck Cooper. Among those scheduled to appear are Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, James Monroe Iglehart, Jelani Alladin, Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Christiani Pitts, Amber Iman, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh and L Morgan Lee.
Jomama Jones: Black Light (Joe's Pub)
In this Joe's Pub show, recorded in 2018, Daniel Alexander Jones (Duat) inhabits his longtime alter ego, Jomama Jones—or does she inhabit him?—in a high-concept musical evening that reflects on a shattered mirror of black history. Jomama is a paradigm of R&B-diva grandeur circa 1982, with impeccable posture and elocution that bespeak an old-school black-star dignity. It’s a pleasure to bask in Jones’s sequined, oracular presence, especially when Jones allows us to see the pain and labor behind the all-but-impervious diva’s self-fashioning.
The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4—Lockdown!
The Chicago camp outfit Hell in a Handbag Productions presents the fourth episode in its series of Golden Girls homages. In this first online edition, written by and starring Handbag honcho David Cerda, the Florida foursome is forced to spend 30 days in quarantine together after Blanche is exposed to Legionnaires’ disease. Spenser Davis directs an all-male cast of eight. Tickets cost $20, which lets you watch the video anytime before August 15.
Offstage: Opening Night (New York Times)
The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside, which played earlier in the season. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement.
Lea Delaria: Fuck Love (Joe's Pub)
Few singers have the sheer macho swagger of DeLaria, who rose to fame as a butcher-than-thou stand-up comic and Broadway star (On the Town), and has more recently earned a host of new acolytes as Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black. As a jazz vocalist, she has tough-guy sell and a penchant for scat. In this 2019 set she serves up anti-Valentine fare, joined by guest artists Adina Verson, Emily Tarver and Vicci Martinez and the Village Voices.
Martha Graham Cracker (Joe’s Pub)
In this Pride Month offering, filmed at Joe's Pub in 2019, the hirsute drag queen Martha Graham Cracker—the creation of Dito van Reigersberg, who cofounded Philadelphia’s excellent Pig Iron Theatre Company—and her four-piece band offer rollicking alt-cabaret shenanigans through songs by artists including Prince, Lady Gaga, Black Sabbath and Nina Simone. The virtual tip jar is Venmo (@DitoVanR).
Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life (American Masters)
Terrence McNally, who died on March 24 from complications related to the coronavirus, was a leading figure in American theater for decades: His plays included Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lisbon Traviata, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, The Ritz and A Perfect Ganesh; his musicals include Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty, The Rink and Anastasia. In his honor, and to celebrate Pride Month—McNally was openly gay, and wrote about gay characters throughout his career—PBS is making its 2019 American Masters documentary about him available for streaming through August 31. The doc includes interviews with the four-time Tony Award winner (and 2019 Lifetime Achievement Tony winner) himself as well as with F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Tyne Daly, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and more.
Fix it, Black Girl (Actors Theatre of Louisville)
The Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.
Micheal Feinstein: The Music of Irving Berlin (Live with Carnegie Hall)
Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by venue habitué Michael Feinstein, the popular and polished standard-bearer of American song. This episode salutes the master tunesmith Irving Berlin, the man behind such all-time earworms as "Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Puttin' on the Ritz,""White Christmas" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." Along for the ride are big-time Broadway guest stars Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson and Tony Yazbeck.
LAPA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with a genre-bending abstract work by the early–20th century Russian experimentalist Daniil Kharms, directed by Timothy Scott and Nicolás Noreña for Brooklyn’s The Million Underscores. The show, which engages with questions of dreaming and industrialization, premiered at the Brick on March 11 before the pandemic curtailed its run.
Send for the Million Men (HERE)
In this 2014 piece, Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in an inegenious production that employs found materials, robotics, puppetry and projections. “Don’t seek clarity in the shambolic, outstanding Send for the Million Men,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Silovsky is mainly interested in the elusive quality of multiplying details, and even the work’s obvious synergy with current events remains diffident and sly. The scrappy-magical, shaggy-dog chaos builds to an ending in which Silovsky cedes the stage to Vanzetti’s lyrical prison letters, some of the greatest, angriest works written on American justice.”
Mommie Dearest (Scripts Gone Wild)
Camp guardians Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare), Del Shores (Sordid Lives) and Josh Grannell (a.k.a. San Francisco drag queen Peaches Christ) star in a live reading of the 1981 classic Mommie Dearest, about Hollywood royalty whose daughter treats the beautiful dresses she buys her like dishrags. Proceeds benefit the Trevor Project.
Scraps (Matrix Theatre Company)
Joseph Stern’s Matrix Theatre Company has been a staple of Los Angeles’s small-theater scene since the 1970s, and in the past decade it has focused on theater that actively engages with questions of race. To rise to the current moment, the company is now streaming its 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. At its best, this bold play has the urgent appeal of a passionate voice screaming to be heard. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén.
Disposable Men (HERE)
In Disposable Men, James Scruggs explores the monstrous depiction of black men in American film and culture. Astutely employing dark humor and a panoptic array of video projections, Scruggs offers a pointed account of denigration in the media and on the streets. The high quality of the design is matched by Scrugg’s performance, and the show’s finale, in which the audience participates in a re-creation of the infamous death of Amadou Diallo, is hard to forget.
Destructo Snack, USA (The Brick)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with Sarah Graalman and Brick leader Theresa Buchheister’s wacky exploration of gender performance, filmed in 2012 at the East Village’s late, lamented Incubator Arts Project. The stream is free, but donations benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute.
June Is Bustin’ In All Over (Kritzerland)
The actor, writer and producer Bruce Kimmel has been an essential font of show tunes for decades, notably as the force behind the labels Bay Cities, Varese Sarabande, Fynsworth Alley and now Kritzerland. Since 2010, he has also assembled monthly cabaret shows with high-level casts, most recently at Feinstein’s Upstairs at Vitello’s. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.
Chita: A Legendary Celebration
One of the great Broadway leading ladies of all time, Chita Rivera came to New York in the early 1950s, and the rest is razzle-dazzle history: starring roles in the original casts of West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie and Chicago; 10 Tony nominations (and two wins); the 2002 Kennedy Center Honors. She’s often called a legend, but she’s determinedly real. In tonight’s live-only fundraiser, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert evening Chita: A Legendary Celebration, recorded at the August Wilson Theatre when Rivera was a mere 80 years old. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by Richard Ridge.
Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater
This concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater centers on performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle and Steve Wonder. It includes appearances by Celisse Henderson, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.
Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit (Metropolitan Museum of Art)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art streams a recording of Silas Farley’s site-specific dance piece Songs from the Spirit, which was performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. The piece, which explores questions of bondage and grace, is set to traditional spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.
Lady Bunny: Cuntagious
The shameless drag legend, nightlife pioneer and Wigstock founder Lady Bunny responds to the pandemic as only she can: with a potty-mouthed comedy special. Beneath her trademark towering wigs, Bunny knows her mind and isn't afraid to say what's on it. Expect irreverent humor and multiple changes of costume. Tickets cost $10.
Cirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers an hour-long special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including Luzia, Alegría and O.
Breaking the Waves (Opera Philadelphia)
Opera Philadelphia presents the broadcast premiere, in full, of its acclaimed 2016 adaptation of Lars von Trier’s brutally bleak 1996 film about a pious woman who degrades herself sexually at the request of her paralyzed husband. The composer is Brooklyn’s Missy Mazzoli—a rare woman composer in the world of opera—and the librettist Royce Vavrek. Soprano Kiera Duffy and baritone John Moore play the lead roles in a performance conducted by Steven Osgood.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been (54 Below At Home)
Feinstein’s/54 Below has been streaming shows from its archives, but this one is different: a live-from-home edition of a series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.
Detestable Films
Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by the provocative misanthropist playwright Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). The casts include Julia Stiles, Marin Ireland, Adam Brody, Keith David and Thomas Sadoski.
ZviDance: On the Road
In this show, presented at Joe's Pub by Dance Now in 2019, Israeli-American contemporary choreographer Zvi Gotheiner reprises a work inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel and his company's retracing of its narrator's cross-country journey. His multimedia piece, performed by four dancers, is set to music by Jukka Rintamki and features Americana-themed video by Joshua Higgason.
Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana
Lincoln Center shares two works by the venerable Ballet Hispánico, which turns 50 this year. Pedro Ruiz’s Club Havana, is a celebration of Cuban dance including the conga, rumba, mambo and cha cha; Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Carmen.maquia, which was the company’s first evening-length narrative ballet, is based on the classic Bizet opera and incorporates Spanish paso doble and flamenco.
The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Irish Repertory Theatre)
After its success earlier this month with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep now launches an entire summer season of online offerings. Starting things off is the world premiere of The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, a short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast. The play will remain viewable for free on YouTube through October.
Pussy Fright!
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. The Zoom reading of his zany Hitchcock spoof The Ducks last month was an absolute hoot, Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with another black comedy: Pussy Fright!, in which Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tom Lenk plays a sad heiress whose plan to leave her fortune to her cat gets her entangled in multiple webs of nefarious intrigue. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors: Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Drew Droege, Jeff Hiller, Rob Maitner, Sam Pancake, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Ann Huff and Jenn Harris as the cat. Viewers can donate via Venmo (@PussyFright) to benefit the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and New York’s Ali Forney Center.
Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On!
Mark Morris and his joyous ensemble spread a little light in the darkness of isolation with a special Zoom program that includes the premieres of four short works choreographed by the inventive modern dance master. Rehearsed and filmed remotely, the pieces are Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”).
Shakespeare Sonnet Marathon (Irondale Ensemble)
Brooklyn’s Irondale Ensemble assembled more than 100 participants on April 23 for an eight-hour Zoom session in honor of Shakespeare’s 456th birthday. Performers range from famous actors and Irondale performers to amateur volunteers, each of whoms deliver their choice of 14-liners from among the Bard’s 154 sonnets. Well-known participants include Ralph Fiennes (Sonnet 129 at 2:09), Lea DeLaria (Sonnet 8 at 7:07), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Sonner 23 at 1:34), Cady Huffman (Sonnet 60 at 2:40), Michael Musto (Sonnet 30 at 0:50), American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside (Sonnet 20 at 1:05) and Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia (Sonnet 116 at 6:05–6:09), who amusingly doesn't realize that he's live for the first few minutes he's on. Musical settings are provided by Rufus Wainwright (Sonnet 20 at 4:12) and Kenyon Phillips (sonnet 66 at 0:47). Irondale cofounder Jim Niesen presides, with supassing gentleness, over most of the event.
Bombshell in Concert
Whether you loved it, hated it, loved to hate it, hated to love it or maintained a studious feigned indifference to it, the behind-the-Broadway-scenes NBC series Smash was the talk of the theater world for its two stormy seasons in 2012 and 2013. What everyone agrees about is that the musical numbers that Hairspray’s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote for its show-within-a-show, the Marilyn Monroe biomusical-in-progress Bombshell, were consistently pretty great. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse; everything clicked, the audience went wild and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. Now People adds to the tally by streaming a recording of that electric night as an Actors Fund benefit. Renée Zellweger introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed.
The Drama Desk Awards
The Tonys may be in a state of indefinite suspension, but their cousins the Drama Desks—like the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards and the Lucille Lortel Awards before them—are moving forward after a two-week postponement. NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts an hourlong special in support of the Actors Fund; the virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.
Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show
Gutsy musical-theater neodiva Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011's Relentless at Joe's Pub, and has been rocking New York City nightlife ever since. Even inquartantine, her birthday extravaganza promises to be a rollicking night of song, sex and showbiz excess.
Brandon Victor Dixon (The VT Show)
In this episode of the Vineyard Theatre's weekly series, the superb singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.
Twelfth Night (Acting for a Cause)
A Chicago producer-director named Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause, and has been gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for super-casual live Zoom readings of classic plays. This installment stars Ruby Rose—who just made international headlines for her dramatic departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's ever-popular comedy of cross-purposes, cross-dressing and cross-gartered stockings. Joining her in the cast are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
The Brick: Biter (Every Time I Turn Around)
The Brick Theater continues its Archival Streaming Series with title:point’s wild 2015 comedy, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), which the venue hosted as part of the first Exponential Festival in 2016. “Ryan William Downey and Spencer Thomas Campbell's lunatic farce feels cold and fresh, a bracing change from an experimental scene that can seem to have lost its teeth,” wrote Time Out’s Helen Shaw in her rave 2015 review. “But Biter's got bits that go back generations—its hilarious central act is basically a tarted-up Abbott & Costello routine, if those two had stumbled onto a Richard Foreman set and been horribly murdered there.”