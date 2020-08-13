The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
EVERY DAY
Shedinburgh Fringe Festival
2:30pm EDT / 7:30am BST (live only)
With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe out of commission for the year, producers Francesca Moody and Harriey Bolwell and writer-performer Gary McNair have created an online alternative: Shedinburgh, a festival of works streamed live from makeshift sheds at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and the Soho Theatre in London (or from the homes of artists who can’t travel to those places). Each show is performed a single time; tickets cost £4 (a little over $5). Among the shows—which include many hits from Fringe fests of yore—are McNair’s tragicomical biography McGonagall’s Chronicles (August 14), Tim Crouch’s 2003 excellent breakthrough play, My Arm (August 28), and Nassim Soleimanpour’s unrehearsed White Rabbit Red Rabbit (September 5), which ran Off Broadway in 2006 with a different star each night.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Battery Dance Festival
7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for ten days)
The annual Battery Dance Festival, formerly known as the Downtown Dance Festival, usually takes place outdoors at Robert F. Wagner Park, in front of the sparkling New York Harbor. This year’s 39th edition goes virtual with 52 filmed performances from dance artists in New York City as well as elsewhere in the country and in Belgium, Canada, Curaçao, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Netherlands, the Palestinian Territories, Romania, South Africa, Switzerland, Uganda, the U.K. and Zimbabwe. Themed evenings celebrate black artists, the centennial of American women’s suffrage, Indian Independence Day and the staying power of NYC. Different slates of performances go live nightly from August 14 through August 22 and remain viewable for ten days afterward—and all of them are free.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which includes works by Puccini, Wagner and Verdi.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: In the Southern Breeze
Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The Rattlestick mounts a free reading of Jiréh Breon Holder’s unconventional drama about a runaway slave in the woods. Christopher D. Betts directs a cast that includes Curt Morlaye, Terrence Riggins, Justin Sams, Tanisha Thompson and Travis Turner; the performance is followed by a discussion of how the play dramatizes the plight of Black men in America.
PlayBAC: Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed and Patti Smith
Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for five days)
Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. In this week’s offering, filmed in 2007, three of the hippest New Yorkers of all time—Laurie Anderson, Patti Smith and the late Lou Reed—share a selection of Catalan poetry in English, including works by Gabriel Ferrater, Perejaume, Enric Casasses, Maria Mercè Marçal and Miquel Martí i Pol.
Classic Conversations: Heather Headley
Thursday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Artistic director John Doyle interviews artists associated with Classic Stage Company in this Thursday series, which usually includes at least one musical performance by the subject of the week. Today’s guest is the redoubtable Heather Headley, who won a Tony in the title role of Aida and returned to Broadway to replace Jennifer Hudson in Doyle’s excellent revival of The Color Purple.
Ice Factory: A Burning Church
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new productions, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. The final offering, the musical A Burning Church—by Zhailon Levingston, Alex Hare and Nehemiah Luckett—looks at the evolution of an Alabama megachurch through times of crisis, including its own. While the piece has been written as a book musical, this online version takes the form of a virtual religious service in which songs and scenes from the musical are offered as parables. Levingston and Hare direct a cast of 11. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
After its success in May with a virtual revival of Brian Friel’s Molly Sweeney, the Irish Rep is offering a summer season of love online productions of three other shows from the company’s history. This week, cabaret masters KT Sullivan and Steve Ross bring decades of wit, sophistication and musical expertise to a selection of writings by the English songwriter, playwright and smoking-jacket enthusiast Noël Coward. Assembled by Barry Day and directed by the Irish Rep's Charlotte Moore, the show touches on Coward's relationships with such notable personages as Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Virginia Woolf and the Queen Mum. The show will be performed live five more times this week at different times; each performance is free, but a $25 donation is suggested and registration in advance is required.
Radio Free Birdland: Max Von Essen
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jaxx venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) In tonight’s concert, Broadway tenor Max von Essen (An American in Paris) sings favorites from the musical-theater catalog, joined by Billy Stritch at the piano. Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) adds muscle in a guest appearance.
Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 8
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this seventh episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Jenn Colella, Aaron Lazar, Tom Wopat, Brian Charles Rooney, Jillian Louis, Meaghan Sands, Mia Gerachis, Douglas Ladnier, Anne Bragg, Kelly Sheehan and Bryan Hunt.
JoyceStream: Urban Bush Women: Women’s Resistance
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until August 21 at 10am)
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) Urban Bush Women’s 11-minute Women’s Resistance, a feminist battle cry choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and Germaine Acogny of Sengal’s Compagnie Jant Bi, is part of a larger work titled les écailles de la mémoire (Scales of Memory).
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: In/Side and Ella
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week the company shares two ballets by Battle: the solo In/Side, set to Nina Simone’s “Wild Is the Wind,” and Ella, a comic dance set to the vocals of scat queen Ella Fitzgerald.
Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise some noise—and hopefully a little money—in this weekly August concert series to help keep the place going. Performers include Jennifer Pace, Joe Ardizzone, Bobby Belfry, Justin Gregory Lopez and pianist Elliot Roth, joined by guest stars Alison Nusbaum, Kathy “Babe” Robinson and Mark Hartman.
Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works
Thursday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST
East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering, performed twice, is part of Closet Works, a monthly series of short dance-based pieces created with choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Seize the King
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents a virtual incarnation of its annual reading series, which is normally held in Garrison, New York. Three plays are being presented: one each week for three successive Thursdays. The first is Seize the King, is a modern-language reinvention of Shakespeare’s wily history play Richard III by Will Power (The Seven). Jesse J. Perez directs a cast of five in the play, which is slated to be produced in NYC next year by the Classical Theatre of Harlem. Attendance is free but a $20 donation is suggested.
Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In this 90-minute solo show, streamed live on Facebook, Jessica Sherr raises a cup to Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.
Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show!
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
The eternally puckish actor Alan Cumming and promoter-provocateur Daniel Nardicio took over the former Eastern Bloc bar in 2017 and remade it as a cabaret, comedy and party hub that evokes the golden era of NYC downtown nightlife. A cheeky-decadent quasiqueer hangout with a frisky, welcoming vibe, the place is an oasis of creativity and community that draws from traditions of the past but is resolutely planted in the present. Now it is venturing into the digital realm with a two-part variety show hosted by Cumming and packed with downtown talents. Among the entertainers C.C. habitués including singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, comedians Catherine Cohen and Larry Owens, gossip queen Michael Musto and drag stars Jasmine Rice Labeija and Princess Brittany; also on the lineups are Judy Gold, Alexis Michelle, Drew Brody, Kim David Smith, Lauren Ordair, Angela Di Carlo, Jason Suran, Ellia J. Garlands and many more. Tickets to each part cost $20.
Stars in the House: Newsies cast reunion
8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. Tonight's episode features a reunion of the original cast of the spirited 2012 Broadway musical Newsies, including Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Aisha de Haas.
Joe’s Pub: Kelli Sae: Disco, Dicks And Dykes!
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The essential downtown music hub Joe’s Pub continues its rollout of favorites from its archives. Tonight’s offering is a 2020 set by Kelli Sae, in which the singer-songwriter and comedian shares stories about her journeys of discovery in navigating the music industry and her own sexuality.
LimeFest: Roselina Albino Says, “Hi. Ft Bad Mime, Stories and Tunes.”
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank squeezes juice out of new work by women, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists in the fourth edition of its annual festival, formerly known as LadyFest. This offering is a virtual cabaret show by Ecuadorian-American writer-performer Becca Beberaggi, in the guise of her musical alter ego Roselina Albino. She is joined by drummer-programmer Zach Simao. Tickets cost $5.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for 24 hours)
Los Angeles’s Road Theatre Company takes its 11th annual Summer Playwrights Festival online, offering 26 readings of new plays and shorts over the course of three weeks. A donation of $15 is suggested per event, and can be contributed here. The festival continues tonight with Jessica Moss’s Cam Baby, an ensemble comedy about privacy, consent and personal identity.
The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Thursday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company is creating weekly online specials (through August 17) that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. Tonight’s fourth episode includes scenes from Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Annie, Jersey Boys and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, new performances by Jason Gotay, Michael Hartung, Jenny Powers, Matt Cavenaugh and Kennedy Holmes, a reunion of the 2018 cast of Meet Me in St. Louis and dance numbers choreographed by Katie Johannigman and Jack Sippel. Also on the roster is an episode of the game show Munywood Squares with guest stars E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber. (The show is broadcast live on Monday and rerun once on Thursday night.)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Virtual Halston: Andrew Rannells
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is Andrew Rannells, the charming and talented star of stage (The Book of Mormon) and small screen (Girls).
Neo-Political Cowgirls: Andromeda’s Sisters
Friday 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (live only)
The Neo-Political Cowgirls, a dance-theater group that foregrounds work by women, mounts an evening of monologues as a fundraiser. Performers include Blythe Danner, Catherine Curtin, Portia, Ellen Dolan, Welker White, Laura Gomez and Florencia Lozano; the writers include Joy Behar, Tanya Everett, Lucy Boyle, Dipti Bramhandkar, Sarah Bierstock and Lynn Grossman. Mia Funk and Vanessa Walters add movement-based pieces. Tickets start at $25.
BOLD2020
Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Once a week for three weeks, BOLD’s free short-play festival presents two 10-minute works written and directed by black women, followed by a discussion with the creators. This week’s first episode, directed by actor Kristolyn Lloyd, includes Brittani Samuel’s In My Arms or Under My Foot and excerpts from Agyeiwaa Asante’s Danity. The cast includes Amber Iman, Zurin Villanueva, Capathia Jenkins, Candice Marie Woods, Anastacia McCleskey, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Trevor Hayes.
Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge
Friday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
Choreographer Melissa Riker and her Kinesis Project dance theatre distill their site-specific work Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge—created to be performed outdoors at waterfronts—into versions that can be performed as duets or solos. Four different full accounts will be streamed for free on successive Fridays and Saturdays, followed by a compilation of them all on Sunday, August 23. This first edition is danced and streamed live by Sumaya Mulla Carrillo and Jiemin Yang at Riverside Park South.
Ice Factory: A Burning Church
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
LimeFest: High-Key
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 8pm. The Tank’s femme-forward LimeFest festival rolls on with a group cabaret assembled by writer-performer Miriam Pultro that includes selections from her folk cycle Comings & Goings, her prog rock musical Stardust and the work-in-progress comedy Quarantine: The Musical. Tickets cost $10.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
Great Small Works: Art, Justice, and Pasta: A Benefit for Building Stories
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The toy-theater specialists of Great Small Works, which was founded in 1995, have recently taken their lovely annual puppetry pageants to Facebook in a series of virtual mini-spectaculars. Now they use their noodles to create a virtual edition of their monthly Spaghetti Dinner series, in which artists share projects over dinner. Created as a benefit for the Brooklyn arts community Building Stories, the event features more than a dozen performances by artists including BoxCutter Collective, The People's Puppets of Occupy Wall Street, Chinese Theatre Works, the Inanimate Intimists, Nathan Leigh, Raphael Mishler, Marina Tsaplina, Jacqueline Wade and, of course, Great Small Works itself. As a bonus, company member Roberto Rossi shares his recipe for the pasta dish that gives the night its name.
Sweet Nell Productions: When Sunny Went Blue!
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
With his wicked witticisms, ardent social activism and cultivated mid-Atlantic accent—he sounds like Lauren Bacall in a saucy mood—Justin Sayre is an avatar of retroqueer cultivation. Now he is keeping the camp fires burning with a monthly series of original pitch-black comedies. The latest, When Sunny Went Blue!, is loosely, even promiscuously, inspired by the case of Claus and Sunny van Bülow. The cast, directed by Tom DeTrinis, includes some of America’s funniest actors, such as Drew Droege, Sam Pancake, Jenn Harris, Jeff Hiller, Leslie-Ann Huff, Ryan Garcia, Daniele Gaither and Michael Cyril Creighton. Tickets are $15–$20.
Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley: Broadway and Beyond
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for 48 hours)
After a highly distinguished career, Broadway leading lady Marin Mazzie died of ovarian cancer in 2018. In addition to her stage work, she performed frequently in cabaret, including many concerts in which she shared the stage with her husband of 20 years, fellow musical-theater star Jason Danieley. This Broadway on Demand recording captures their final New York City set together In Broadway and Beyond, which they performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2017, the golden-voiced Broadway power couple revisit songs they originated in the original casts of Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains and The Visit, and also slip between the sheets of the Great American Songbook. Tickets cost $8 and all proceeds go to the Cancer Support Community, Tina’s Wish and the Actor’s Fund (through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS). A free preshow event with Brian Stokes Mitchell precedes the premiere at 7:30pm.
City Garage: Break of Noon
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though August 19)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is the probingly misanthropic Neil LaBute’s Break of Noon, in which a businessman experiences what he believes to be a divine vision after surviving an office shooting. Frédérique Michel directs this well-received 2015 production, which stars George Villas.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
La MaMa: Downtown Variety: Take 13
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
La MaMa and CultureHub brew up a virtual coffeehouse in the spirit of La MaMa’s deep East Village roots, featuring short acts of music, theater, dance, comedy, A/V performance and more. Participants in this edition include Peter Case, Shauna Davis, Maura García, Joshua William Gelb, John Jesurun and Lisa Müller-Trede.
Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing
Friday 9pm EDT (available through September 11 in U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions—such as Shakespeare in the Park's delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing, with Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won." The show will be televised on PBS tonight. Read more about it here.
Lena Hall: Obsessed: Alanis Morissette
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
After belting her face off for years in Off Broadway theaters and downtown rock clubs, Hall hit the big time in 2014 with her Tony-winning turn as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In her 2018 project Obsessed, she showed off her astonishing vocal range in a different EP every month, each devoted to a different favorite artist. Now she picks the series back up with a virtual concert tribute to Alanis Morissette. Tickets cost $15, or $40 for a package that includes a post-show meet-and-greet on Zoom.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
See Thursday 9pm. Tonight’s reading is Matthew Libby’s The Machine, in which a productively stagnated poet gets an usual offer from the CEO of a tech company. Michael Michetti directs.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
Online@theSpaceUK
Saturday 5am EDT / 10am BST (available through August 30)
Culture abhors a vacuum, so theSpaceUK—which runs many of the venues that usually house shows at the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe—has created an online festival of its own. More than 80 shows are involved, all of which were written during the lockdown period and have running times of under 45 minutes. The vast majority have been prerecorded and are being rolled out in three batches on successive Saturday mornings, but 12 of the shows are split into bills to be performed live on Saturdays at 2pm EDT (7pm BST). Once the site, the events remain viewable for free through August 30. Among the shows going up today are two intimate dramas, Ronnie Dorsey’s Bye Mum and Kali Theatre’s The Last Clap, as well as Cream Faced Loons’ The Complete Works Of Shakespeare*....*but just the Deaths (and the gory bits too), a compendium of mortal-coil shuffles.
La MaMa Coffeehouse Chronicles: Hair 50th Anniversary
Saturday 11am EDT / 4pm BST (live only)
The East Village cultural pillar La MaMa streams an archival recording of its 2017 Hair reunion celebration, featuring two of the musical’s writers—James Rado and the late Galt MacDermot—and original cast members including Melba Moore, Jill O’Hara, Natalie Mosco, Walter Michael Harris and Marjorie Lipari. Among the many other notable participants are Annie Golden, Andre De Shields, Ellen Foley, Dale Soules, Allan F. Nicholls, Magie Dominic, Merle Frimark and the late Shelley Ackerman.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
See Friday 7pm.
Irish Repertory Theatre: Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Saturday 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST (available for 24 hours)
See Thursday 9pm. The festival continues today with two shows: Jami Brandli’s Visiting Hours (5pm), which reimagines elements of the Persephone myth in a modern psychiatric hospital, and Scooter Pietsch’s Ringxiety (9pm), about the tensions of overcommunication.
Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge
Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
See Friday 6:30pm. Tonight’s version of the dance is performed and streamed live by choreographer Melissa Riker herself at Inwood Hill Park.
Play-PerView: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a one-time, live-only Zoom reunion reading of the 2010 Off Broadway premiere of Kristoffer Diaz’s pulse-pounding Pulitzer Prize finalist The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, about a power struggle in the world of professional wrestling. Diaz grapples with big questions of American self-image in the most pleasurably garrulous sports play since Take Me Out. “Diaz and his ingenious director, Edward Torres, create a giddily adrenalized, primary-hued circus of racial signifiers and cultural buzzwords to critique political narratives in a post-9/11 America,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out review. “This is a story about race, class, wealth and social mobility, wrapped in the sort of bombastic level of showmanship you won’t see outside of opera or, naturally, an actual pay-per-view WWE extravaganza.” The playwright himself directs the reading, which features four members of the Second Stage cast—Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges and Christian Litke—joined for this round in the ring by Justin Kirk (Angels in America). Tickets cost $15 and up, and proceeds benefit New Dramatists.
Ice Factory: A Burning Church
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
Women in Theatre Festival: The One and Only Amanda Palmer
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Project Y Theatre offers the fifth edition of a festival that focuses on women's work. Tonight the virtual spotlight shines on Kat Mustatea’s The One and Only Amanda Palmer, about a woman named Amanda Palmer—not the Dresden Dolls singer, but a different one—who can turn into a cat at night. (In her cat dialogue, she avoids words with the letter e.) Michole Biancosino directs a cast that includes Natalie Nankervis, Saran Bakari, Meghan Wright and select volunteers from the audience.
Music at the Mansion: Liz McCartney: Rosemary and Time
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The mighty-voiced Broadway vet Liz McCartney, whose long résumé includes creating roles in Dance of the Vampires and Taboo, offers a remembrance of Rosemary Clooney, one of the great pop vocalists of the 20th century. The concert is part of the New Jersey cabaret series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition; a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches the show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20.
Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for three days)
Beloved to Broadway fans for his roles as Benny in In the Heights and George Washington in Hamilton, Christopher Jackson looses his glorious pipes on theater, pop and original songs in a live-streamed benefit concert recorded with a live band at New World Stages. Tickets cost $40, and the show will be viewable on demand for three days afterward; proceeds benefit nonprofit arts organizations including New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse.
Metropolitan Playhouse: Virtual Playhouse
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for three days)
The dramatic archaeologists of the Metropolitan Playhouse, under the guidance or artistic director Alex Roe, unearth forgotten short works from the turn of the last century in this ongoing weekly series. Readings are usually about 30 minutes long and followed by talkbacks.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
Met Stars Live in Concert: Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak
Sunday 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST (available through August 27)
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. The married couple of tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak continue the series this afternoon with a concert that they perform on an outdoor terrance at a castle in the south of France. Expect favorites from Madama Butterfly and L’Elisir d’Amore along with a few more offbeat selections. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for more than a week after the live performance.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
See Friday 7pm.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Sunday 5pm and 9pm EDT / 10pm and 2am BST (available for 24 hours)
See Thursday 9pm. SPF concludes today with two readings: Jason Martin Karasev’s Attachment (5pm), in which a father and son venture into the woods; and a collection of five one-act plays (9pm) by Jim Geoghan, Jonathan W. Stokes, Ellen Davis Sullivan, Bethany Dickens and Brooks Berry-Armstrong.
The Seth Concert Series: Stephanie J. Block
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the vivacious Stephanie J. Block, who—after a long career on Broadway in shows including The Pirate Queen, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos—finally got her due (and a Tony Award) as the star of The Cher Show last year. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
LimeFest: Tight (Haha Nice)
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 8pm. Rebecca Kane’s sex comedy delves into the plight of a woman determined to overcome her vaginismus, a condition that severely hinders penetration. Tickets cost $5.
Guild Hall: The Pack—Short Comedies by Eugene Pack
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Eugene Pack is best known for creating the long-running live comedy series Celebrity Autobiography, in which major comedic actors prick the bubble of autobiographical puffery by performing droll, verbatim readings from other stars' memoirs. Now he shares original comic plays every week on his weekly podcast. This star-studded performance, recorded on Zoom, features three Pack shorts: Let’s Meet Up, with Matthew Broderick and John Leguizamo; Hold, with Sherri Shepherd, Blair Underwood and Dayle Reyfel; and Aunt Cora, with Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, Cecily Strong and Andrea Martin. Tickets cost $50 and proceeds benefit East Hampton’s Guild Hall.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
MONDAY, AUGUST 6
Manual Cinema: Frankenstein
Monday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (available through August 23)
The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company is sharing four full shows from its archives in a month-long series it is calling Retrospectacular! Each show remains viewable for free for one week. The final one is 2018’s Frankenstein, created by Drew Dir with Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller. The show employs Manual Cinema’s signature ingenuity—including, this time, “percussive robots”—to conjoin the stories of Mary Shalley and her classic gothic monster tale.
Food for Thought
Monday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The longevous lunch-theater series Food for Thought essays live performances with actual, in-person monthly readings at Theatre 80 in the East Village—but since only 25 people can actually be in the audience, the event is also being shared via Zoom. To reserve tickets, you must call or email in advance; in a strange twist, it’s free to see the show at the theater—en masque, of course—but watching it online costs $25 (or $20 if you mention Time Out). The August edition stars Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) in a pair of one-act plays: Christopher Durang’s Mrs. Sorken and Tennessee Williams’s I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow. Antony Marsellis directs.
The Seth Concert Series: Stephanie J. Block
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Sunday 8pm.
New York Theatre Barn: A Quarantine Lab
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
New York Theatre Barn provides weekly refuge for stage lovers in its Wednesday-night New Works series, which highlights musicals-in-progress. Here the company applies that model to dance in a 45-minute program that includes brief pieces by two choreographers. Raja Feather Kelly—whose work has been featured in several of the past few years’ most buzzed-about Off Broadway productions—shares an excerpt of his work on Rona Siddiqui’s musical Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan; Tislarm Bouie presents part of Thug, his short film about Blackness and masculinity in America. A conversation ensues with the dance makers, writer Rona Siddiqui and Choreography Lab founder Avital Asuleen. Half of any funds raised go to the Fund for College Auditions.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes country star Pam Tillis, Brady Bunch middle child Eve Plumb, Broadway triple threat Robert Creighton, Ain’t Too Proud cast member Jelani Remy, singer Marty Thomas and young cabaret chanteur Liam Forde. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Monday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
See Thursday 9:15pm. Tonight’s final episode includes scenes from Gypsy, A Chorus Line, Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Meet Me In St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars. Also on the lineup are vocal performances by Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock, Maggie Kuntz, Colby Dezelick, Nasia Thomas and the Muny Kids, and dance numbers choreographed by Richard Yoder and Jack Sippel. (The show will be rerun once, on Thursday night.)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 18
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
The New York Times: Finish the Fight
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In honor of the centennial of women’s suffrage in America, the New York Times presents a reading of Finish the Fight, a commissioned theater work by Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls) that is adapted from an upcoming book (by Veronica Chambers and other Times journalists) about lesser-known and nonwhite figures in the struggle for sexual equality. The presentation is free, and will be viewable after the premiere on the Times’s website and YouTube channel. Whitney White directs a cast that includes Harriett D. Foy, Zora Howard, Q'orianka Kilcher, Leah Lewis and Chelsea Rendon.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown) and erstwhile Next to Normal costars Alice Ripley (Side Show) and J. Robert Spencer (Jersey Boys).
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical
Wednesday 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes played famous murderers in the short-lived 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie and Clyde. Now they are among the suspects in A Killer Part, a nine-part serialized comedic musical mystery by Kait Kerrigan, Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. Three short episodes debut at once on each of three consecutive Wednesdays, of which this is the third. The starry cast, performing remotely and directed by Marc Bruni, also includes Carolee Carmello, Alex Newell, Jarrod Spector, Drew Gehling, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Jackie Burns, Miguel Cervantes, and Jessica Keenan-Wynn as the inexperienced detective on their trail. Tickets cost $13 for the whole series.
Theater of War: Philoctetes and Women of Trachis
Wednesday noon EDT / 5pm BST (live only)
The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, and it has expanded its reach during the pandemic crisis with excellent Zoom events, including readings of Oedipus the King and Antigone with Oscar Isaac. This latest edition uses selections from Sophocles’ wounded-warrior drama Philoctetes and his relatively obscure tragedy Women of Trachis (about the poisoning of Heracles) as jumping-off points for a large discussion of the challenges facing first responders and health-care providers during the pandemic crisis. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director; the distinguished cast includes Frances McDormand, Jesse Eisenberg, Frankie Faison and David Zayas. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.
Folksbiene Live: Tony Perry: The Way I Feel
Wednesday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST
More than a century old, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene recently had a surprise breakout hit with its Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof. In the latest edition of its Folksbiene Live series, billed as "an online celebration of Yiddish culture," Tony Perry (Soul to Soul) sings songs of hope and peace.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Two River Rising Reading Series: The Hombres
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
New Jersey’s Two River Theater continues its online-theater series with the premiere of Tony Meneses’s one-act drama The Hombres, about the inter-Latino tensions that arise between a yoga instructor (Frankie Alvarez) and members of the construction crew outside his studio. Annie Tippe (Octet) directs the cast that had been scheduled to perform the play at Two River in April. Reservations are required at least four hours in advance to watch the live performance on Zoom, which costs $25. A Q&A follows the performance.
Ballet Hispánico: Batacuda Fantástica
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. The latest offering is Vicente Nebrada’s Batacuda Fantástica, an evocation of Brazilian Carnival set to music by Luciano Perrone and first performed by the company in 1982. A live Q&A with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and dancers Pedro Ruiz and Manuel Rodriguez follows the premiere.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter’s Clicquot, about the French widow and entrepreneur who all but invented modern champagne at the start of the 19th century, and Khiyon Hursey’s Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening, which traces the coming of age of a young black man. Half of the donations received go to charities related to Black lives and civil rights.
ONGOING LIMITED RUNS
Night of a Thousand Judys
Through August 14
Queer leader Justin Sayre is the writer and host of this eighth celebration of ultradiva Judy Garland. The terrific lineup of guests includes Alice Ripley, Ann Harada, Lena Hall, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, Jessica Vosk, Natalie Douglas, Ann Hampton Callaway, Eva Noblezada, Beth Malone, George Salazar, L Morgan Lee, T. Oliver Reid, Spencer Day, Billy Stritch and Bright Light Bright Light. Music-directed by Tracy Stark, the show is a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, which helps homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Friends of Dorothy should not miss it.
Songs from an Unmade Bed
Through August 14
Librettist Mark Campbell created the 2005 solo show Songs from an Unmade Bed, a musical reflection on a gay man’s romantic history, with 18 different composers including Duncan Sheik, Jake Heggie, Steven Lutvak, Lance Horne, Debra Barsha, Peter Golub, Brendan Milburn, Chris Miller and Joseph Thalken. Now the estimable BD Wong—who won a Tony for the original M. Butterfly and has work continuously since then in projects including Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Robot, Mulan and the Jurassic Park franchise—reinvents the show as an anthology of videos filmed at his home by his husband, Richert Schnorr. Among the stars making guest appearances as hosts will be Awkwafina, John Lithgow, John Cameron Mitchell, Billy Porter and Keala Settle; there will also be appearances by Maulik Pancholy and Bowen Yang, as well as Aaron Albano, Mike Bulatao, Grant Chang, Marc delaCruz, Daniel K. Isaac, Kennedy Kanagawa, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Orville Mendoza, Jeffrey Omura, Matt Rogers, James Seol, Hansel Tan and Alex Wong. All proceeds benefit the Covid relief efforts of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Same Time, Next Year (Guild Hall)
Through August 16
In this benefit for the East Hampton arts center Guild Hall, A-list actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin perform Bernard Slade’s hit 1975 two-hander Same Time, Next Year, which follows an adulterous affair through a quarter-century of changes. Bob Balaban directs this one-night-only virtual performance. The live performance cost $100, but a recording of it is now available on demand for $10.
Broadbend, Arkansas (Transport Group)
Through August 16
The Transport Group, whose consistently fine work has earned it special honors from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle and the Drama Desks, streams a recording of its original 2019 musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which follows three generations of an African-American family in the South as it grapples with questions of civil rights, economic inequality and police brutality. The music is by Ted Shen, and the libretto is by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers. Jack Cummings III directs a cast led by Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton. Contributions to the Black Theatre Network are encouraged.
The God Projekt (Untitled Theater Company #61)
Through August 16
Edward Einhorn’s Untitled Theater Company #61 shares a treasure from its archives: The God Projekt, Kevin Augustine’s extraordinary mash-up of gruesome puppets, Borscht Belt humor and theological fantasy. Co-written and co-directed with Einhorn, this 2013 work imagines the Supreme Being as a ghoulish Beckettian wraith trying to maintain order in his celestial office. “Augustine takes his sweet time unfolding his indictment, and God's bumbling routine can make you impatient,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review. “Looking back, though, it's one of the most startlingly intense shows I've seen.”
Corkscrew Theater Festival: corkscrew 4.0
Through August 23
The five full productions and multiple readings by early-artists that would have been part of this year’s Corkscrew Theater Festival have been bumped to next year, but in the meanwhile the fest has devised a creative stopgap: a collection of web-based experiences, many of them interactive, that relate to the deferred productions. Viewers can peruse all of these offerings at their leisure through August 23.
The Room (Wooster Group)
Through August 24
The Wooster Group has been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, so in some ways the company's work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the Woosters have streamed multiple videos from their archives. This one is a 2015 rehearsal recording of their take on Harold Pinter's 1957 debut play, The Room, the first of three Pinter pieces that the company is developing. Company leader Elizabeth LeCompte directs; the cast includes Ari Fliakos, Philip Moore, Scott Renderer, Suzzy Roche and the peerless Kate Valk.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
Shantala Shivalingappa: Bhairava
Through August 27
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings by artists who have appeared there. This offering is Shantala Shivalingappa’s 13-minute Bhairava, an evocation of the Hindu deity set to music by Ramesh Jetty and performed site-specifically in the ancient Indian village of Hampi.
Present Laughter (Great Performances)
Through August 29 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer free access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. Kevin Kline pops bon mots like bonbons as an egotistical actor in this splendid 2017 Broadway revival of Noël Coward's witty 1939 comedy, directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnagel. Kline deservedly won his third Tony Award for this performance; the marvelous party of a supporting cast includes Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers.
Alice: A Virtual Theme Park (Creation Theatre)
Through August 30
After a successful virtual run of The Tempest earlier in the pandemic season, Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre Company reteam for a Zoomed-up adaptation of another milestone of English lit: Lewis Carroll’s Alice books. Adapter-director Zoe Seaton has devised the piece with a company of seven actors (led by Leda Douglas as Alice), with an assist from playwright Charlotte Keatley in the tea-party scene. The show is performed live ten times a week through August 30. Tickets are limited and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (Great Performances)
Through Sept 4
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. This documentary traces Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights over the course of several months before the musical’s 2008 Broadway debut, and includes substantial footage of that production. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will be viewable on the Great Performances website.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
