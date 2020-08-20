The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Shedinburgh Fringe Festival
2:30pm EDT / 7:30am BST (live only)
With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe out of commission for the year, producers Francesca Moody and Harriey Bolwell and writer-performer Gary McNair have created an online alternative through September 5: Shedinburgh, a festival of works streamed live from makeshift sheds at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and the Soho Theatre in London (or from the homes of artists who can’t travel to those places). Each show is performed a single time; tickets cost £4 (a little over $5). Among the shows—which include many hits from Fringe fests of yore—are Tim Crouch’s 2003 excellent breakthrough play, My Arm (August 28), and Nassim Soleimanpour’s unrehearsed White Rabbit Red Rabbit (September 5), which ran Off Broadway in 2006 with a different star each night.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which includes works by Puccini, Wagner and Verdi.
No Puppet Co.: Crush
Thursday 10am EDT / 3pm BST
Krista Knight's puppet play Crush was originally meant to be featured in this year’s Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival. When that was canceled, she and collaborator Barry Brinegar reimagined the piece as an animated work, using 3D technologies to match a voice-over by actor Ben Beckley. The piece—which features a cockroach bugging out in beat poetry—has been released in very brief installments over the course of several weeks; the final two of the six episodes go live today, so you can watch the whole work at once.
PlayBAC: Doug Elkins Choreography, Etc.: Scott, Queen of Mary’s
Thursday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available through August 25)
Baryshnikov Arts Center resumes its weekly series of videos from its archive of live dance, theater and music performances. This week’s offering features Doug Elkins Choreography, Etc. in a 2012 revival of Elkins’s Scott, Queen of Marys: a gender- and genre-bending work created in 1994 for the late voguing legend Willi Ninja, whose role is performed here by his protégé Javier Ninja.
Mirror Theatre: Hands of Light
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The Mirror Theatre and its Vermont wing, Greensboro Arts Alliance and Residency, present a four-night virtual revival of the 2008 play Hands of Light, a modern fable by Bernard Pomerance (The Elephant Man) that updates the myth of the original Goldfinger, Midas, who has a touch of the alchemist. Sabra Jones directs a cast that includes Michael Tomlinson as the cursed king alongside Jamie Harris, Ian Lithgow, Nicole Ansari Cox and Marla Schaffel. A donation of $10 is suggested and all proceeds to go to the charity Aware, which fights domestic and sexual violence in Vermont.
Harlem9: 48 Hours in…Harlem
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 24)
The tenth annual edition of Harlem9’s 48 Hours in…Harlem comprises six original short works inspired by groundbreaking Black plays of the past. The playwrights are Keith Josef Adkins, Brittany K. Allen, Tracey Conyer Lee, Nadine Mozon, jeremy o'brian and L. Trey Wilson; the large cast includes Larry Owens, April Matthis, D. Woods, Eric Berryman, David Ryan Smith and Patricia R. Floyd. Tickets start at $10.
Battery Dance Festival: From North America
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for ten days)
The annual Battery Dance Festival, formerly known as the Downtown Dance Festival, usually takes place outdoors at Robert F. Wagner Park, in front of the sparkling New York Harbor. This year’s 39th edition goes virtual with 52 filmed performances from dance artists from the U.S. and 19 other countries. Different slates of performances go live nightly from August 14 through August 22 and remain viewable for ten days afterward—and all of them are free. Click here for more information and a day-by-day schedule of events. The National Ballet of Canada and Toronto's Kaeja d'Dance join tonight’s edition from north of the American border and Mexico's Delfos Danza comes up from the South. Representing the U.S. are NYC's Cornfield Dance, the Southwest's Dancing Earth Indigenous Contemporary Dance Creations and Ohio's Dancing Wheels, whose work prominently features dancers with disabilities.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Shelter
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)
Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its Ailey All Access program. This week the company shares Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s Shelter, an exploration of homelessness that is set in part to percussion by Junior “Gabu” Wedderburn and poetry by Hattie Gossett and Laurie Carlos.
Radio Free Birdland: Natalie Douglas: Singin' in the Wire
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition features the big-voiced and engaging MAC Award collector Natalie Douglas—a Birdland fixture with her monthly Tributes series of homages to great singers of yore—joined by Brian Nash at the keys.
TRLive!: James Jackson, Jr.
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is the singer and performance artists James Jackson Jr., who was part of the exceptional ensemble cast of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize–winning 2019 musical A Strange Loop.
Brandy’s Piano Bar Benefit
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Staff members of the Upper East Side watering hole and piano bar Brandy’s raise some noise—and hopefully a little money—in this weekly August concert series to help keep the place going. Performers include Liz Lark Brown, Jon Satrom, Sean Bernardi, Lauren Mufson and pianist William TN Hall, joined by guest stars Anne Steele, Michael Kirk Lane, David Foley Jr., Kelly Wohlford and Lina Koutrakos.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival: Paradise Lost
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents a virtual incarnation of its annual reading series, which is normally held in Garrison, New York. Three plays are being presented: one each week for three successive Thursdays. The second is Erin Shields’s Paradise Lost, adapted from Milton’s poem. Sara Holdren, returning to the other side of the creative divide after a productive stint as a theater critic, directs a cast that includes Nance Williamson as Satan, Jess Barbagallo as God the Son and Brandon Dial and Nemuna Ceesay as Adam and Eve. Attendance is free but a $20 donation is suggested.
Title:Point: Everything of Any Value
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Anyone can miss Broadway spectaculars, but true theater fans may also find themselves missing the super-weird comic experimental fare that gets incubated at the New York City’s Off-Off Broadway hatcheries for odd birds. Title:Point helps you scratch that itch with Everything of Any Value, a bizarro work that was presented at the 2018 Exponential Festival; its equally offbeat sequel, Post:Death, will be streamed by the Brick next week.
Stars in the House: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. The guests on tonight’s edition are the Broadway team of lyricist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty, who have written the scores for shows including Ragtime, Once on This Island, Seussical, Rocky and Anastasia.
Let Them Eat Cake: Di$ney
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The bimonthly Zoom-in Let The Eat Cake showcases the talents of aerialists, dancers, polers and burlesque artists. This week’s episode adds a little extra abracadabra to the Magic Kingdom. The company is requesting donations of $10 or more for tickets, which you can buy through Venmo at @ltecakenyc; send a direct message to @ltecakenyc on Instagram for the password to attend. A portion of this week’s proceeds will benefit Hashtag Lunchbag Brooklyn.
The Muny: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Thursday 9:15pm EDT / 2:15am BST (live only)
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre, known to all as the Muny, is the biggest and oldest outdoor musical-theater venue in the United States, and it usually mounts multiple productions every summer in its 11,000-seat amphitheater. Since that’s out of the question this year, the company has been creating weekly online specials that include highlights from past seasons, cast reunions and live song-and-dance material recorded remotely. This final episode, first broadcast on Monday, includes scenes from A Chorus Line, Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me In St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars. Also on the lineup are vocal performances by Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock, Maggie Kuntz, Colby Dezelick, Nasia Thomas and the Muny Kids, and dance numbers choreographed by Richard Yoder and Jack Sippel.
HERE: vichitra: englandbashi
Friday 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (live only)
The downtown arts complex HERE continues its #stillHERE series with a ghost story by the Bengali-American writer-performer Shayok Misha Chowdhury. The piece is the second episode in Chowdhury’s vichitra series; the first, titled an anthology of queer dreams, was presented earlier this year in Dixon Place’s Criminal Queerness Festival and can be viewed here. Reservations are required and a donation of $5 or more is requested; a talkback with Chowdhury follows the screening.
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Virtual Halston: Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guests on this episode are Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, who shared the stage in the recent Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song.
BOLD2020
Friday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST
Once a week for three weeks, BOLD’s free short-play festival presents two 10-minute works written and directed by black women, followed by a discussion with the creators. This week’s second episode, directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones, includes Lakhiyia Hicks’s Sermon I Wish I’d Heard and Chanel Carroll’s Choices.
Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge
Friday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
Choreographer Melissa Riker and her Kinesis Project dance theatre distill their site-specific work Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge—created to be performed outdoors at waterfronts—into versions that can be performed as duets or solos. Four different full accounts will be streamed for free on successive Fridays and Saturdays, followed by a compilation of them all on Sunday, August 23. This third edition is danced solo by Nicole Truzzi at the junction of three rivers in Pittsburgh.
Playbill: Newsies
Friday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (live only)
This full recording of the spunky 2012 Broadway musical Newsies, captured in Los Angeles in 2016, reunites original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser and Andrew Keenan-Bolger. Jeff Calhoun is the director, abetted mightily by the athletic choreography of Christopher Gattelli (who won a Tony for it). Adapted and expanded from the 1992 live-action Disney movie musical, the show is about newsboys determined to unionize despite the opposition of media mogul Joseph Pulitzer. “Not since Wicked has there been a big-tent, family-friendly Broadway musical that gets so much so right,” wrote David Cote in his 2012 Time Out review. “The Alan Menken–Jack Feldman score pleasingly blends music-hall orchestral swing and power pop, and Harvey Fierstein’s book brims with sass and big-hearted sympathy for the underdog.” Cast members from the Broadway and touring companies conclude the broadcast with a newly recorded video. All proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Play Reading Fridays: In a Dark Dark House
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The weekly series of readings continues with a look back at macho brutalist Neil LaBute's 2007 drama In a Dark Dark House, about a pair of brothers—one of whom needs the other to corroborate his tale of childhood abuse. The cast comprises Nick Gaswirth, Tim Realbuto and Laurissa “Lala” Romain; a talkback with LaBute and the actors follows the performance. Proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.
Mirror Theatre: Hands of Light
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
Battery Dance Festival: From Battery Dance
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for ten days)
See Thursday 7pm. Battery Dance Company, under the artistic direction of Jonathan Hollander, takes center stage at its own festival tonight with the world premiere of Icarus, choreographed by company member Razvan Stoian. Flanking the piece are new works created in collaboration with the company by NYC's Art-a-Hack and Curaçao's Reuel Rogers.
Great Small Works: Art, Justice, and Pasta: A Benefit for Building Stories
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST
The toy-theater specialists of Great Small Works, which was founded in 1995, have recently taken their annual puppet pageants to Facebook in a series of virtual mini-spectaculars. In this special, rescheduled from last week, they use their noodles to create a virtual edition of their monthly Spaghetti Dinner series, in which artists share projects over dinner. Created as a benefit for the Brooklyn arts community Building Stories, the event features more than a dozen performances by artists including BoxCutter Collective, The People's Puppets of Occupy Wall Street, Chinese Theatre Works, the Inanimate Intimists, Nathan Leigh, Raphael Mishler, Marina Tsaplina, Jacqueline Wade and, of course, Great Small Works itself. As a bonus, company member Roberto Rossi shares his recipe for the pasta dish that gives the night its name.
City Garage: The Bald Soprano
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though August 26)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. In this week’s selection, a veddy English drawing room becomes an absurdist fun house in Eugène Ionesco's 1950 comedy The Bald Soprano, which unhinges language from communication and logic from reality. Frédérique Michel directs this 2007 revival.
CyberTank: meet you at the Galaxy Diner.
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 28)
The Tank and New Light Theater Project join forces to present the premiere of Gina Femia’s intimate drama about two high school friends who reconnect by accident via AOL. William Steinberger directs a cast that comprises Ricki Lynée, Ryan Wesley Stinnett, Brandon Jones, Sade Namei and Tay Bass. Tickets are available on demand for $10 and up.
Seize the Show: Don’t Trust the Internet: Broadway Edition
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The virtual theater-game company Seize the Show uses its own technology (which it calls Gamiotics) to let audiences make choices that affect the direction and outcome of its entertainments. Its Zoom game show, Don’t Trust the Internet, pits contestants against the collective wisdom of virtual crowds. This special edition focuses on Broadway trivia, as three audience volunteers compete to win a $100 Playbill gift certificate. Actor Jacob Thompson is the genial host, joined by sidekick Michael Indeglio and, as a special guest, Time Out theater critic Adam Feldman. Tickets cost $10.
Porchlight Music Theatre: PorchlightPalooza
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Chicago’s Porchlight celebrates 25 years of championing musical theater in the Windy City with a three-day virtual music festival that looks back on some of the songs it has presented over the years. The inaugural edition tonight, music directed by Michael McBride, features performances by Brian Acker, Adrian Aguilar, Missy Aguilar, Charissa Armon, Jayson Brooks, Caron Buinis, Lydia Burke, David Girolmo, Lucy Godinez, Sharriese Hamilton, Jermaine Hill, Callie Johnson, Donterrio Johnson, Michelle Lauto John Marshall, Jr., Alexis J Roston and Stephanie Stockstill.
Mirrorbox Theatre: While We Wait
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Chris Okiishi, is Charly Evon Simpson’s While We Wait, about missives and memories that fall from out of blue. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
As part of this year’s virtual edition of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, director-conceiver Miles Berman offers a satire-minded one-hour distillation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Paris Moletti and Stephanie Kutty are the star-crossed stars, who now act out their tragedy in Pomona instead of Verona. Tickets to each of the run’s four live performances cost $7 to watch on YouTube or $9 to be in the Zoom reading room; tune in half an hour before curtain time for a preshow welcome.
Online@theSpaceUK
Saturday 5am EDT / 10am BST (available through August 30)
Culture abhors a vacuum, so theSpaceUK—which runs many of the venues that usually house shows at the famed Edinburgh Festival Fringe—has created an online festival of its own. More than 80 shows are involved, all of which were written during the lockdown period and have running times of under 45 minutes. The vast majority have been prerecorded and are being rolled out in three batches on successive Saturday mornings, but 12 of the shows are split into bills to be performed live on Saturdays at 2pm EDT (7pm BST). Once the site, the events remain viewable for free through August 30. Among the shows going up in today’s final group are David Kent’s short supernatural musical romance Hollow, Ronnie Dorsey’s intimate drama It Doesn’t Seem Like Home and Grubby Gnome’s darkly comic mockumentary Harry & Megan.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge
Saturday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
See Friday 6:30pm. Tonight’s version of the dance is performed solo by Claudia Lynn Rightmire in upstate New York.
Battery Dance Festival: From NYC to NYC with Love
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for ten days)
See Thursday 7pm. The festival concludes on a hopeful note with this salute to the resilience of New York City. Offerings include From the Streets to the Seats, a breakdance montage by the Netherlands' Fractal Collective, as well as multiple works by local troupes: Tom Gold Dance's Plan & Elevation, Pony Box Dance Theatre's No Man is an Island, Dolly Sfeir's hi are you like me and Accent Dance's modern tango Naranjo en Flor.
Mirror Theatre: Hands of Light
Saturday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
Barrington Stage Company: Judgment Day
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through August 25)
Everyschlub comic treasure Jason Alexander plays a sleazy lawyer who struggles to save himself from damnation after a near-death experience with a fiery angel of judgment—played, of course, by Patti LuPone—in a new comedy by veteran sitcom writer and producer Rob Ulin (Roseanne). Matthew Penn directs the reading, whose ace cast also includes Santino Fontana, Michael McKean, Loretta Devine, Justina Machado and Elizabeth Stanley. Tickets cost $35 and proceeds benefit the Actors Fund and Massachusetts’s Barrington Stage Company.
Porchlight Music Theatre: PorchlightPalooza
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
See Friday 8pm. Porchlight’s musical retrospective continues tonight with performances by E. Faye Butler, Matt Crowle, James Earl Jones II, Heidi Kettenring and Gene Weygandt, under the music direction of Linda Madonia.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Tank rolls on with another virtual episode of its amusing long-running series, in which seven playwrights whip up one 10-minute play apiece—having each also contributed one “rule” that all seven plays must incorporate. Conceiver-producer Brett Epstein hosts this special LimeFest edition (see Sunday 2pm), which focuses on women and nonbinary artists; a $10 donation is suggested, and reservations are required. (The show is performed live again tomorrow night.)
Manual Cinema: Live Tele-FUN-draiser
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
The Chicago collective Manual Cinema (Ada/Ava) combines shadow puppetry and filmic techniques to create virtuosic immersive theater experiences. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company has shared four full shows from its archives—the last of which, Frankenstein, is still viewable through Monday. In tonight’s live benefit, hosted by Julia Miller, the company raises funds for its continued operations. The centerpiece is a new 15-minute work performed live by Manual Cinema’s five artistic directors; guest artists, hosted by Julia Miller, include crankie specialist Myra Su and singer-songwriter Maren Celest.
Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually
Saturday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
See Friday 9pm.
Small Creatures: Jigsaw
Saturday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
Small Creatures, a new theater created by veteran South African theater artists in response to the pandemic crisis, melds live performance with animation, video and audience interaction in Jigsaw, a devised work written and performed by James Cuningham and Iain Robinson. Sylvaine Strike directs the piece, which features animation by Hello Pocket. After premiering in South Africa’s virtual National Arts Festival in June, Jigsaw has its American bow today as part of Santa Fe’s Currents New Media festival, which runs through August 30.
LimeFest: The Evening Melody
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The Tank squeezes juice out of new work by women, non-binary and gender non-conforming artists in the fourth edition of its annual festival, formerly known as LadyFest. This offering is a short experimental performance created by the New York–based Iranian theater maker Deniz Khateri. Based on a play by Mahsa Talebi , the piece will be broadcast simultaneously in Iran and the U.S., and viewers can toggle between versions and languages to experience the difference. Tickets cost a suggested $5 for viewers outside Iran.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
See Saturday 2pm.
Plays in the House Teen Edition: 13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview and Variations on a Theme
Sunday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (available for four days)
Stars in the House takes the idea behind its successful Plays in House reading series and extends it to teens in a Sunday-matinee series for young people. This week’s offering, directed by Jacob Daniel Smith, is a double bill of one-acts about the transition from high school to college: Ian McWethy’s 13 Ways To Screw Up Your College Interview and Ed Monk’s Variations on a Theme. The cast includes Simone Clotile, Lex Garcia, Nicole Goldstein and Donovan Rogers.
Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water's Edge
Sunday 6:30pm EDT / 11:30pm BST (live only)
See Friday 6:30pm. Tonight’s final episode features a compilation of the four previous editions and a conversation with the artists.
Mirror Theatre: Hands of Light
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Thursday 7pm.
The Brides: Pixie Grit Circus Sideshow
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Faux Pas le Fae and Aurora North, collectively known as the Brides, combine classic circus sideshow acts with elements of dance, burlesque and performance art in a virtual show they describe as “a fierce femme, old-world spectacle with a punk rock faerie twist.” Everyone is welcome to the Zoom-boom room; suggested donations of $10 or more can be sent via Venmo to @kinetic-cabaret.
The Seth Concert Series: Rachel Bay Jones
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the always wonderful Rachel Bay Jones, who all but stole the Broadway revival of Pippin and then won a well-deserved 2017 Tony Award as the warm, worn mom in Dear Evan Hansen. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Porchlight Music Theatre: PorchlightPalooza
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Friday 8pm. Porchlight’s musical celebration concludes with a tribute to Broadway icon Joel Grey (Cabaret), featuring highlights from his career as well as salutations from a bevy of musical-theater stars including Chita Rivera, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Kristin Chenoweth and Raúl Esparza. Linda Madonia is the music director, and the singers include Andres Enriquez, Erica Evans, Cory Goodrich, Christopher Kelley, Laura Savage and Joey Stone.
CyberTank: Rule of 7x7
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Saturday 8pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Rachel Bay Jones
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
See Sunday 8pm.
Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center: Righteous
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30 BST (live only)
The culture wing of the venerable Reform Jewish synagogue Temple Emanu-el presents a top-flight ensemble of actors in a free virtual reading of Jeff Cohen’s Righteous, a drama based on the true story of the German industrialist Eduard Schulte, who secretly leaked information about the Holocaust to the Allies during World War II. The cast, directed by Shana Cooper, includes Frank Wood, Denis O’Hare, Richard Kind, Jessica Hecht, Daniel Jenkins, Johanna Day, Peter Jacobson, Ned Eisenberg, Dee Pelletier and Jimmy Burke. Advance registration is required.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes the beloved comic actor Kathy Najimy (Sister Act) as well burlesque vocalist Ariana Savalas, comedic juggler Marcus Monroe and actor-singers Ruby Rakos and Darius Freeman. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
CyberTank Variety Show
Tuesday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST
The Tank, one of NYC’s premiere incubators of emerging talent, rolls forward with a weekly multidisciplinary variety show and discussion group, in which artists are welcome to participate remotely.
The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues
Tuesday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (available for four days)
Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays starting at 6pm, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable for four days.
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Jaime Jarrett, Jen Sánchez and Joel Waggoner.
LimeFest: With Dignity
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
See Sunday 2pm. This offering is Victoria M. Fragnito’s With Dignity, in which a woman informs her italian-American family about her plans for the end of her life. Tickets cost $5.
Queens Theatre: New American Voices: Delivery
Tuesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (through August 28)
Queens Theatre wraps up its NAV series of new plays with a free look at Jelisa Jay Robinson’s Delivery, in which three high school juniors compete for a lucrative slot in a slam-poetry competition. Rubén González directs the reading, which is free but requires advance registration.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
Brave New World Repertory Theatre: Over and Above: Women Over 55 Speak
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Brooklyn’s Brave New World Rep celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment with an hour-long collection of 17 original monologues written, directed and performed by women between the ages of 55 and 85 (plus one token man). Prominent participants include writer-director Emily Mann and actors Blair Brown, Tamara Tunie and Laura San Giacomo. Reservations are required and a donation of $15 is suggested.
HERE@Home: Sunken Cathedral
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Once a month, the vital downtown arts complex HERE screens recordings of some of its past successes in Facebook watch parties. This selection is composer-performer Bora Yoon's haunting multimedia electro-acoustic opus Sunken Cathedral, which had its first fully staged production at HERE’s 2015 Prototype Festival. Directed by Glynis Rigsby, the piece takes a journey through the mysteries of mind, body and spirit.
Playbill: Women in Theatre: a Centennial Celebration
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through August 30 at 8pm)
Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) host this giant concert celebration of Women’s Equality DayThe song list celebrates the contributions of women (and nonbinary and GNC people) to the past and future of musical theater. The massive roster of performers includes Sara Bareilles, Daphne-Rubin Vega, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Shoshana Bean, Heather Christian, Charlotte d’Amboise, Crystal Monee Hall, Ann Harada, Afra Hines, L Morgan Lee, Beth Malone, Bianca Marroquín, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Saycon Sengbloh, Alysha Umphress and Kuhoo Verma, among many others. Directed by Melissa Crespo and music directed by Victoria Theodore, the evening also includes sneak peeks at the musicals-in-progress Jeanette and Gun & Powder, a new song by Six creatorsToby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and guest appearances by a long list of major artists including Pulitzer Prize winners Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage and Paula Vogel.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: Perfect 36
Wednesday 8:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and the Woman’s Club of Palo Alto celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in the U.S. with excerpts from Laura Harrington and Mel Marvin’s original musical Perfect 36, which depicts the bitter fight to ratify the 19th Amendment in Tennessee (and thus secure a majority of states nationwide). Mac Pirkle directs; a talkback with librettist Harrington, hosted by Giovanna Sardelli, follows the performance.
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show. Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Play-PerView)
Available through August 20
The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live Zoom reunion reading of the 2010 Off Broadway premiere of Kristoffer Diaz’s pulse-pounding Pulitzer Prize finalist The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, about a power struggle in the world of professional wrestling. Diaz grapples with big questions of American self-image in the most pleasurably garrulous sports play since Take Me Out. “Diaz and his ingenious director, Edward Torres, create a giddily adrenalized, primary-hued circus of racial signifiers and cultural buzzwords to critique political narratives in a post-9/11 America,” wrote David Cote in his Time Out review. “This is a story about race, class, wealth and social mobility, wrapped in the sort of bombastic level of showmanship you won’t see outside of opera or, naturally, an actual pay-per-view WWE extravaganza.” The playwright himself directs the reading, which features four members of the Second Stage cast—Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges and Christian Litke—joined for this round in the ring by Justin Kirk (Angels in America). Tickets cost $15, and proceeds benefit New Dramatists.
Alma (Arizona Theatre Company)
Through August 22 at 8pm
Arizona Theatre Company, which recently teamed with the 24 Hours Plays for a special edition of the Viral Monologues series, offers its first full digital production of its own: Alma, a mother-daughter drama by Latinx playwright Benjamin Benne. Catherine María Rodríguez directs the performance, which stars Danaya Esperanza and Amandla Jahava. It’s free to watch, but donations are encouraged.
Manual Cinema: Frankenstein
Through August 23
Chicago's inventive multimedia-theater company Manual Cinema shares an archival recording of its 2018 Frankenstein, created by Drew Dir with Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller. The show employs Manual Cinema’s signature ingenuity—including, this time, “percussive robots”—to conjoin the stories of Mary Shelley and her classic gothic monster tale.
The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival
Through August 23
Los Angeles’s Road Theatre Company takes its 11th annual Summer Playwrights Festival online, offering 26 readings of new plays and shorts over the course of three weeks. A donation of $15 is suggested per event, and can be contributed here. All of the shows from the three-week festival are now available for one week.
Corkscrew Theater Festival: corkscrew 4.0
Through August 23
The five full productions and multiple readings by early-artists that would have been part of this year’s Corkscrew Theater Festival have been bumped to next year, but in the meanwhile the fest has devised a creative stopgap: a collection of web-based experiences, many of them interactive, that relate to the deferred productions. Viewers can peruse all of these offerings at their leisure through August 23.
The Room (Wooster Group)
Through August 24
The Wooster Group has been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, so in some ways the company's work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the Woosters have streamed multiple videos from their archives. This one is a 2015 rehearsal recording of their take on Harold Pinter's 1957 debut play, The Room, the first of three Pinter pieces that the company is developing. Company leader Elizabeth LeCompte directs; the cast includes Ari Fliakos, Philip Moore, Scott Renderer, Suzzy Roche and the peerless Kate Valk.
And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom
Through August 26
In this original microdrama, created during the current pandemic crisis, writer-director Richard Nelson continues his exhaustive chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York, as previously explored in five plays about the Apple family, three about the Gabriels and one about the Michaels. Here he returns to the Apple tree, last seen in late-April quarantine in the Zoom play What Do We Need to Talk About?, to see how they are holding up. The wonderful original cast returns yet again to spin their ensemble magic: Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy and Stephen Kunken. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.
Ballet Hispánico: Batacuda Fantástica
Available through August 26
The venerable Ballet Hispánico, which was to celebrate its 50th birthday with a two-week run at the Joyce in April, continues its virtual program, B Unidos. Most of its offerings are on Instagram Live, but its weekly watch parties of archival favorites are the exception. The latest offering is Vicente Nebrada’s Batacuda Fantástica, an evocation of Brazilian Carnival set to music by Luciano Perrone and first performed by the company in 1982. A live Q&A with artistic director Eduardo Vilaro and dancers Pedro Ruiz and Manuel Rodriguez follows the premiere.
Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak (Met Stars Live in Concert)
Through August 27
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. The married couple of tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak continue the series this afternoon with a concert that they perform on an outdoor terrance at a castle in the south of France. Expect favorites from Madama Butterfly and L’Elisir d’Amore along with a few more offbeat selections. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for more than a week after the live performance.
Shantala Shivalingappa: Bhairava
Through August 27
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings by artists who have appeared there. This offering is Shantala Shivalingappa’s 13-minute Bhairava, an evocation of the Hindu deity set to music by Ramesh Jetty and performed site-specifically in the ancient Indian village of Hampi.
Present Laughter (Great Performances)
Through August 29 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer free access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. Kevin Kline pops bon mots like bonbons as an egotistical actor in this splendid 2017 Broadway revival of Noël Coward's witty 1939 comedy, directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnagel. Kline deservedly won his third Tony Award for this performance; the marvelous party of a supporting cast includes Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers.
Alice: A Virtual Theme Park (Creation Theatre)
Through August 30
After a successful virtual run of The Tempest earlier in the pandemic season, Creation Theatre and Big Telly Theatre Company reteam for a Zoomed-up adaptation of another milestone of English lit: Lewis Carroll’s Alice books. Adapter-director Zoe Seaton has devised the piece with a company of seven actors (led by Leda Douglas as Alice), with an assist from playwright Charlotte Keatley in the tea-party scene. The show is performed live ten times a week through August 30. Tickets are limited and cost £20 (about $25) per device.
The Line (Public Theater)
Through September 1
The ever civic-minded Public Theater commissioned this moving and illuminating original work by documentary-theater creators Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated), based on interviews with medical first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. Blank directs the play, which stars Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. The great Aimee Mann contributes an original song.
In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (Great Performances)
Through Sept 4
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. This documentary traces Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights over the course of several months before the musical’s 2008 Broadway debut, and includes substantial footage of that production. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will be viewable on the Great Performances website.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
Much Ado About Nothing (Great Performances)
Through September 11 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions—such as Shakespeare in the Park's delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing, with Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won." The show will be televised on PBS tonight. Read more about it here.
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.