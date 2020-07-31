The current crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on gatherings in New York extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and charities. Performances that go live today are at the top of the list; scroll past the daily listings to find events that can still be seen for a limited time and, below that, a bonus section of videos with no expiration dates. We update this page every day, so bookmark it for the latest information.

The Wooster Group: The Room

Now (available through August 10)

The Woosters have been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, so in some ways the group’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, the company has streamed multiple videos from its archives. This one is a 2015 rehearsal recording of their take on Harold Pinter's 1957 debut play, The Room, the first of three Pinter pieces that the company is developing. Company leader Elizabeth LeCompte directs; the cast includes Ari Fliakos, Philip Moore, Scott Renderer, Suzzy Roche and the peerless Kate Valk.

The Room | Photograph: Paula Court

The Year of Magical Thinking

Now (available through August 2)

Linda Purl (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) performs Joan Didion’s 2007 solo show The Year of Magical Thinking, based on her own clear-eyed 2005 memoir about the death of her husband and what proved to be the fatal illness of her daughter. Tickets start at $20 and proceeds benefit the Actors Fund.

Live with Carnegie Hall: Judy Collins

Thursday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Carnegie Hall continues its online series with a live concert-and-interview set by Judy Collins, who sings with a radiant decency that verges on holiness and uses her voice like a fine crystal vessel: to elevate and beautify but also to expose. A folk-pop icon since the 1960s, she has appeared at Carnegie Hall more than 50 times. Joining her for this virtual engagement are Shawn Colvin, Alan Cumming, Steve Earle and Jimmy Webb; expect Collins originals as well as songs by Stephen Sondheim, whose "Send in the Clowns" she made into an unlikely popular hit in 1975.

Judy Collins | Photograph: Miller Mobley

Michael Lavine: The Fabulous Forties

Thursday 3:30pm EDT / 8:30pm BST

Musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is a legend within the industry for his exceptional collection of sheet music. In this illustrated Zoom seminar, the second in his three-part Songs of the Decades series, he focuses on the swinging 1940s, when America shook off its Depression. Performing some of the songs being studied are Alice Ripley, Steve Ross, Barbara Minkus, Michele Ragusa, Arbender Robinson, Jon Peterson, Debra Walton and Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg. Tickets cost $25, or $60 for the full three-part series; proceeds benefit the Jewish magazine Moment.

Michael Lavine | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The New Group: The Spoils

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through August 2)

Jesse Eisenberg is a famous actor who has been writing and starring in Off Broadway plays, but this work is far from a vanity project. If anything, he seems almost perversely intent on making audiences hate him. Ben, the rich New York idler he portrays in The Spoils, is his most deplorable creation yet. He’s a liar, a user, a phony, a jerk, a slob, a bigot and a brat; but he’s also lonely, and sometimes funny, and his addiction to weed may be a smoke screen. In Eisenberg’s intensely awkward performance, Ben is both repellent and riveting: a self-dramatizing tragedy. For this virtual reading, New Group honcho Scott Elliott reunites the entire stellar original cast of his razor-sharp 2015 production, including Eisenberg as well as Erin Darke, Annapurna Sriram, Michael Zegen and The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar. Tickets cost $25, and proceeds benefit the New Group and the Immigrant Freelance Artists for Theatre Fund.

The Spoils | Photograph: Monique Carboni

Shantala Shivalingappa: Bhairava

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available until August 28 at 10am)

The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings by artists who have appeared there. Tonight’s offering is Shantala Shivalingappa’s 13-minute Bhairava, an evocation of the Hindu deity set to music by Ramesh Jetty and performed site-specifically in the ancient Indian village of Hampi.

Bhairava | Photograph: Kes Tagney

Scott Siegel's Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 7

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST

Cabaret producer Scott Siegel, well known for his multiple concert series at the Town Hall and Feinstein’s/54 Below, has developed a promising model for his virtual programming: He crowdsources funding in advance so he can actually pay the performers who are singing remotely. In this seventh episode, recorded and edited in advance, Siegel serves as host for a lineup that includes Karen Ziemba, Emily Skinner, Kerry O’Malley, Tony DeSare, Mark Nadler, Michael Winther, Ben Jones, Dongwoo Kang, Q-Lim, Anais Reno and Luana Psaros.

Kerry O’Malley | Photograph: Peter Konerko

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Awakening

Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available for one week)

Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking company, now under the guidance of artistic director Robert Battle, continues its All Access program with a screening of Battle’s 18-minute 2015 work, set to a score by his collaborator John Mackey.

Awakening | Photograph: Paul Kolnik

Theatre in Quarantine: The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy

Thursday 7pm and 9pm EDT / midnight and 2am BST

East Village director-performer Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) has been making theater in his closet every other week. Tonight’s offering is an original science-fiction slapstick adventure, written by Josh Luxenberg (A Hunger Artist) and directed by Jon Levin. As usual, Gelb performed the piece twice back-to-back.

The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy | Photograph: Joshua William Gelb

Metropolitan Opera: Il Trovatore

Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)

The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and usually remains online for the next 23 hours. Tonight’s offering stars Marcelo Álvarez in the title role of Verdi’s Il Trovatore, a tragic tale of love, revenge, witch-burning and one stolen baby. Marco Armiliato conducts this 2011 performance, which also stars Sondra Radvanovsky, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Dolora Zajick.

Il Trovatore | Photograph: Ken Howard

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (available for 24 hours)

Los Angeles’s Road Theatre Company takes its 11th annual Summer Playwrights Festival online, offering 26 readings of new plays and shorts over the course of three weeks. A donation of $15 is suggested per event, and can be contributed here. The festival begins tonight with And Here You Are, Living, Despite It All, by Harrison David Rivers (Broadbend, Arkansas), set in a suburban kitchen where a mother is grieving. Amy Harmon directs.

Harrison David Rivers | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Black Theatre Week: Day 5

Friday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)

Black Theatre Network offers a daily lineup of discussions, readings and performances to take the place of its 34th annual conference, which was scheduled to take place in Detroit this week. The week-long festival virtual convention concludes this afternoon with a preview of upcoming events from Black theaters across the country.

Cirque du Soleil: Best of Juggling

Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST

As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars. This week’s edition keeps a lot of balls in the air with a selection of astonishing juggling acts from classic Cirque shows.

Kurios | Photograph: Martin Girard

Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Friday 4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST

The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Read all about it here. Join the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianist and staff through Venmo. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Virtual Halston: Mary Testa

Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST

The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the formidable Mary Testa, who has cut an imposing figure in the musical-theater world for more than 40 years, most recently as an immovable Aunt Eller in the Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

Mary Testa | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company: The Fantasyland Project

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

Daniel Gwirtzman and members of his troupe, which has been creating joyful postmodern dance for more than 20 years, share a filmed dance work they have created collaboratively, working remotely but in locations beyond the interiors of their homes. The Zoom screening and talkback are free but reservations are required.

The Fantasyland Project | Photograph: Daniel Gwirtzman

Chamber Dance Project: New Works 2020 (& beyond)

Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)

The Washington, D.C. contemporary ballet company Chamber Dance Project presents a virtual performance filmed in four locations across the country. The mixed bill includes artistic director Diane Coburn Bruning’s Berceuse (performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum) and Sarabande (performed outdoors near L.A.’s Sepulveda Dam) and Cooper Verona’s In the Silence (performed in an Ohio forest), plus and a preview of a new work called Dwellings. Virtual attendance is free but advance reservations are necessary.

Sarabande | Photograph: Owen Scarlett

Ice Factory: we need your listening

Friday 7pm, 8pm and 9pm EDT / midnight, 1am and 2am BST (live only)

Need a break from the summer heat? The cool curatorial heads of the New Ohio Theatre’s Ice Factory festival always provide a welcome breeze. In its month-long 27th edition, the fest is offering four new works, performed virtually for runs of three or four days each. Second up is we need your listening, a series of one-on-one virtual encounters devised by Velani Dibba, Ilana Khanin, Elizagrace Madrone, Stephen Charles Smith and their ensemble of ten actors. Reservations are required; the tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10. Because of the nature of the show, attendance is highly limited; sign up for the waiting list and hope for the best.

Metropolitan Opera: Rusalka

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available through Saturday at 1pm)

See Thursday 7:30pm. This week’s lineup of classics continues with a 2017 performance of Antonín Dvořák and Jaroslav Kvapil’s 1901 folk-tale opera Rusalka, which very much suggests a dark Slavic version of The Little Mermaid. Sir Mark Elder conducts the performance, which is staged by Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) and stars Kristine Opolais, Brandon Jovanovich, Eric Owens, Jamie Barton and Katarina Dalayman. (Unlike most nightly Met streams, this one is only available until 1pm on Saturday.)

Rusalka | Photograph: Ken Howard

Lied Live Online: Dixie’s Happy Hour

Friday 7:30pm EDT / 1:30am BST (live only)

Tupperware queen Dixie Longate, the alter ego of performer Kris Andersson, has been traveling the country for more than a decade with a comedic solo show that doubles as a live kitchen-product infomercial. Tonight she entertains home viewers for an hour on behalf of Lincoln, Nebraska’s Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Dixie Longate | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

Stars in the House: Avenue Q Broadway cast reunion

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and entertaining series to raise money for the Actors Fund. They play host to different theater stars in live, chatty interviews, interspersed with clips and songs. (Rudetsky is an expert at sussing out good stories.) Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Tonight’s edition reunion reunites nearly the original cast of the smart and saucy but deeply felt 2003 puppet musical Avenue Q, a scrappy underdog hit that scored an upset Tony victory over Wicked and went on to long runs on Broadway and Off. Original Q cards John Tartaglia, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ann Harada, Jordan Gelber, Rick Lyon and Jennifer Barnhart are all on hand.

Avenue Q | Photograph: Carol Rosegg

Hot! Festival: The Pride of Lions

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)

Escape your humdrum black-and-white life for the many shades of gay at the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual celebration of all things same-sex. The festival flames on with an excerpt from Roger Q. Mason’s The Pride of Lions, which surveys the way LGBT people have been treated in the legal system over the past century. This section looks at a group of female impersonators who have been arrested for indecency after appearing in Mae West’s scandalous 1928 play The Pleasure Man.

The Drunk Texts: Harry the First, The Boy Who Hath Liv’d

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST

Brooklyn’s Random Access Theatre’s monthly boozy-geeky Drunk Texts series muddles classical texts—or modern ones reimagined as classical—into a cocktail of drinking games, improv and audience interaction. Now the series continues, via Zoom and Facebook Live, with the premiere of Mike Gregorek's Harry the First, The Boy Who Hath Liv’d, a Shakespearean gloss on the Harry Potter saga. Join them in a space we assume they will be calling Virtual Alley. A donation of $10 via Venmo (@thedrunktexts) is welcome.

The Drunk Texts | Photograph: Lindsey Kelly

City Garage: The Trojan Women: LA/Darfur Dreamscape

Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available though August 5)

The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. After sharing archival recordings of three of Charles L. Mee’s modernized versions of ancient Greek dramas, the company now offers a show in a related spirit: Charles Duncombe The Trojan Women: LA/Darfur Dreamscape, which hyperlinks Euripides’ refugee tragedy to modern world events and pop-cultural concerns. Frédérique Michel directs this well-received 2009 production.

The Trojan Women: LA/Darfur Dreamscape | Photograph: Paul Rubenstein

Great Performances: Present Laughter

Friday 9pm EDT (available for one month in U.S. only)

The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer free access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. Kevin Kline pops bon mots like bonbons as an egotistical actor in this splendid 2017 Broadway revival of Noël Coward's witty 1939 comedy, directed by Moritz Von Stuelpnagel. Kline deservedly won his third Tony Award for this performance; the marvelous party of a supporting cast includes Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will remain viewable to U.S residents on the Great Performances website for roughly a month afterward.

Present Laughter | Photograph: Joan Marcus

The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST

See Thursday 9pm. Tonight’s reading is Steve Yockey’s Reykjavík, a collection of interconnected magical-realistic vignettes set in Iceland, where basically anything can happen. Ann Hearn Tobolowsky directs.

Mirrorbox Theatre: The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip

Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)

Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out of the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. Tonight’s offering is Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s Emma Goidel’s The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip, in which a Black woman in a book club unexpectedly travels back in time to the segregated 1940s. Diviin Huff directs a cast comprising Tierra Plowden, Lawryn LaCroix, Kessha Patton and Britny Horton. Seating is limited and registration is required to get the requisite password.

Diviin Huff | Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

