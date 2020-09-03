The best live theater to stream online this week
Theaters are closed for now, but you can find great stage stars and events streaming online today
The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Broadway has shut down for at least the rest of 2020, and the ban on large gatherings in New York currently extends to all other performance spaces as well. So the show must go online—and streaming video makes that possible. Here are some of the best theater, opera, dance and cabaret events from across the country (and around the world) that you can watch today without leaving home, many of which will help you support artists and worthy charities. Scroll past the day-by-day listings to find events that have already premiered but can still be seen for a limited time. We update this page on a weekly basis.
Click on these links to go directly to the sections in question:
Every day | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Multiplex | Limited runs | Ongoing runs
Curve Theatre: My Beautiful Laundrette
Ongoing
Leicester’s Curve Theatre, located more or less smack dab in the middle of England, presents a free stream of a dress-rehearsal recording of its 2019 production of My Beautiful Launderette, adapted by Hanif Kureishi from his own screenplay for the groundbreaking 1985 Stephen Frears film. The production, which features original music by the Pet Shop Boys, is directed by Nikolai Foster and stars Omar Malik and Jonny Fines as characters named, coincidentally, Omar and Johnny: a young Pakistani-British man who runs a laundromat in London and the fascist thug with whom he develops an unexpected bond. Gordon Warnecke, who played Omar in the film (opposite Daniel Day-Lewis) plays his father here.
The Wooster Group: The B-Side
Available through September 14
The Wooster Group has been in the front lines of postmodern, tech-forward, intensely detailed avant-garde performance in America for 45 years now, and in some ways the company’s work lends itself well to sharing on the internet. As a gift to experimental-theater fans at home, it has been streaming videos from its archives. In The B-Side: "Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons", which the Woosters presented in 2017 and 2019, three men—Eric Berryman, Philip Moore and Jasper McGruder—reconstruct the music and spoken-word contents of a 1965 album compiled by the documentarian Bruce Jackson. “The actors’ voices are layered over the recorded ones in a form of channeled incantation that in some ways feels less like a show than like a religious practice,” wrote Helen Shaw in her Time Out review of the Off Broadway production, which was directed by Kate Valk. “As efficient as the swing of an axe, The B-Side is many things at once: a concert, a tribute to the vanished dead, a vivid evocation of the past and a furious reckoning with it.”
Latino Theater Company: La Olla
Available through Sept 10
L.A.’s Latino Theater Company shares a free archival recording of its 2016 production of Evelina Fernández’s La Olla, adapted from Plautus’s ancient Roman comedy of greed The Pot of Gold (whose original ending has been buried by time). Fernández’s version, set in the 1950s Los Angeles nightclub scene, draws inspiration from the Rumberas films of Mexican cinema from that period. José Luis Valenzuela is the director; the performance is in English with Spanish subtitles.
Shedinburgh Fringe Festival
2:30pm EDT / 7:30am BST (live only) through September 5
With the Edinburgh Festival Fringe out of commission for the year, producers Francesca Moody and Harriey Bolwell and writer-performer Gary McNair have created an online alternative through September 5: Shedinburgh, a festival of works streamed live from makeshift sheds at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and the Soho Theatre in London or from the homes of artists who can’t travel to those places. Each show is performed a single time; tickets cost £4 (a little over $5). The fun concludes with The Crown's Tobias Menzies in Nassim Soleimanpour’s unrehearsed White Rabbit Red Rabbit (September 5), which ran Off Broadway in 2006 with a different star each night.
Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar
4pm–9:30pm EDT / 9pm–2:30am BST
The beloved West Village institution keeps the show tunes rolling merrily along every night of the week. Visit the Maries Group page on Facebook to watch from home, and don’t forget to tip the pianists and staff through Venmo. Read all about it here.
Metropolitan Opera
7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its immensely popular rollout of past performances, recorded in HD and viewable for free. A different archival production goes live at 7:30pm each night and remains online for the next 23 hours. Click here for this week's complete schedule, which is devoted to the works from the 20th century.
Theater of War: The Oedipus Project UK
Thursday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
The community-oriented Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues, including in its 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, which returned for an encore run in 2019. This live-only Zoom performance convenes an excellent cast of British and Irish actors—including Damian Lewis, Lesley Sharp, Clarke Peters, Jason Isaacs, Brian F. O’Byrne and Kathryn Hunter—for an interactive reading and discussion that centers on Sophocles' Oedipus the King, where a chap kills his father and causes a lot of bother with ancient drama’s most tragic MILF. (An American cast led by Oscar Isaac and Frances McDormand essayed the piece on May 7 in one of the best live performances of the quarantine period.) Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.
Old Vic: Three Kings
Thursday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The excellent Andrew Scott, who played the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week—and whose performance in Sea Wall was one of the virtual highlights of the quarantine season—stars in Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, a solo play about fathers and sons written especially for Scott to perform during the lockdown. Matthew Marchus directs the production, which is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through Saturday. Seating is limited; tickets cost £20–£40 and tend to sell out in advance, so try now for any performance you can get.
Rising Sun Performance Company: F'kd Up Fairytales
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
The NYC indie-theater company Rising Sun dips its toes into virtual theater with its first online production: F'kd Up Fairytales, an anthology of modern genre riffs on Grimm stories, written by Michael Hagins and directed by Chelsey Smith. Viewers on Zoom are encouraged to interact with the show via chat and drink to their wicked hearts’ content; tickets to this live-only fundraiser are pay-what-you-wish.
TRLive!: Jessie Shelton
Thursday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In its informal Thursday-night series, Theatre Row provides a platform for its associated artists to reach audiences at home. This week’s guest is Jessie Shelton, who is in the ensemble of Broadway’s Hadestown and co-starred in the national tour of Waitress.
Radio Free Birdland: Telly Leung
Thursday 7pm EDT/ midnight BST (available for 30 days)
The midtown jazz venue Birdland welcomes music back to its stage in a twice-weekly concert series with a solid lineup of stars on its roster. There’s no audience, but the performers, suitably distanced from one another, have the benefit of professional sound and three cameras as they perform their live sets. (Each concert costs $20 and remains available on demand for a month after the premiere.) This edition invites you to grab a drink and watch some Telly as the charming star of Broadway's Allegiance, Aladdin and Godspell (and TV's Glee) shares Broadway and pop favorites.
Metropolitan Opera: Lulu
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
Alban Berg's 12-tone Lulu is back in town in William Kentridge’s acclaimed production, starring Marlis Petersen as the fatal fräulein who sucks men into her vortex—until she herself is destroyed—in Berg’s adaptation of two plays by Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening). Lothar Koenigs conducts this 2015 performance, which costars Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter and Franz Grundheber.
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Bus Stop
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Rep, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is Najee Brown’s The Bus Stop, a new drama about five Black women with loved ones in the prison system. The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; tickets cost $20.
Like Fresh Skin: Too Solid Flesh
Thursday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
Playwright Megan Lohne and director Shoshanah Tarkow explore the pull of human connection in a world of digital isolation in this original Zoom play, which combines elements of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and The Tempest with material drawn from the experience of Adelphi University students during the pandemic. After a successful premiere in May, the show now returns an encore, followed by a talkback with Adelphi theater professor Brian A. Rose.
Stars in the House: Lewis Black
Thursday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health; surprise virtual visitors are common as well. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. The guest on tonight’s edition is rant master Lewis Black.
Broadway Sessions: Belting for Biden
Thursday 9pm EDT / 2am BST
The new advocacy group Broadway for Biden throws its first concert fundraiser under the aegis of Ben Cameron’s popular series Broadway Sessions. In honor of the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, the heavy-hitting lineup consists entirely of women, including Judy Kuhn, Laura Bell Bundy, Hailey Kilgore, Saycon Sengbloh, Shaina Taub, Nikki Renée Daniels, Ryann Redmond, Betsy Struxness, Angela Birchett, Krystal Joy Brown, Ashley Loren, Sharone Sayegh and Marisha Wallace. Contributions to the Biden campaign are warmly encouraged.
Old Vic: Three Kings
Friday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
The excellent Andrew Scott, who played the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week—and whose performance in Sea Wall was one of the virtual highlights of the quarantine season—stars in Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, a solo play about fathers and sons written especially for Scott to perform during the lockdown. Matthew Marchus directs the production, which is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through Saturday. Seating is limited; tickets cost £20–£40 and tend to sell out in advance.
Bienal de Flamenco: Presentation/Flashmob
Friday 2:30pm EDT / 7:30pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. The excitement begins today with a “flashmob” at the grand mudéjar palace Real Alcázar de Sevilla; the celebrated dancer-choreographer Antonio Canales and rising star María Moreno perform sevillanas composed and played by the great flamenco guitarist Rafael Riqueni. Audiences at home are encouraged to dance along. (The festival continues on Sunday with two shows by Rocío Molina.)
Cirque du Soleil
Friday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST
As part of its ongoing CirqueConnect series, the Québécois neocircus behemoth Cirque du Soleil offers weekly hour-long specials of highlights from its past spectaculars.
Virtual Halston
Friday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST
The divinely daffy Julie Halston suggests a cross between Teri Garr and Thelma Ritter, and her career includes many shows as Charles Busch's longtime muse as well as memorable supporting turns in such Broadway productions as Gypsy, You Can’t Take it With You and Tootsie. Now she hosts a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guests this time are the brassy Debbie Shapiro Gravitte, who won a Tony for Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, and the young actor-singer Alex Getlin (Anything Can Happen in the Theater).
Play Reading Fridays: Dinner with Friends
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The benefit readings series continues with a look back at Donald Margulies’s Pulitzer Prize–winning 1999 dramedy, which traces the ups and downs of two couples over the course and courses of a dozen years. The cast comprises Ben Davis, Kenita Miller, Jackie Burns and Chad Jennings; a talkback with director Alison Tanney and members of the cast follows the performance. Proceeds go to the Actors Fund.
William TN Hall: Broadway to Beyoncé
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
One of NYC’s most appealing piano-bar entertainers, British transplant William TN Hall has tickled keys and audiences alike at the Duplex, Brandy’s and Don’t Tell Mama for years. Now he shows off his versatility in a live, two-hour weekly set. Requests are welcome, as of course are tips (Venmo: @WilliamTNHall).
Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular
Friday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (live only)
Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. The third and final one is Broadway Summer Spectacular, in which Telly Leung, Keith Spencer, Derrick Cobey and Jessica Wagner perform songs from musicals including Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls and Company. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.
Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 47 hours)
The Met continues its week of modern operas with George and Ira Gershwin and DuBose Heyward's 1935 jazz masterpiece Porgy and Bess, starring Eric Owens and Angel Blue in the title roles. Last seen on Broadway in 2012, the piece depicts poverty, love, lust and addiction amid the Black denizens of a waterfront tenement in the South in the 1920s. David Robertson conducts this 2020 performance, whose cast also includes Golda Schultz, Donovan Singletary, Frederick Ballentine, Alfred Walker, Latonia Moore and Denyce Graves. (The stream will remain viewable for two days instead of the Met's usual one.)
Barrington Stage Company: Eleanor
Friday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
If you enjoyed seeing national treasure Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Eleanor Roosevelt in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood this year, now’s your chance to watch the Tony-winning actor sink her teeth into a meatier account of the First Lady’s remarkable life in Mark St. German’s solo play Eleanor. Henry Stram directs the premiere for the Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company, on whose stage it is being performed live to an empty theater, whence it is streamed to audiences at home for $15.
Broadway Relief Project: Teal Wicks
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Open Jar rehearsal-studio complex in Times Square opened just last year (timing!), and while it waits for people to need rehearsals again, it is using its largest studio spaces for good with a concert series. For $35 to $50, audiences of up to 48 people can watch singers perform live at a distance of 20 feet, in a 4,000-square-foot room, with plexiglass barriers between all audience members; meanwhile, the shows are also streamed for free to audiences at home, with a portion of the money raised going to a charity of the artist’s choice. Tonight’s singer is the ascendant Broadway star Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), and the charitable beneficiary is One Tree Planted.
City Garage: The Mission (Accomplished)
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available through September 9)
The experimental-theater company City Garage has been blowing minds in Santa Monica, California, since the 1980s. Now the company is sharing archival recordings of some of its best-received past productions. This week’s selection is 2008’s The Mission (Accomplished), Charles Duncombe’s adaptation of Heiner Müller’s 1979 postmodern deconstruction of revolution and theater; this version, created in response to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, prominently features George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. Dominique Michel directs the production, which contains violence, nudity and nonlinear narrative.
San Diego Rep Latinx New Play Festival
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
San Diego Repertory Theatre presents a three-day virtual version of its annual platform for work by Latinx artists. The fest includes panels and other activities in addition to readings of four new plays and a performance of Marga Gomez’s Spanking Machine. Tickets are sold in the form of an overarching festival pass, which you can pay what you wish for. (It can be free if you choose, but $50 is suggested.) Today’s schedule includes an 8pm reading of Francisco Mendoza’s Machine Learning, in which a computer scientist devises an app to care for his ailing father.
Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Bus Stop
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
New Hampshire’s Seacoast Rep, which produced the Marvelous Wonderettes series live from quarantine earlier in the shutdown period, has resumed limited in-person performances (with partial audiences), but is also continuing to stream some shows. The latest is Najee Brown’s The Bus Stop, a new drama about five Black women with loved ones in the prison system. The company’s Ben Hart and Brandon James share directing duties; tickets cost $20.
Stars in the House: Flower Drum Song cast reunion
Friday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Showtune savant and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and his husband, producer James Wesley, are the animating forces behind this ambitious and very entertaining series, in which they play host to theater stars in live, chatty interviews interspersed with clips and songs. Dr. Jon LaPook, the chief medical correspondent for CBS News, provides periodic updates on public health, and surprise virtual visitors are common. Donations benefit the Actors Fund. You can find a schedule of guests here. Tonight's episode is devoted to the 2002 revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Flower Drum Song; guests include original cast members Lea Salonga, Alvin Ing and Jose Llana, joined by book revisionist David Henry Hwang and A Chorus Line's Baayork Lee, who was in the ensemble of the 1958 original.
American Conservatory Theater: In Love and Warcraft
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater teams up with Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre for an encore run of Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft, a virtual theater–friendly romcom about video games, cosplay and online mash notes. Peter J. Kuo directs a cast that includes students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program. The play is performed live twice this week and twice again next week; a recording will then be available on demand for a week starting September 18. Tickets cost $15–$20 and must be reserved at least 4.5 hours before the performance.
Mirrorbox Theatre: The Violet Sisters
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Based in Cedar Rapids, Mirrorbox Theatre bills itself as Iowa’s only company exclusively dedicated to presenting new plays in their state premieres. In its Out the Box series, the company presents free Zoom readings of contemporary plays every Friday night. This week’s selection, directed by Mirrorbox's own Cavan Hallman, is Gina Femia’s The Violet Sisters, featuring Heather Chrisler and Jessica Link as a pair of feuding Brooklyn sibs in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and the death of their father. Seating is limited and advance registration is required.
Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice
Friday 9pm EDT / 2am BST (live only)
Fanny Brice was one of the biggest comedy stars of the first half of the 20th century, but if you know her today it’s probably through Barbra Streisand’s career-making portrayal of her in the musical Funny Girl. In this nostalgic solo show, which she has been performing for nearly a decade, Brice expert Kimberly Faye Greenberg shows off her Fanny through some of the Jewish-American star’s best-loved songs and routines. The director is Brian Childers, and Christopher McGovern accompanies Greenberg on piano. Tickets to the virtual version cost $10.
Latino Theater Company: The Last Angry Brown Hat
Friday 10pm EDT/ 3am BST (available through September 13)
Alfredo Ramos’s 1993 drama The Last Angry Brown Hat is set at a reunion of 1960s Chicano civil-rights radicals after the funeral of a friend. Los Angeles’s Latino Theater Company has pushed its scheduled revival to 2021, but this week it offers a live reading of the text, directed by José Luis Valenzuela and featuring Robert Beltran, Mike Gomez, Sal Lopez and Geoffrey Rivas. A recording of the free performance will remain viewable through next weekend.
Old Vic: Three Kings
Saturday 9:30am and 2:30pm EDT / 3:30pm and 7:30pm BST (live only)
The excellent Andrew Scott, who played the wicked Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag. It is streaming on YouTube for free for a week—and whose performance in Sea Wall was one of the virtual highlights of the quarantine season—stars in Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, a solo play about fathers and sons written especially for Scott to perform during the lockdown. Matthew Marchus directs the production, which is performed live onstage at London’s the empty Old Vic through today. Seating is limited; tickets cost £20–£40 and tend to sell out in advance.
Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story
Saturday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST (live only)
Theater for the New City normally takes its annual Street Theater Company show on the road, bringing spunky, family-friendly musical agitprop to outdoor sites throughout the five boroughs. Instead, this year’s 44th edition, Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story, is being performed live remotely twice a weekend though September 13, with nods to the locations that were originally planned. Crystal Field and Joseph Vernon Banks's inclusive oratorio celebrates the long history of social activism in New York City parks, from the protests that followed the Triangle Shirtwaist fire to the Occupy Wall Street movement. Series veteran Michael-David Gordon leads the large and diverse cast. Performances are free and viewers are invited to sing along from home.
San Diego Rep Latinx New Play Festival
Saturday 3pm, 6pm and 9pm EDT / 8pm, 11pm and 2am BST (live only)
San Diego Repertory Theatre continues its virtual version of its annual platform for work by Latinx artists. Tickets are sold in the form of an overarching festival pass, which you can pay what you wish for. (It can be free if you choose, but $50 is suggested.) Today’s schedule includes readings of two new plays—Diana Burbano’s Sapience (3pm), about the connection formed between an autistic child and an orangutan, and Makasha Copeland’s Extreme Home Makeover (6pm), a dark comedy about a family desperate to be chosen for a reality show—as well as veteran monologist Marga Gomez's autobiographical solo show, Spanking Machine (9pm), a darkly comic look back at her formative years in Washington Heights. (Attendance for Gomez’s show is capped at 300, so book it early.)
Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: Broadway Summer Spectacular
Saturday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Pennsylvania’s Bristol Riverside Theatre offers a virtual edition of its annual concert series, Summer Music Fest. The third and final one—streaming today for the last time—is Broadway Summer Spectacular, in which Telly Leung, Keith Spencer, Derrick Cobey and Jessica Wagner perform songs from musicals including Carousel, Fiddler on the Roof, Guys and Dolls and Company. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets cost $35, which will help the Bucks County company collect some much-needed bucks.
Barrington Stage Company: Eleanor
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
If you enjoyed seeing national treasure Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Eleanor Roosevelt in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood this year, now’s your chance to watch the Tony-winning actor sink her teeth into a meatier account of the First Lady’s remarkable life in Mark St. German’s solo play Eleanor. Henry Stram directs the premiere for the Berkshires’ Barrington Stage Company, on whose stage it is being performed live to an empty theater, whence it is streamed to audiences at home for $15.
Music at the Mansion: Kelli Rabke: Over the Rainbow
Saturday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (live only)
In the New Jersey series Music at the Mansion: Porch Edition, a socially distanced dinner-theater audience watches a cabaret show in person while viewers at home can catch it for $20. This edition features show tunes and standards performed by Kelli Rabke, best known for playing the Narrator in the 1993 Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and the troublemaking Yonah in the Paper Mill’s 1997 production of Children of Eden. John Fischer joins her at the piano.
Broadway Relief Project: Kate Baldwin
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Friday 8pm. Tonight’s performance stars Kate Baldwin, who broke through in 2009 as the enchanting star of Broadway’s Finian’s Rainbow and has since brightened shows including Giant, Big Fish and the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! (for which she earned her second Tony nomination). The charity being helped is Active Minds.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Saturday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
American Conservatory Theater: In Love and Warcraft
Saturday 11pm EDT / 4am BST (live only)
San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater teams up with Alaska’s Perseverance Theatre for an encore run of Madhuri Shekar’s In Love and Warcraft, a virtual theater–friendly romcom about video games, cosplay and online mash notes. Peter J. Kuo directs a cast that includes students from A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts program. The play is performed live twice this week and twice again next week; a recording will then be available on demand for a week starting September 18. Tickets cost $15–$20 and must be reserved at least 4.5 hours before the performance.
Bienal de Flamenco: Rocío Molina
Sunday 7am and 3pm EDT / noon and 8pm BST (live only)
With many of the usual international visitors to Seville’s biennial flamenco fiesta unavailable to make the trip to Spain this year, the festival is graciously making key portions of its 20th edition available online for free. Today, the acclaimed flamenco soloist and choreographer Rocío Molina premieres the first two parts of her dance-in-progress Trilogía sobre la Guitarra. The first section, Inicio (Uno), is accompanied by flamenco guitar master Rafael Riqueni; for the second, Al Fondo Riela (Lo otro de uno), she is joined by guitarists Eduardo Trasierra and Yerai Cortés. Both pieces are performed at Seville’s Teatro Central. (If you miss the live performances, you can catch rebroadcasts of them on September 11 and 12 at 3pm EDT / 8pm BST).
San Diego Rep Latinx New Play Festival
Sunday 4pm EDT / 9pm BST (live only)
San Diego Repertory Theatre wraps up its virtual version of its annual platform for work by Latinx artists. Tickets are sold in the form of an overarching festival pass, which you can pay what you wish for. (It can be free if you choose, but $50 is suggested.) Today’s schedule includes a 4pm reading of Jaymes Sanchez’s The Cucuy Will Find You, a morality drama that draws on Mexican-American folklore.
Company of Angels: The Art of Facing Fear
Sunday 6pm EDT / 11pm BST (live only)
The Brazilian experimental-theatre group Os Satyros, based in São Paulo, teams up with Los Angeles’s Company of Angels for an American-cast production of its surreal dystopian virtual play, set in a future in which general population has been in Corona-related quarantine for more than 15 years. (Has it not already been that long?) Rodolfo García Vázquez directs a cast of 16 in a script he wrote with Ivam Cabral. The recommended ticket price for this hour-long Zoom performance is $15, but other options are available, including a limited number of $2 tickets; virtual seats must be reserved at least an hour in advance. The show runs on weekends through the end of September.
Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute
Sunday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Perhaps no other death attributed to the Covid pandemic hit the Broadway community quite as hard as that of Nick Cordero, who succumbed to the virus in July after an extended and grueling fight. Just 41 years old, Cordero had marked himself as one of his generation’s great musical-theater talents in shows including Toxic Avenger, Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale, Brooklynite and Waitress. Now Cordero’s family, friends and castmates have assembled virtually for a memorial celebration of his life and legacy. Broadway On Demand is offering the tribute for free; donations to the Save The Music Foundation in Cordero’s memory are encouraged.
Metropolitan Opera: the Tempest
Sunday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
For the last night of the Met's week of 20th-century operas, young British composer Thomas Adès conducts his own recent adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, directed with spectacular flourishes by the visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage. In this 2012 recording, Simon Keenlyside plays the righteous vengeful sorcerer Prospero; Isabel Leonard and Alek Shrader are the lover, Alan Oke is Caliban, and coloratura soprano Audrey Luna delivers some awesomely bonkers singing as the island spirit Ariel.
Broadway Relief Project: Brandon Victor Dixon
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
See Friday 8pm. Tonight, the excellent singer-actor Brandon Victor Dixon—who has memorably appeared in The Color Purple, The Scottsboro Boys, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar (for which he nabbed an Emmy nomination)—raises money for the #WeAre Foundation. Live tickets cost $70–$90 and virtual tickets are $5.
Meta Phys Ed.: The Work of Art in the Age of Technological Reproduction
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
The Brick, via the avant-garde Twitch festival Out of an Abundance of Caution, presents a multimedia cabaret adapted by the experimental troupe Meta Phys Ed. from the German cultural critic Walter Benjamin’s influential 1936 essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction.” Jesse Freedman directs the show, which will be performed live again on September 10–12.
The Seth Concert Series: Karen Olivo
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the Broadway leading lady Karen Olivo, who has brought magnetism and depth to her roles in shows including In the Heights, West Side Story (for which she won a Tony), Hamilton and, most recently, Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Virtual tickets cost $25; tonight's live edition at 8pm will be recorded and rerun tomorrow at 3pm.
Brian Nash
Sunday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
A wizard at the piano and an ace musical director, Brian Nash is also an exuberant showman when he takes the mic himself—as he usually does on Sunday nights at the Duplex in the West Village, where he has held court for the past decade or so. Tonight he brings the magic to Facebook Live in a weekly virtual concert. In lieu of a tip jar, you can Venmo him at @BrianJNash. (If you do it in advance, feel free to include a request.)
The Seth Concert Series: Karen Olivo
The Seth Concert Series: Karen Olivo
Monday 3pm EDT / 8pm BST (live only)
Seth Rudetsky’s intimate chat-and-sing series at the Art House in Provincetown has drawn top Broadway stars to the tip of the Cape for nearly a decade. He knows exactly what stories and songs people need to hear from each of his A-list guests, and now he brings the magic online in a weekly series that uses a new approach to sound design to make it possible to accompany his guests in real time. Joining him for this episode is the Broadway leading lady Karen Olivo, who has brought magnetism and depth to her roles in shows including In the Heights, West Side Story (for which she won a Tony), Hamilton and, most recently, Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Virtual tickets cost $25; last night’s live edition at 8pm was recorded and is being rerun this afternoon.
Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: Soldiergirls
Monday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
The Rattlestick presents an hour-long benefit of songs and scenes from Soldiergirl, Em Weinstein and Emily Johnson-Erday’s two-person musical—based in part on letters and found texts—about lesbian love amid the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. Among the talented performers taking a WAC at the material are Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Chilina Kennedy, Ezra Menas, Melanie Field, Jessie Shelton, Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver and Madeleine Barker. Proceeds benefit SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All), an advocacy group for transgender members or veterans of the armed forces.
Metropolitan Opera: Manon
Monday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met begins a week of French operas with Massenet’s Belle Époque classic Manon (not to be confused with Puccini’s Maon Lescaut, which is based on the name 18th-century novel). The great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko plays the title role in Laurent Pelly’s 2012 production, opposite Piotr Beczała as her lover, des Grieux, and Paulo Szot as her cousin. Fabio Luisi conducts.
Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST (available for one week)
Mounted by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus gang, this exhibition of curious human endeavors features everything from stripping clowns to heavy-metal magicians. A remote edition of the vaudevillian variety pageant now hits YouTube every week. In this week’s episode, Bindlestiff’s Keith Nelson hostshair hanger the Flying Brain (Stephanie Morphet-Tepp), clown Misha Usov, comedian Funny Frank, juggler Jon Udry, contortionist Eva Lou Rhinelander, trapeze dancer Jon Joni, hula hooper Carolina Cantillo and novelty musicians Pinch & Squeal. Contributions are welcome via Venmo (@BindlestiffFamilyCirkus).
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Part cabaret, part piano bar and part social set, Birdland's long-running Monday-night open mic Cast Party offers a chance to hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. The waggish Jim Caruso presides as host, and now he brings the show online via YouTube. This week’s guest list includes composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and his son Michael, Broadway actor-singers Derek Klena and Terry Burrell, Australian musical-theater performer Stephen Mahy, Palm Beach cabaretists Rich and Jill Switzer, jazz drummer Bryan Carter and Warren Wright, who specializes in recreating famous musical scenes using Barbie dolls in stop-motion animation. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).
Times Square Alliance: Broadway Buskers
Tuesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
Broadway booster Ben Cameron curates and hosts this platform for talented musical-theater singer-songwriters, usually held live outdoors in Times Square but now streaming every Tuesday in crowdless and Elmo-free virtual space. This week, the spotlight shines on Alice Lee, Dru Serkes and the always compelling Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812).
Piano Bar Live!
Tuesday 7:15pm EDT / 12:15am BST
Before the current isolation situation, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! was already devoted to streaming piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Now the series goes fully virtual.
Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette
Tuesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met streams Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, adapted from Shakespeare's family-feud tragedy, in which rebellious teens have sex and score drugs from a local priest. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which was directed by Bartlett Sher and stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.
NYU Abu Dhabi: As Far As Isolation Goes (Online)
Wednesday 8am–1:30pm EDT / 1pm–6:30pm BST (every 15 minutes, live only)
The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, run by former Joe’s Pub and Lincoln Center booker Bill Bragin, continues its adventurous programming with a unique microtheater work by artist Tania El Khoury and musician Basel Zaraa that is designed to be experienced by one audience member at a time. Adapted from their collaboration As Far As My Fingertips Take Me, the piece illustrates isolation among asylum seekers and others by bringing spectators into one-on-one encounters with refugees. Literal illustration is also involved: Viewers are asked to come ready with a marker, a paint brush, a cloth and a glass of water. The 15-minute slots are on Wednesdays through Sundays from 8am to 1:30pm EDT through October 4; tickets cost about $15.
The Show Must Go Online: Othello
Wednesday 2pm EDT / 7pm BST
The brainchild of U.K. actor Robert Myles, The Show Must Go Online has been presenting free weekly Zoom readings of every one of Shakespeare’s plays—in what is believed to be the order in which they were written—since the beginning of the shutdown crisis in March. The group has now reached the set of shows written in the early 17th century. This week’s offering is Othello, the Bard's fast-paced tragedy of jealousy and misplaced trust, in which a villain preys on the insecurities of a Moorish war hero married to a white woman.
Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream
Wednesday 5pm EDT / 10pm BST (available for 48 hours)
In addition to its nightly full productions (see above), the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. The videos stay live for 48 hours, and supplemental materials help newcomers unpack each offering.
New York Theatre Barn: New Works
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST
In this weekly 45-minute show, New York Theatre Barn's development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. This week’s selections are Richard Allen and Taran Gray’s Walt and Roy, about the rise of the Disney brothers, and Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo’s Loch Ness, in which an adolescent girl finds herself in deep water with dear old Nessie.
Urban Stages: #NWORD
Wednesday 7pm EDT / midnight BST (available through September 13)
Off Broadway’s Urban Stages is mounting a weekly series of readings in September to promote new work and raise funds. The inaugural offering is Christian Elder’s #NWORD, which looks at the relationship between the mothers of young children who were involved in a racially charged school-bus incident. Vincent Scott directs a cast that comprises Bethel Caram, Shabazz Green, Reuben Goldman, Paul Kelly and Disnie Sebastien.
Metropolitan Opera: La Damnation de Faust
Wednesday 7:30pm EDT / 12:30am BST (available for 23 hours)
The Met continues its French kick with the visionary Québécois director Robert Lepage’s eye-popping 2008 production of Hector Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust, starring Marcello Giordani as the antihero whose ambition leads him to strike up a deal with the Devil. (Who doesn’t love a bargain?) James Levine conducts the performance, which also stars John Relyea as Méphistophélès and Susan Graham as the innocent and doomed Marguerite.
The International Voices Project
Wednesday 8pm EDT / 1am BST
Chicago’s annual International Voices Project, featuring readings of plays from around the world, goes virtual for its 11th edition. A different work is performed for free each week, followed by a talkback with members of the company. The eight-week festival continues tonight with Take The Rubbish Out, Sasha, by Ukraine’s Natal’ya Vorozhbit. A supernatural tale in which an army officer threatens to return from the dead, the play has been translated by Sasha Dugdale and is directed by Nicole Hand.
The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show
Wednesday 10pm EDT / 3am BST (live only)
The eminent Los Angeles improv group the Groundlings has been a training ground for Lisa Kudrow, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Jon Lovitz, Jan Hooks, Will Forte, Paul Rebuens, Kathy Griffin and countless other major comedy names. Now the troupe offers a weekly online version of its long-form improv showcase The Crazy Uncle Joe Show.Regular cast members are joined each week by a special guest. Tickets cost $8 and advance registration is required.
Highlights of the lockdown
Most of this content that gets listed on this page is only available live or for a limited time, but some of it remains viewable indefinitely. As a supplement to our daily listings, here is the permanent collection: musicals, plays, dance works, cabaret sets, awards nights, special events more that have been released online since March and that you can still watch or rewatch at your leisure.
The best musicals now on BroadwayHD
The streaming service BroadwayHD offers roughly 300 whole, high-quality, professionally filmed live theater performances from Broadway, London's West End and beyond, including Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Fosse's Pippin and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma! For new subscribers, the first week is free. Here are the musicals currently featured there that you won't want to miss.
The 35 best Tony Awards performances of all time
The Tony Awards provide a national showcase and public record of performances that are otherwise local and fleeting, and the most memorable numbers from Broadway musicals on the Tonys can echo in theater history for decades to come. But which are the best of the best? We've surveyed every televised number from a nominated musical or musical revival since the very first Tony telecast in 1967 to create this list of the all-time classics.
Metropolitan Opera: Nixon in China
Through September 3 at 6:30pm
The Met continues its week of 20th-century operas with a 2011 recording of John Adams and Alice Goodman’s superb modern opera Nixon in China, staged by Peter Sellars and conducted by Adams himself. The tone alternates between heightened realism and dreamlike experimentalism. The cast includes James Maddalena and Janis Kelly as the Nixons, Robert Brubaker as Mao Tse-tung, Russell Braun as Chou En-lai, Richard Paul Fink as Henry Kissinger and Kathleen Kim as Chian Ch'ing, whose fiercely imperious coloratura aria, “I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung,” is among the opera’s many high points.
Dear Liar (Bucks County Playhouse)
Through September 4
Master thespians Brian Cox (Succession) and Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) share the virtual stage in Jerome
Kilty’s epistolary play Dear Liar, which tracks 40 years of correspondence between George Bernard Shaw and the actress Mrs Patrick Campbell, who originated the role of Eliza in Pygmalion. Mark Brokaw (How I Learned to Drive) directs this benefit for the Buck County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign; tickets cost $35.
In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams (Great Performances)
Through Sept 4
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions. This documentary traces Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of In the Heights over the course of several months before the musical’s 2008 Broadway debut, and includes substantial footage of that production. The show will be televised on PBS tonight, and will be viewable on the Great Performances website.
August 29 (Latino Theater Company)
Through September 6
Latino Theater Company, based in Los Angeles, streams a free revival of a 1990 play, devised by the company, about the 1970 death of journalist Ruben Salazar, a reporter for the L.A. Times who was killed by a tear-gas canister while covering a Chicano antiwar demonstration. Alberto Barboza directs the performance. (An in-the-flesh production, originally scheduled to open this month, has been moved to next year.)
JoyceStream: Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Bach 25
Through September 8 at 10am
The Joyce Theater hosts a continuous rotation of top dance companies from across the country and around the world. Now the Chelsea venue is sharing archival recordings of full-length productions from artists who have appeared there. (They’re calling the program JoyceStream, but may we suggest Re-Joyce?) Its summer streaming season comes to an end with Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s Bach 25, choreographed by co–artistic director Dwight Rhoden and set to Baroque violin and cello music by Johan Sebastian Bach and his son Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Created in 2018 to mark the company’s 25th anniversary, the piece was performed at the Joyce earlier this year.
Carousel (Live from Lincoln Center)
Through September 8
Like many Rodgers and Hammerstein shows, 1945's Carousel is darker than many people remember. In 19th-century Maine, the moony Julie Jordan is drawn, moth to flame, to the charismatic carnival barker Billy Bigelow; their unhappy marriage is set against a seemingly idyllic seaside world of busting-out-all-over Junes and real nice clambakes. Although Billy's domestic violence is treated as a deep moral failure, the show's treatment of the question understandably raises hackles. But this 2013 New York Philharmonic concert staging, recorded for Live From Lincoln Center, offers a stately and stirring account of the material, flawed though it may be. Top Broadway stars (Kelli O’Hara as Julie, Jessie Mueller and Jason Danieley as the secondary couple, John Cullum as the Starkeeper) share the stage with opera headliners (Nathan Gunn as Billy, Stephanie Blythe as Julie's close cousin Nettie).
Lise Davidsen (Met Stars Live in Concert)
Through September 9
Even as it continues its nighty streams of full productions (see below), the Metropolitan Opera broadens its scope with a new series of live recitals every other weekend by top classical vocalists from around the world. In this edition, the Norwegian soprano performs at the Oscarshall Palace in Oslo, with James Baillieu at the piano. The set list includes selections by Wagner, Strauss, Sibelius, Grieg and Puccini, among others. Christine Goerke hosts the broadcast, which is shot with multiple cameras and directed remotely by Gary Halvorston, who has overseen the Met’s Live in HD transmissions. Tickets cost $20, and each edition in the series remains viewable on demand for 12 days after the live performance.
Much Ado About Nothing (Great Performances)
Through September 11 (U.S. only)
The PBS channel WNET, one of New York City's most cherished cultural resources, is reopening its vault to offer access to several Great Performances recordings of major theatrical productions—such as Shakespeare in the Park's delightful 2019 staging of the Bard's tart-tongued romcom Much Ado About Nothing, with Orange Is the New Black's radiant Danielle Brooks and an adorably goofy Grantham Coleman. "Shakespeare in the Park's modernized new production of Much Ado About Nothing is powered by strong women of color—and most of the actresses in Kenny Leon's all-black ensemble command authority thrillingly as they win our laughs and hearts," wrote Raven Snook in her Time Out review. "As much fun as this Much Ado provides, however, it isn’t all a romp. After the climatic and joyous finale, a somber button reminds us that the battle of the sexes and the battle for equality both are far from won." The show will be televised on PBS tonight. Read more about it here.
Abbey Theatre: This Beautiful Virtual Village
Through September 17
Dublin’s historic Abbey Theatre presents a Zoom adaptation of its well-received 2019 production of Lisa Tierney-Keogh’s This Beautiful Village, in which members of a residents’ association squabble over how to respond to offensive graffiti in their suburban community. The show’s depiction of escalating friction over hot-button issues seems quite at home in the realm of online discourse. Three members of last year’s cast—Pom Boyd, Bethan Mary-James and Michael Ford-FitzGerald—are joined for this go-round by Steve Blount, Amy Conroy and Luke Griffin, directed by David Horan. Tickets cost €5 (just under $6).
Feast. (Know Theatre)
Through September 20
Cincinnati’s Know Theatre presents a six-week virtual run of Megan Gogerty’s Feast., which casts a sympathetic eye on Grendel’s Mother, the fearsome lake monster who seeks to avenge the death of her son in the Old English epic Beowulf. Jennifer Joplin performs the solo show, directed by Tamara Winters, at 8pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays and at 3pm on Sundays though September 20. Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
If you would like to be considered for a listing on this page, please write to Adam Feldman at theaterfromhome@gmail.com at least one week in advance. Include complete details about the event (including a description as well as date, time, link, price and how long the stream will be viewable) and a photograph of one or more of the artists. Submission does not guarantee a listing.
Atlas Obscura: Backstage with a Magician
For several years now, the engaging trickster Noah Levine has been performing Magic After Hours, an evening of cozy evening of prestidigitation held at the city’s oldest magic shop, Tannen’s, after closing time. Since cramming 20 people into a tiny room is not currently an option, Levine has teamed up with Atlas Obscura for a new show, Backstage with a Magician, that he performs from home four times a week (Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays) for a maximum of 10 households at a time. Expect an entertaining shuffle of audience interaction, close-up magic and magic history. Tickets cost $25 per device; bring a deck of cards, a rubber band, a marker and 15 socks to take full advantage of the home-participation element.
Jocunda Festival
The Riant Theatre, best known for its Strawberry One-Act Festival, now offers several Zoom readings each week as part of its ongoing Jocunda Music, Film and Theatre Festival. Tickets cost $15 and advance reservations are required; conversations with the playwright and cast usually follow the performance.
Performance for One
Writer-director Edward Einhorn’s suggestive microplay about memory and connection was originally performed as a brief encounter between one actor and one audience member at a time. Now Einhorn has adapted it so that homebound viewers can connect with actors via Skype, with the 1:1 ratio intact. It’s an unusually intimate experience, and a lovely way to feel a personal connection through theater. Email Einhorn directly to book a slot; it is currently being performed by Yvonne Roen, for whom it was written. Tickets cost $25.