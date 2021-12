Brooklynites finally have their own holiday light show at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. For the first time in its history, the BBG is welcoming visitors between November 19 and January 9 to its very own light installation called "Lightscape," presented in partnership with Sony Music. Lightscape is not a Christmas-centric spectacle—it's a celebration of light that incorporates art and music that people from all cultures and beliefs can enjoy, especially as the days get shorter. The colorful light displays highlight the garden’s trees, landscapes and architecture with more than 18 distinct works of art, including a series of works by local artists in the Plant Family Collection. All in all, there are about one million lights featured in the show. Visitors can grab hot chocolate or apple cider to enjoy on their walk and can make their own s'mores. (The apple cider also comes spiked, if you so desire.)