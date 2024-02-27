Sydney
Timeout

Above 319

  • Bars
  • Sydney
Time Out says

Soak in the sights of the city at this playful rooftop bar perched on top of the Vibe Hotel

With playful floral displays that are begging for a feature on the ‘gram and panoramic views of skyscrapers lit up in the twilight, you really might want to add this rooftop bar to the favourites list. It also doesn’t hurt that an aquamarine infinity pool gazing out over Darling Harbour borders the joint. 

Vibe Hotel Darling Harbour and its adjoining watering hole at the tippy-top of the building are just a hop, skip and a jump away from Darling Quarter, Town Hall and Chinatown

If you’re craving an inexpensive cocktail, hit up Above 319 from Wednesday to Friday for fun $15 tipples. If you play your cards right, happy hour overlaps with ‘Pizza O’clock’ so you can grab a cheesy woodfired pizza for even cheaper than your booze. 

When we say the cocktail menu is fun - we don’t just mean flavour-wise. Expect your drink to arrive garnished with anything from sparklers to liquid nitrogen bubbles. The latter arrives perched neatly on the top of the Rooftop Rockstar – Above 319’s delicious take on a Pornstar Martini – while the former is nestled in a massive coconut glass and adds to the tropical party of rum, pineapple, coconut sorbet and banana.

When it’s finally the weekend, settle in for a long boozy bottomless brunch complete with none other than free flowing Aperol Spritzes and Italian-style share menu. Bellissimo.

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
319-325 Sussex St, Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9060 8888
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue CLOSED; Wed-Thu 3-9pm; Fri 3-11; Sat noon-11pm; Sun noon-8
