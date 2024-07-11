Things are looking up on the northside. In the lead up to the new Victoria Cross metro stop opening on August 4, a stellar line up of eateries have just opened in the brand-new Victoria Cross precinct. And now it's been announced that the precinct will also be home to a new One Playground gym. One Playground are the forward-thinking crew behind some of Sydney’s very best gyms and wellness facilities – and while their other locations are in the city's east and Inner West, their flagship location will be north of the bridge.

One Playground’s North Sydney studio will be housed in the Victoria Cross Tower – a new 42-storey building connected to the soon-to-open City and Southwest Metro line. Spread across four levels and 1800 sqm, the shiny new space will come with super high-spec saunas and fitness studios.

Victoria Cross Precinct render | Photograph: Supplied | One Playground



The One Playground ethos is all about holistic wellbeing, so rather than being a place just to pump iron and smash out KMs on the treadmill, One Playground is a space designed to nourish body and soul. Alongside the expansive strength and conditioning studio, One Playground’s new flagship studio will feature HIIT and strength studios, a reformer Pilates studio, a spin studio, a motion studio for dance and barre, and a studio for yoga and breathwork. Members will be able to manage their own workout in the self-guided fitness space (a full level kitted out with state-of-the-art equipment), book one-on-one sessions with One Playground’s team of expert coaches, or choose from a weekly program of 200 fitness and wellness classes.



Photograph: Supplied | One Playground

Keen to unwind? One Playground North Sydney will also be home to a sanctuary-style recovery area complete with a plunge pool, recovery lounge and infrared saunas to help with everything from inflammation to circulation to sleep quality. Plus, the studio is set to host weekly complimentary services – from breathwork classes to nutrition talks – to commercial tenants of Victoria Cross Tower, so if your workplace is moving into the sparkly new tower, you’re in luck.



One Playground’s ambitious new wellness destination is set to open in mid-2025. Can’t wait? One Playground currently has outposts in Surry Hills, Newtown and Marrickville – so you can get your fix south of the bridge in the meantime.

