An ambitious three-storey, multi-venue Japanese precinct by the Azabu Group (also Charlotte Bar & Bistro, Kame House, Hanasuki) has opened in a heritage-listed building in Sydney’s CBD. So if you’re thinking of booking flights to Tokyo, we say: save your pocket money and come here instead. Drawing inspiration from Japan’s 47 prefectures (or regions), Prefecture 48 – or P48 for short – is game-changing six-in-one hospitality hub on Sussex Street housing four slick Japanese restaurants, a handsome whisky bar, and a patisserie – with the drinks list across all venues curated by the award-winning Maybe Sammy team.

Photograph: Anson Smart

Let’s get into what’s available at P48. First up is Garaku, a kaiseki dining experience where you can sit down and enjoy a traditional multi-course Japanese meal driven by former Tetsuya's chef, Derek Kim. Level two is home to Five, a restaurant showcasing modern Euro dishes with a Japanese flair, created by chef Hiroshi Manaka, in a wabi-sabi-inspired dining room. Omakase is an intimate, eight-seat omakase-style restaurant helmed by two top chefs: Akira Horikawa from Tokyo’s Ginza Kyubey, and second-generation sushi chef Tomoyuki Matsuya.

Photograph: Anson Smart

The fun is turned up a notch at Ibushi, a charcoal-fuelled robata grill, where executive chef Takashi Yamamoto and head chef Chris Kim will knock out fire-kissed dishes in an upbeat setting. Whisky-lovers can and should beeline it straight to Whisky Thief, a sophisticated yet playful bar specialising in rare whiskies and forward-thinking cocktails, pulled together by the Maybe Sammy team. Last but not least is Dear Florence, an elegant patisserie and a sweet-tooth’s dream, featuring nostalgic and elevated riffs on classic desserts by chef Aoife Noonan. Plus, there’s an outdoor courtyard that will host pop-ups and cultural events throughout the year – and you can enjoy food and drinks from any of the venues there too.

Photograph: Anson Smart

Celine Tran, Azabu Group director of operations, said: “P48 is our most ambitious project yet, delivering an unparalleled exploration of Japanese culture and cuisine. By blending innovation with tradition across six distinct and thoughtfully designed venues, we are offering Sydney and Australia an experience unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

Impressed? Curious? Want to go check out P48 ASAP? Same. See you at 230 Sussex Street.

