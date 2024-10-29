Four brand-new venues have just opened in Sydney’s recently revamped Sofitel hotel

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, the city’s first five-star hotel, has recently reopened following a $70-million renovation, adding 436 brand-new rooms and more than 15 refreshed event spaces, including a 750-person ballroom. But TBH, we’re more interested in the four new venues. Brought to life by House Made Hospitality – the team behind Sydney favourites like underground Sicilian cocktail bar Apollonia, pasta haven Grana, and beachfront diner Promenade Bondi Beach – these four new venues include two restaurants and two bars. Ready?!

Photograph: Jason Loucas

First up is Tilda, a smart-casual restaurant channelling Australian nostalgia (the name is a nod to Waltzing Matilda) with stylish interiors and a menu that champions the best of the land and sea. Standouts include a bread and butter course featuring A.P Bakery saltbush focaccia and a whole plate (yes, plate) of Pepe Saya butter, seasoned with chopped chives, shallots, salt and pepper, and served with shaved macadamia, Jersey milk cheese, wildflower honey and wattleseed. If that sounds ridiculously good, over-the-top, and indulgent – you’re right – and yes, you absolutely should order it. Other highlights include charred octopus with almond cream, red pepper and sea parsley; crab tagliatelle with zucchini, garlic, chilli and lemon; and a mixed grill with ribeye, lobster, sides and condiments.

Photograph: Jason Loucas

“We hope Tilda captures the essence of timeless contemporary Australian dining,” said House Made Hospitality director Justin Newton. “The interiors echo the earthy tones of the Australian landscape, and the menu champions our finest growers and winemakers.”

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Next up is sibling Bar Tilda – a super-slick cocktail bar with jazzy live music, a Martini trolley and more than 100 Aussie whiskies that’s perfect for pre- or post-dinner boozing. Time Out Sydney checked out Bar Tilda and can confirm that the Negronis and vibe were on-point. The drinks list has been curated by House Made Hospitality's director, Jason Williams, known for opening hotel bars that make it onto The World’s 50 Best Bars list, including Raffles Singapore. Bar Tilda's signature cocktails pay homage to old-school Australia, like Ringo Loves a Blueberry, inspired by The Beatles’ 1964 tour.

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Then there’s Delta Rue, a Vietnamese-French restaurant drawing on the romance of 1920s Hanoi. Sydneysiders can expect light, bright and playful dishes rooted in tradition, says Newton. Highlights include duck spring rolls, pipis in lemongrass sate with vermicelli noodles, and Hanoi-style roasted John Dory. You should also know there’s a banh mi trolley, where Vietnam’s most famous sandwich gets the glory it deserves, made and served tableside. The 150-seat restaurant, with an additional 60 seats on the terrace, channels holiday vibes with lush plants, ornamental wallpaper and plenty of emerald green.

Photograph: Steven Woodburn

The last of the four new House Made Hospitality venues in the revamped Sofitel Sydney is Wentworth Bar, an open-air terrace bar located on level five. One of our fave things about Wentworth Bar is the party cocktails – a mammoth drink that pours 12 fun and fruity glasses, making it the ideal choice for team knock-offs and pre-drinks with the gang (we’d go for the Strawberry Yuzu Spritz with white wine, herbal aperitif, yuzu, mango, passionfruit and grapefruit). With live DJs, a buzzy atmosphere and loads of greenery, Wentworth Bar is making a strong case for your next drink o’clock destination.

