Noise complaints about Palm Beach's waterfront diner The Joey have dampened the fun

In February, the former Boathouse Palm Beach reopened with a new look and name – now called 'The Joey' – after undergoing an extensive $7 million restoration thanks to new ownership by hospitality professionals Rob Domjen and Ben May. Time Out Sydney’s readers were excited by the fresh new direction, as the idyllic waterfront café transformed into a grown-up and slick diner. Think less Alf Stewart, more lobster frites. But it hasn’t all been peachy news: an application for the dining room to trade until 11pm each night – like nearby establishments Dunes Palm Beach and Casa by The Boathouse – was rejected by the Northern Beaches Council, due to just a handful of disgruntled locals. Currently, The Joey must close at 4pm, which doesn’t even leave time for afternoon vinos and share plates, let alone watching the sunset.

Photograph: Alex Marks Photography

The application to trade into the evening received 132 positive votes in favour, and just seven opposing, which makes little sense when you consider the closest home to The Joey is 600 metres away and separated by a nine-hole golf course.

The decision is devastating for The Joey and Sydney’s hospitality industry at large. Thankfully, it’s not over just yet, with May and Domjen set to meet with the Northern Beaches Council today (Friday, April 4), as well as NSW Premier Chris Minns on Monday, April 9. At a press conference on Wednesday, April 3, Minns said he was upset to hear the news.

“I am worried about it [...] I was pretty troubled by that story,” said Minns. “One or two complaints knocking over an entertainment venue or a restaurant or a bar that could employ lots of young people, provide some opportunity, some entertainment, something to do in Sydney – it’s the opposite direction in which we want to travel.

“We want to get more young people backing themselves [and] opening venues in Sydney.”

This is aligned with what Minns said to Time Out Sydney Editor Alice Ellis when she caught up with the Premier in March (you can read that chat over here). The NSW Government says they are committed to growing Sydney’s nightlife economy and has implemented significant reforms to change things for the better, including not allowing a single noise complaint to shut down a venue, and allowing live music venues to operate later into the night (hello, 4am at the Pleasure Club and The Caterpillar Club).

The Music and Night-time Economy Minister John Graham was also disappointed to hear the news, earlier this week saying: “When the nearest house is more than half a kilometre away, and separated by a golf course, it begs the question: what is the definition of ‘a neighbour’?

“On this basis, we should also ask the opinion of the Barrenjoey Lighthouse keeper, which is only marginally further away.”

Here at Time Out Sydney, we’ve been seeing more and more venues staying open later in the evening, as well as more bars and pubs offering live music. It’s no secret our nightlife has taken a beating in the past decade, but we’re heading in the right direction, and now’s not the time to step back. So we say, it’s time for a handful of privileged Palm Beach home owners to go buy a packet of earplugs or, better yet, take a mate to The Joey and go have some fun. It may do them good.

