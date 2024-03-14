In news straight off the pans, Costelloe is set to open a six-month pop-up in the former home of Stix café on Marrickville’s Chapel Street

In February, news broke that Corey Costelloe, culinary director at Rockpool Bar & Grill – winner of Time Out Sydney’s Legend Award 2023 – was leaving the premium steakhouse after 15 years on the grill. Now, it’s been announced that the renowned chef will be opening his own restaurant – a neighbourhood bistro serving quality meat, veggies, and booze – in Marrickville this year. Initially planned as a six-month stint, the restaurant will be located in the former home of Stix café in Marrickville's Chapel Street. Costelloe has teamed up with Stix founder and chef David Allison to open the pop-up, which is slated to open this June.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

With his first restaurant, Costelloe hopes to contribute to Marrickville’s incredible food scene – home of excellent Greek and Vietnamese food – by cooking the things he likes to eat, using quality, fresh ingredients, and letting the flavours speak for themselves. So, there will be fresh octopus on the menu, plus excellent steaks cooked on the grill. Great wine is pretty much a given.

The 70-seater, which is yet to be named, is not the only exciting news coming out of the Inner West this week, with Alessandro Pavoni of Ormeggio at The Spit snapping up Summer Hill’s highly coveted former post office, planning on transforming it into an Italian osteria in mid-2024.

Sydney's new openings are on fire, and it's only March. Though, this is one flame we're keen to keep alight.

