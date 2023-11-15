So long, parmi: New research has revealed Sydney and Melbourne’s respective pub favourites (and what we’re turning away from)

From charming heritage boozers to watering holes with sunny courtyards, it’s no doubt that pubs are the cornerstones of our city, and here in Sydney we have some absolute doozies. When it comes to pub meals and drinks of choice, we all have our go-tos – whether that’s bangers and mash with a glass of pinot noir (hello), golden schnitty and an ice-cold pint, or juicy steak and a (likely underdressed) salad.

Have you ever wondered what the most popular meal and drink of choice is? Well, wonder no more. New research by pub app the Happiest Hour has just revealed Sydney and Melbourne’s respective favourite pub meals and drinks (as well as those we're now shunning). Parmi lovers, the results may surprise you.

In sad news for pies, the flakey hand-held bite ranked at the bottom of the list in both cities, and the legendary parmi (Melbourne calls it “parma”, but we reckon they’re wrong) only got a vote of love from 26 per cent of Sydneysiders, and 39 per cent of Melburnians. RIP.

Photograph: Supplied/The Old Fitz

Tacos and pizza are the most-loved meals of choice in Sydney pubs, and anecdotally that checks out. Over across the border, burgers are the favourite meal in Melbourne at 53 per cent, with pizza following closely at 50 per cent.

Joonas Karppinen, founder of the Happiest Hour, reckons this could be because tacos and pizza are shareable dishes, and best enjoyed with mates (unlike, say, a steak). You heard it here first, folks: Sydney is better at sharing (Melbourne, please don’t come for us). Interestingly, seafood, wings, roasts, and schnitzel also received relatively lower rankings in both cities.

When it comes to booze, Sydney sure loves a cocktail with 82 per cent of people saying cocktails were their top drink of choice, followed by wine at 62 per cent, spirits at 60 per cent, and beer at 56 per cent. Whereas beer was the top drink of choice in Melbourne, with 75 per cent of people giving it their vote. Interestingly, cider was the least favourite drink for both Sydneysiders and Melburnians.

Cocktails at the local, anyone? You don’t need to ask us twice.

