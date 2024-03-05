The team behind Newtown's Continental Deli has announced they are opening three new Sydney venues this year

Australia Street is set to gain a seafood bar, an Italian diner and a plant-based haven in 2024 – and they’re all by the cracking team behind Porteño and Continental Deli

Holy dooley: The team behind Newtown's Continental Deli has announced they are set to open not one, but three new venues in Sydney later this year. Spearheaded by Paisano & Daughters hospitality group, which is made up of Elvis Abrahanowicz, Joseph Valore and Michael Nicolian, the three diners will be opening up along the same strip as Continental Deli in Federation-style terraces, well and truly cementing Australia Street as a rocking drinking and dining destination.

The team are also the powerhouses behind Surry Hills' Argentinian diner Porteño and Enmore’s Bar Louise, so expect the new restaurants to have bags of character and charm, and serve up the kind of things you want to eat and drink forever.

First up is a plant-based all-day diner Flora, which will champion local produce and honest food. There will be no fake meat, but you can expect lots of delicious, and nourishing numbers instead.

Next up is Mister Grotto, a seafood bar spotlighting the freshest creatures of the sea, backed up by a cracking and thirst-quenching booze list.

Taking inspiration from its former life as a butcher's shop, the third venue Osteria Mucca will be serving charred meats, hand-made pastas, and rare vinos sourced from around Italy, and will be the largest of the three restaurants.

Flora and Mister Grotto are slated to open this October, and Osteria Mucca’s opening date is yet to be confirmed. We will keep you posted. And Australia Street, here we come.

