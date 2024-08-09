Sydney's pubs are some of our most well-preserved historic buildings – and now, in an effort to preserve the history of some of Sydney’s most long-established drinking holes, the NSW government is considering affording heritage status to 22 pubs in the city’s Inner West. Read on to find out if your loveable local is on the list.

For context, once a building is afforded heritage status, its architectural, cultural, historical or social significance is officially recognised by the state, so its preservation is guaranteed for future generations. Once a building receives a heritage listing, it’s added to a heritage register and protected from demolition or major alterations.

Heritage listed buildings aren’t an easy thing to inherit, with owners legally responsible for maintaining the condition of the building (though they're also eligible for government grants to help keep the space in good nick).

Although there are beautiful historic pubs across Sydney (with many of the oldest pubs in the city located in the CBD – particularly the Rocks – and some particularly cosy spots in Sydney's east), the pubs currently being considered for heritage status are located in the Inner West, often regarded as Sydney’s creative heartland.

The main reason these pubs are being considered for heritage status is because of their contribution to Sydney’s creative output, with Mayor Darcy Byrne explaining, “Our Inner West pub culture has been the breeding ground for some of Australia's best and most famous musicians and performers, and we want to make sure this continues into the future."



This time around, the Inner West boozers being considered for heritage status are:



1. The Cricketers, Balmain (which recently received a major renovation)

2. The Carlisle Castle Hotel, Newtown

3. Annandale Hotel, Annandale (famed for its historically rowdy rock shows)



4. The Balmain Hotel, Balmain



5. The Vic on the Park, Marrickville

6. Cat and Fiddle Hotel, Balmain

7. Websters Bar, Newtown



8. Duke of Enmore Hotel, Enmore (one of our city’s best late-night live music dens)

9. Town Hall Hotel, Balmain



10. Royal Exchange Hotel, Marrickville

11. Garry Owen Hotel, Rozelle



12. Native Rose Hotel, Rozelle



13. Livingstone Hotel, Petersham



14. Queens Hotel, Enmore

15. The Welcome Hotel, Rozelle

16. 3 Weeds Hotel, Rozelle

17. East Village Hotel, Balmain

18. Warren View Hotel, Enmore

19. Dick's Hotel, Balmain

20. Unity Hall Hotel, Balmain

21. The Sackville Hotel, Rozelle

22. Sandringham Hotel, Newtown

This particular venue was once one of Sydney’s pub-rock landmarks, and went on to reinvent itself as Newtown Social Club in 2005. In 2017, it was reborn as the Inner West outpost of Holey Moley, which closed earlier this year. What’s next for “The Sando” is unclear, but the new occupants might be taking on a heritage-listed space.

Although this news is good news for the hotels listed above, it’s less promising for other Inner West institutions, with the Milestone Hotel in Leichhardt, the Bridge Hotel in Rozelle, Kelly’s on King in Newtown and the North Annandale Hotel in Annandale all rejected from the list of heritage-listed locals. You can read more about the council’s plans for preserving the pubs of Sydney’s Inner West over here.



