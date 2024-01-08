If you’re already planning your getaways for the year ahead, you might want to get in quick with the long weekends before the best camping spots and sexy hotel rooms get snapped up. To help, these are the public holidays in New South Wales in 2024 – so you can get booking and keep holiday mode alive.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Australia Day/ Invasion Day: Friday, January 26
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter Saturday: Saturday, March 30
Easter Sunday: Saturday, March 31
Easter Monday: Monday, April 1
Anzac Day: Thursday, April 25
King’s birthday: Monday, June 10
Labour Day: Monday, October 7
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Boxing Day: Thursday, December 26
