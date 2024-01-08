If you're keen to make the most of your days off work, it pays to plan ahead

If you’re already planning your getaways for the year ahead, you might want to get in quick with the long weekends before the best camping spots and sexy hotel rooms get snapped up. To help, these are the public holidays in New South Wales in 2024 – so you can get booking and keep holiday mode alive.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Australia Day/ Invasion Day: Friday, January 26

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter Saturday: Saturday, March 30

Easter Sunday: Saturday, March 31

Easter Monday: Monday, April 1

Anzac Day: Thursday, April 25

King’s birthday: Monday, June 10

Labour Day: Monday, October 7

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Boxing Day: Thursday, December 26

If you’re keen to capitalise on your days off and score a longer stretch of holiday, we’ve mapped out the best dates to book off work over here. If you’re staying in town, these are Sydney’s best beer gardens for a mid-week pub lunch.

Planning holidays with kids? These are the NSW school holiday dates for 2024.



Need getaway inspo? These are the best places to visit for a weekend getaway near Sydney