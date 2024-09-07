Shortlisting the most talented young chefs from around the world is no easy task. A delicious task, yes; a simple task, no. But the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition has a handle on things, with a culinary contest that's all about developing and shining a spotlight on the most talented young chefs under 30 from around the world.

This year, ten gifted culinary experts have made the cut for the 2024 Pacific Region S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, and those ten will be going head to head for the top spot in Melbourne on October 9. Once the Pacific Region champion is crowned, that representative will go on to compete internationally against chefs from other regions of the world.

Notably, three out of the 10 Pacific contenders hail from Sydney. Here's a special shout-out from Time Out Sydney to Juan Taborda from Quay, Santiago Sansone from the Four Seasons, and Sirporn Boonsin, also from the Four Seasons.

The Bentley Group's Brent Savage, who is responsible for some of Sydney's very best restaurants – including the divine Brasserie 1930 at Capella Sydney, fun newcomer King Clarence and Sydney-mainstay-turned-French-restaurant Monopole – is one of the judges this year. As is Jake Kellie, owner and executive chef of Arkhé in South Australia. As a 2018 finalist in the same competition, Kellie knows firsthand what it takes to succeed in this comp – he placed second in the whole world after managing to bring 30 pigeons through Italian customs for his Grand Finale dish.

Here's a rundown of the ten S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2024 Pacific Region finalists and their stellar dishes:

Kimberly Tang with My Mother’s Tze Chair Juan Taborda with Maizero Dylan Smith with N atives of Saddle Lamb KyongHo Choi with Bacon and Cabbage or Pork and Kimchi Joshua Ross with Wild Venison, Artichoke, and Smoked Deer Milk Purée Santiago Sansone with Sweet Memories James Soltai with Grandfather’s Farm Sirporn Boonsin with Assiette from the Sea Vinayak Shah with Hapuka with Fenugreek and Alliums Kogwoussougo Ouedraogo with Harmony of Vegetables in Texture

As mentioned, the winner from this talented group will be mentored by the chef/judge of their choice, before heading to Milan next year to compete on the global stage and have their dish judged by some of the world’s top chefs. (We actually got to taste last year's Pacific Region competitor dish, and this is what it was like.)

The judges will be evaluating the finalists’ dishes based on three Golden Rules: standout technical skills, creativity, and a unique perspective on gastronomy. Hungry? Us, too.

