Bar Lettera

  • Restaurants
  • North Sydney
  1. The dining room at Bar Lettera
    Photograph: Born Social
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Dishes at Bar Lettera
    Photograph: Born Social
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Head chef Ryan Perry
    Photograph: Born Social
    PreviousNext
    /3
Time Out says

North Sydney has welcomed an Italian/Australian restaurant and wine bar, with a former Bridge Room and Momofuku Seiobo chef heading up the kitchen

North Sydney’s dining scene keeps getting better, thanks to newish spots Rafi and Poetica (and there’s a new food and drink precinct currently getting built). Now, we’ve got another one for you. Bar Lettera, a modern Italian/Australian restaurant and wine bar, is now open in the Citadines Walker North Sydney hotel.

The kitchen is headed up by head chef Ryan Perry, who has worked at highly regarded Sydney restaurants including The Bridge Room and Momofuku Seiobo. Expect riffs on classic Italian dishes. So, instead of a caprese salad there’s a heirloom salad with kombu oil and Geraldton wax. And fritto misto will see Bay bugs fried until golden and served with a house-made XO sauce. Other menu highlights include ocean trout and cobia crudo with Calabrian chilli and preserved lemon; rigatoni with Wollemi duck ragu and Davidson plum gin; and for dessert, a Milo tiramisu served with a boozy, coffee gelato. Yum.

Drinks wise, come for classic cocktails made using local spirits, and a wine list which marries Aussie and European drops, featuring new and old-world styles.

Bar Lettera is also beautiful. Decked out in a Negroni-inspired palette, the space is all warm lighting, ceramic sculptures, striking marble and soft curves. It was designed by Jordan Design Studio, and spearheaded by director Sophie Jordan, who wanted to pay homage to Australian landscapes and local artists.

Bar Lettera is open seven days a week, and for brekky too – so if you’re in the area and don't feel like cereal, or need an excuse to step out for your morning meeting, you know what’s up.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Level 5
88 Walker St
North Sydney
Sydney
2060
Contact:
View Website
02 9128 8088
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7-10.30am, noon-2.30pm, 5-8.30pm
