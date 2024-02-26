Time Out says

Tamarind glazed crispy duck tacos with betel leaf and mango hot sauce; spaghettini twirled in a tom yum bouillabaisse with fresh mussels, clams, white fish and grilled scampi; and kingfish crudo spiked with a punchy nam jim dressing, crunchy shallots and coriander. These are some of the fun and delicious plates you can expect to find on the menu at Double Bay’s chic new Southeast Asian diner, Bartiga.

Co-owned by Charlie Kelly and Faheem Noor, Bartiga is located on the corner of Short and Bay Streets, having taken over the former Café Perons site. It’s a special location for a few reasons, and we don’t mean because it’s possible to spot a RHOS in the wild (though, you’re in Double Bay, so that will probably happen). Café Perons was run by Kelly’s mum Vicky for 42 years – so it's a heartwarming change of the baton.

Noor brings a wealth of experience to Bartiga’s table, having cooked with Gordan Ramsey in London, as well as stints at both Tetsuya's, and Empire Lounge in Sydney. At Bartiga, he’s drawing on his Malaysian heritage and culture to create dishes that are big on flavour, including a beef rendang sausage roll with coriander chutney. For dessert, the pandan crème brûlée is a must-order.

Cocktails have been created by mixer and shaker Vincent Valliere (ex-Pelicano and owner at Casa Luna), with highlights including the House Spritz (Lemoncello, elderflower liqueur, prosecco, yuzu soda and rosemary) and Bartiga Martini (vodka, apricot brandy, blood peach, lime and mint). There’s more than 80 bottles on the wine list, including classics and new-age drops, curated by Alex Cameron, (ex-Franca Brasserie).

The interiors, which was spearheaded by Andretti Fung of Matters and Made, incorporated both Australian and Asian nods, with eucalyptus-green banquette seating and colourful animal artworks.

Kelly says: “Double Bay has had its ups and downs, but the current atmosphere is the most exciting it's ever been.”

And with neighbours like new modern Japanese restaurant Tanuki, pizza palace Matteo, Neil Perry’s swish Margaret, Baker Bleu and Next Door, we tend to agree.

