Cafés open on ANZAC Day
Never fear, coffee is here!
It's a public holiday. You need coffee, and maybe cake, but no where is open – what to do? Don't worry Sydney, we got you.
After your caffeine fix, here's where to play two-up and more things to do on April 25.
Bills
8am-3pm
Black Star Pastry
7am-5.30pm
Brickfields
7am-3pm
A1 Canteen
8am-4pm
Coffee Tea and Me
6am-3pm
Cornersmith - Annandale
8am-2pm
Four Ate Five
7am-3pm
The General Eatery and Supplies
8am-2pm
The Grounds of the City
9am-9pm
Joseph Hyde
8am-2pm
Lox Stock and Barrel
7am-3.30pm
Paramount Coffee Project
7am-4pm
Rising Sun Workshop
8am-10pm
Shop and Wine Bar
7am-10pm
Sonoma Glebe
7am–2pm
Clementine's
8am-noon
Suzie Q Coffee and Records
8am-2.30pm
The Tiny Giant
7am-3pm
