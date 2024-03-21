Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Matkim

  • Restaurants
  • Circular Quay
  1. Guests ditting down at Matkim
    Photograph: Timothy Cavanna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A dish at Matkim
    Photograph: Timothy Cavanna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A dish at Matkim
    Photograph: Timothy Cavanna
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A dish at Matkim
    Timothy Cavanna
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Fire-cooking is at the heart of this tiny yet mighty Korean omakase restaurant, which only has room for eight guests a night

A tiny Korean omakase restaurant has opened in Sydney, welcoming just eight guests a night to sit down and enjoy 18 courses of innovative Korean cuisine. Decked out in charcoal, the dark and moody spot is located in Sydney Place, joining a slew of newish spots including three-in-one Jacksons on George, laksa haven Malay Chinese Noodles, and killer sanga shop Kosta’s Takeaway.

Matkim features an open kitchen, so diners can take a seat at the chef's table and watch the action up close. The team is headed up by executive chef Jacob Lee (ex-Kobo, Soot, Tokki), who has drawn on his heritage in Korea’s Jeolla province, as well as his grandmother’s cooking and his travels throughout his home country, to craft the technique-driven and fire-powered menu.

"In our kitchen, every dish tells a story," said Lee. "We're not just preparing food; we're weaving a narrative of Korean culture, history, and tradition with every ingredient we choose.

Our philosophy is deeply rooted in the elements of air, fire, earth, and water, mirroring the trigrams of the Korean flag. It's a dance of flavours and techniques that brings our guests closer to the essence of Korean cuisine, but under a new lens,” Lee added.

Across the evening, you’ll experience creative takes on traditional Korean dishes, made using a combination of imported Korean ingredients – like sesame oil, gochujang, and doenjang – as well as locally sourced produce.

While the menu is not set in stone, things you may taste include yukhoe tangtangi, a beef tartare dish with octopus; Western Australian marron with Korean crab soybean soup; abalone sotbap, featuring fresh abalone and rice; and a trio of sweet treats including peanut praline choux and a mugwort macaron, made from the bitter plant.

Like most omakase experiences, dinner at Matkim isn’t cheap, but if you’re keen to experience impressive Korean dishes and pick your jaw off the floor, the chef’s table menu will cost $259 per person, with seatings at 6pm.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Heading to Seoul? Check out our guide on the best things to do, from Korean barbecue to karaoke.

These are the best Korean restaurants in Sydney you should be booking.

Want more fire? These are the best Korean barbecue restaurants in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
180 George St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 6-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.