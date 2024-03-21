Time Out says

Fire-cooking is at the heart of this tiny yet mighty Korean omakase restaurant, which only has room for eight guests a night

A tiny Korean omakase restaurant has opened in Sydney, welcoming just eight guests a night to sit down and enjoy 18 courses of innovative Korean cuisine. Decked out in charcoal, the dark and moody spot is located in Sydney Place, joining a slew of newish spots including three-in-one Jacksons on George, laksa haven Malay Chinese Noodles, and killer sanga shop Kosta’s Takeaway.

Matkim features an open kitchen, so diners can take a seat at the chef's table and watch the action up close. The team is headed up by executive chef Jacob Lee (ex-Kobo, Soot, Tokki), who has drawn on his heritage in Korea’s Jeolla province, as well as his grandmother’s cooking and his travels throughout his home country, to craft the technique-driven and fire-powered menu.

"In our kitchen, every dish tells a story," said Lee. "We're not just preparing food; we're weaving a narrative of Korean culture, history, and tradition with every ingredient we choose.

Our philosophy is deeply rooted in the elements of air, fire, earth, and water, mirroring the trigrams of the Korean flag. It's a dance of flavours and techniques that brings our guests closer to the essence of Korean cuisine, but under a new lens,” Lee added.

Across the evening, you’ll experience creative takes on traditional Korean dishes, made using a combination of imported Korean ingredients – like sesame oil, gochujang, and doenjang – as well as locally sourced produce.

While the menu is not set in stone, things you may taste include yukhoe tangtangi, a beef tartare dish with octopus; Western Australian marron with Korean crab soybean soup; abalone sotbap, featuring fresh abalone and rice; and a trio of sweet treats including peanut praline choux and a mugwort macaron, made from the bitter plant.

Like most omakase experiences, dinner at Matkim isn’t cheap, but if you’re keen to experience impressive Korean dishes and pick your jaw off the floor, the chef’s table menu will cost $259 per person, with seatings at 6pm.

