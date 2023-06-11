Sydney
Boodle fight at Sizzling Filo
Photograph: Helen Yee

The best Filipino restaurants in Sydney

From adobo to lechon, the multicultural cooking of this colourful island nation comes alive at these top spots in Sydney

Written by
Pauline Morrissey
Filipino food is influenced by a variety of culinary cultures from around the world, taking cues from Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish cuisine. But make no mistake, the dishes that are born and bred in the Philippines have a distinct deliciousness all their own.

For example, there’s the famous adobo (meaning ‘marinade’ in Spanish), a dish of either chicken or pork, marinated in a mixture of soy sauce and vinegar. And then, of course, there’s halo halo (meaning ‘mixed together’ in Filipino), a cheeky dessert containing ice shavings, evaporated milk and trimmings like sweetened beans, coconut gel and ube ice cream. And don’t even get us started on crispy pata – a perfectly deep-fried pork leg, served with a soy-vinegar dipping sauce – or sinigang, a delicious sour broth of vegetables and meat of your choice. The list truly goes on and on... Lucky for you, we shortened it to the best palces to get your Filipino food fix in Sydney.

On the hunt for a bargain? These are the 50 best cheap eats in Sydney.

The best Filipino restaurants in Sydney

Sydney Cebu Lechon
Photograph: Helen Yee

1. Sydney Cebu Lechon

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

Located halfway along Newtown’s bustling Enmore Road, Sydney Cebu Lechon is a casual restaurant, serving authentic Cebuano Filipino dishes, with a native Filipino vibe. The menu here is slim but superb, inspired by the island region of Cebu – the birthplace of the people behind the restaurant. This includes the house specialty, Cebu lechon, a charcoal-roasted pork belly, full of flavour, with a distinct saltiness, as well as the braised soy chicken otherwise known as humba, a slow-cooked bird infused with vinegar, soy sauce, and other delights. 

Sizzling Fillo
Photograph: Helen Yee

2. Sizzling Fillo

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Lidcombe

For a true boodle fight experience, make your way to Lidcombe, across the road from the train station, where you’ll find Sydney’s boodle capital, Sizzling Fillo. For the uninitiated, a boodle fight is the practice of kamayan, or eating with your hands in Filipino – so don’t expect to see any cutlery if you opt for the boodle feast menu, because you won’t be needing it. Your table will be covered in fresh banana leaves, and the restaurant’s friendly staff will pile it high with everything from crispy pata and fried milkfish with salted egg to spring rolls, grilled prawns and veggies. What you’re served depends on the type of banquet you order (and there are a few), ranging from an intimate Lovers Feast for two ($90-$110), to a group booking where an entire long table will be covered with food ($30-$40 per person). Hungry yet?

Kasalo Resto Grill
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey

3. Kasalo Resto Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Granville
  • price 1 of 4

What began as a casual eatery popular amongst western Sydney’s Filipino community, has since become a full service a la carte restaurant. This once-modest grocery store in Granville has taken over the shop next door. The menu offers up everything from barbecue pork skewers (a definite crowd-pleaser) to a classic crispy pata, a dish of deep-fried pork knuckle, perfectly crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. The restaurant also invokes summer vibes year-round, with the faithful Filipino shaved-ice dessert, halo halo, playfully served up in a coconut, and topped with all the usual trimmings.

Panlasang Pinoy
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey

4. Panlasang Pinoy

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Kogarah
  • price 1 of 4

Business in front, party in the back, Panlasang Pinoy appears to be a humble grocery store when you first enter, but you will soon find that this restaurant-grocer brings a lot to the table. The sheer range of dishes available on the ever-changing menu is impressive, and includes Filo favourites like kare-kare, a dish made up of oxtail, eggplant and beans with a thick peanut gravy. Panlasang Pinoy has also gained a cult following for its barbecue offerings, from lemongrass-and-tomato-stuffed squid to chicken feet and pork intestines. If you're can't choose just one of these mouthwatering dishes, Panlasang Pinoy offer an all-you-can-eat buffet every day of the week from $25. Bargain. 

Mate Burger
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey

5. Mate Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Burgers
  • Mount Druitt
  • price 1 of 4

This casual takeaway and eat-in restaurant, located in the small Mount Druitt Village shopping mall, packs one heck of a punch. Mate Burger is a bricks-and-mortar home for the popular food truck that has been doing the Sydney rounds for a number of years. Expect hearty burgers and fries with a distinct Filipino twist. The Ensaymada Burger, the most popular dish, features a smashed beef patty, creamy Kraft cheese, and candied maple and sriracha bacon, in a sweet Filipino-style bun. There’s also some reinventions of Filipino mainstays, like the chicken adobo loaded fries. The menu is also always changing, with monthly burger specials and rice bowls, as well as a Filipino-style spaghetti and fried chicken dish, a nod to the family-favourite meal served at the beloved Filipino fast-food chain, Jollibee.

Mama Lor
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey

6. Mama Lor

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Rooty Hill
  • price 1 of 4

Mama Lor Restaurant & Bakery stands out for its barbecue dishes as well as a range of baked delights prepared in the restaurant’s in-house bakery. On the grill, options include the inihaw na pusit, a whole squid stuffed with onion and tomato, or the inihaw na liempo, a grilled marinated pork belly, served with homemade barbecue sauce. As for the baked goods, there’s the ube macapuno cake, a sweet purple yam confection with sweet shredded coconut, or the cheesecake flan made with cream cheese. They’ve also got many pre-packaged Filipino-style breads and pastries you can buy, just in case you get hungry again on the way home.

Descanso
Photograph: Helen Yee

7. Descanso

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Glebe

This café brings Filipino breakfast to typical Aussie café culture. On one hand, they serve popular brekky dishes such as a 'Big Breakfast', and sweet corn fritters, while on the other, they offer a class of Filipino breakfast dishes known as silog, containing sinangag (fried rice) and itlog (egg). Each of these are accompanied by a range of meat dishes, including tosilog (sweet cured chicken), and longsilog, a Filipino-style pork sausage. Come lunch time, you can choose from other hallmark Filipino dishes all of which are served with fried eggs and garlic fried rice. There's quality coffee here, too – so your caffeine fix is covered regardless of whether you’re after an Aussie or a Filipino meal. Or both. 

Read more
Need something sweet to finish?

