Person holding a milkshake at Matinee Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best milkshakes in Sydney

Get your hands on a delicious, foamy shake to beat the heat

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
Summer is just around the corner and our minds are on one thing – where to get the best, frostiest milkshakes in our city. Whether you like your shake thin and frothy so you can slam it down at warp speed before the last bubble bursts, or an intense thickshake that counts as a workout, Sydney has a shake for every occasion.

Prefer caffeine? Here's where to get the best beans roasted here in Sydney

Need some inspiration to keep busy? These are our top picks for things to do in Sydney right now.

Sydney's top milkshakes

Cow and the Moon Gelato Bar
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Cow and the Moon Gelato Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore

The queues show no signs of abating for the excellent gelato at this Enmore shop, but if you prefer to be able to suck yours through a straw rather than hold it in a cone, why not get your ice cream of choice whizzed into a gelato shake? It's a very good call, especially if you're the kind of renegade who thinks salted caramel and chocolate would do better work together in the one cup than they ever did alone.

Read more
Excelsior Jones
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Excelsior Jones

  • Restaurants
  • Ashfield

If you're all about the weird and wacky when it comes to flavoured dairy, the lime and coconut milkshake is for you. But if you prefer a little Happy Days-style nostalgia, go for the malted vanilla shake. They also do their shakes in kids' sizes, which is actually perfect if you're eating and don't want to fill up on dairy.

Read more
Matinee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Matinee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Marrickville

Whether it's because daisy and you don't get along, or because you don't eat animal products more generally, milkshakes might long have fallen off your hit list. But did you know that this theatrical café in Marrickville makes a vegan shake, so you can down a cold frosty glass of frothy chocolate, salted caramel or strawberry and still remain deliciously dairy-free?

Read more
The Pig and Pastry
Photograph: Kiera Chevell

The Pig and Pastry

  • Restaurants
  • Petersham

The blue-and-white tiled Pig and Pastry sits on a sunny corner across the road from Petersham Park. They make good coffee, but you really shouldn’t leave without a vanilla malt shake. Cold, sweet, creamy, it's everything you want in one, glorious sip.

Read more
Three Williams
Photograph: Supplied/Three WIlliams

Three Williams

  • Restaurants
  • Redfern

Three Williams on Redfern's Elizabeth Street may keep things simple with classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes, but simple is often best, and the Three Williams froths prove the point. Thin and bubbly, with an optional brownie added to get things chunky, the shakes here are best left untouched by OTT hands and enjoyed as they are. If you do fancy something a little outside the box, the team has a killer passionfruit spider that is summery Australian nostalgia in a glass.

Read more
