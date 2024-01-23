The best milkshakes in Sydney

The queues show no signs of abating for the excellent gelato at this Enmore shop, but if you prefer to be able to suck yours through a straw rather than hold it in a cone, why not get your ice cream of choice whizzed into a gelato shake? It's a very good call, especially if you're the kind of renegade who thinks salted caramel and chocolate would do better work together in the one cup than they ever did alone.
Summer is just around the corner and our minds are on one thing – where to get the best, frostiest milkshakes in our city. Whether you like your shake thin and frothy so you can slam it down at warp speed before the last bubble bursts, or an intense thickshake that counts as a workout, Sydney has a shake for every occasion.