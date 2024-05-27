Time Out says

If The Lansdowne wasn’t already the place to be on a Friday night for some seriously good, no-frills live music, your evening just got even better with the new kid (eatery) on the block. Say hola to The Happy Mexican, which hails from Melbourne where it’s received high praise for its equally no-frills and delicious Mexican menu.

They’ve kept it simple with a menu line-up of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and other nibbles. Don’t mistake simple for boring, though. While there are the classic fillings like grilled pork, marinated chicken and beer-battered fish, there are also nods to head chef Jesus Rios’ roots in Mexico City.

These include nopales tacos (featuring a type of cactus); calabacitas tacos (a traditional sauteed mix of zucchini); and the star of the show, birria tacos.

While birria may have taken over recently in the world of food crazes, it’s a certified classic to anyone with Mexican heritage. Birria itself is a type of stew made with chillies, a Mexican mix of spices like cumin, paprika and oregano, and a big chunk of meat (in The Lansdowne’s case, pork) that is cooked until it’s falling apart and glorious.

At The Happy Mexican, they place this meat and Oaxaca cheese on tortillas that have been dipped in consommé (the stock) and fry them on the grill until crisp and caramelised. Whether you’re a couple of drinks deep or you’re lining the stomach before a night of carving up the dance floor, dipping the crisp morsels into bowls of consommé is sure to hit the spot.

The drinks menu doesn't miss either with tequila and rum classics like Piña Coladas, Lychee Martinis and Margaritas, Palomas, and of course, local beers on tap.

The Happy Mexican will be open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until late. Rest assured that The Landsowne will still maintain its grungy dark interiors, only now with a touch of Latin pizzazz.

