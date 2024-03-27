You bet it can be done. Knock back a vodka Red Bull and strap in to see the sunrise with this handy guide

Lockout laws, schmockout laws. Thankfully, those terrible days are behind us, and a slew of new nightlife reforms mean Sydney’s late-night scene keeps getting better and better. Live music venues are now able to stay open until the wee hours of the morning, and can't be shut down as easily by noise complaints. We love to see it.

Unless you’re Matthew Walker, sleep is overrated. Make sure you’re getting your eight hours during the week, and come the weekend, we say it’s time to party. From late-night eats to bars, live-music venues and clubs, Sydney is increasingly becoming more fun after dark, and if you don’t believe us, there’s only one way to find out, isn’t there?

Consider this your guide on how to pull the best all-nighter in Sydney. And before the haters come for us in the comments saying it’s not logistically possible to hit up all these places in diverse spots across Sydney – take this as a loose guide, park your attitude, and we’ll see you at The Abercrombie.

2pm: Catch a show at Belvoir St Theatre

Look, we’re not going to lie, this guide gets a bit booze-heavy down the pointy end, so it’d be good to begin your Sydney all-nighter on a soul-pleasing note. Time Out favourite Belvoir St Theatre has shows running year-round, and we’re also big fans of Sydney Theatre Company, Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres and Woolloomooloo’s The Old Fitz Theatre. (Check out what shows are playing this month, here.)

4pm: Hit up happy hour at Love, Tilly Devine

Everyone loves a happy hour, and the one at this Darlinghurst stalwart will kickstart the silly tipsy magic. From 5-6pm six days a week, you can snag $10 mini Negronis and glasses of vino at Love, Tilly Devine. If you’re in the CBD, Menzies Bar is one of our faves, with punters spilling out on the sidewalk knocking back $10 mini Martinis. If you’re in the Inner West, Queens Hotel pours $6 schooners, and it would be rude to only have one. And Neutral Bay’s Cali-inspired SoCal has one of the best happy hours in town, offering $5 house beer, wine and prosecco. (Check out the best happy hours in Sydney, here.)

Photograph: Anna Kucera

5pm: Catch the sunset at Old Mate’s Place

You’ve got time to kill until you meet the sun again, so wave goodbye from one of Sydney’s best rooftop bars. Old Mate’s place in the CBD is our top pick, though a seat here is prime property, and may require some stealth stand-offs and elbowing. Over in Bankstown, Lady Banks Rooftop offers ripper views of Sydney's skyline and all the way out to the Blue Mountains. And Slims Rooftop, with its frilly pink umbrellas and lush greenery, is an oasis in Darlinghurst. Feeling fancy? Beeline it to Henry Deane in Millers Point for top-notch cocktails and the kinds of views that we can only afford in our dreams. (Check out the best rooftop bars, here.)

6pm: Line your stomach at Chinese Noodle Restaurant

You’re in for the long haul, so it’s imperative that fill your tummy so you’re armed for whatever debauchery comes your way. Third Fireball shot, we’re looking at you. Save your cash for fun later on and shimmy down to one of the city’s great cheap eats, like Chinese Noodle Restaurant in Haymarket. If there's a better combo than dumplings and beer, we don’t want to know about it. Elsewhere, Bill & Toni’s serves a bowl of spag bol nearly as big as Mount Everest, Jasmin Restaurant Lakemba slings platters to share with mates, and you can get a cracking burger for $20 at Mary’s. (Check out the city’s best cheap eats, here.)

8pm: Head to Earl's Juke Joint for drinks

It’s time for a few more drinks, and Newtown’s Earl’s Juke Joint is always a good time. Feel like a cocktail? PS40 shakes and mixes creative tipples, and underground Apollonia pours a mean Negroni. Head to Shady Pines Saloon for country vibes, and Ante for a nip of sake and excellent plates. If you’re having a girl’s night, wine bar Famelia is an ace option. (Check out Sydney’s best bars, here.)

9pm: Catch a gig at The Trocadero room

Found on Enmore Road, live-music venue The Trocado Room is the place to catch up-and-coming bands, DJs and comedy shows. This place comes alive when the bands come on, so don’t bother walking in early. But when it’s on, it’s on. Boogie under the glittering disco balls and forget about that tech-bro who never replied. The Duke of Enmore has live music on at least four nights a week, and despite worrying headlines, The Lansdowne Hotel is still going strong. (Check out the best live-music venues, here.)

Photograph: Katje Ford

Midnight: It’s time for a late-night kebab from Indian Home Diner

It’s time to feast. And when you’re a bit boozed, demolishing the butter chicken kebab from Indian Home Diner is an almost-religious experience. Succulent grilled chicken tikka is loaded onto a naan of your choosing (garlic, please), then topped with butter chicken gravy and wrapped into one of the most delicious things you can get at midnight. Want more? Sit down to a Cantonese feast at Eaton Restaurant in Ashfield, and remember that Derrel's on Parramatta Road is open until 2am. (Check out the best late-night eats, here.)

1am: Get your freak on at Pleasure Club

Odd Culture’s Pleasure Club is the first Newtown bar to get approval to trade until 4am nightly in more than 100 years. (The Townie and Marly Bar got their late trading passes about 150 years ago.) Can we get an amen? Throw caution to the wind and leave your sanity at the door when you step inside this grungy purple-hued basement. From burlesque shows to rock gigs, there is entertainment every night, and cocktails taste like Vegemite and chicken parmi (yes, really). Here, hedonism in all its forms is encouraged, and you know what they say: what happens at Pleasure Club, stays at Pleasure Club.

Photograph: Supplied/The Caterpillar Club

2am: Wriggle on over to The Caterpillar Club

Look, The Caterpillar Club is a cracking option earlier in the evening, too, but it's likely the line won’t be as long at 2am than what it is at 10pm. This is the coolest bar in Sydney, and if you haven’t been here yet, what have you been doing? From live music to gorgeous frilly lights, one of the longest bars in town, killer cheeseburgers and Pina Coladas, The Caterpillar Club is just what Sydney needed and we’re so glad it’s here.

3am: Get sweaty on the dance floor at the Abercrombie

Have you checked out Chippendale’s four-storey, multi-venue party palace in a while? Well, now’s the time to. The Abercrombie is open until 5am, meaning you can stay and dance for a good time and also a long time. Sashay over to The Imperial in Erskineville if you want colour, sparkles and everything fabulous, and Sydney icon Club 77 is open until 4.30am if you’re after techno beats. (Check out Sydney's best clubs, here.)

Photograph: Daniel Boud

5.30am: See the sunrise from one of Sydney’s best vantage points

You’ve made it this far, so finish your epic night on a golden note by getting yourself over to one of Sydney's top pozzies for sunrise, from Bronte Beach to Manly. Re-fuel at one of Sydney’s best cafés, and then it’s time for bed (take two Paracetamol and drink a Hydralyte before you sleep and thanks us later).

Keen for round two next weekend?

