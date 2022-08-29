Where to take your parents for dinner in Sydney

Best for: Those who are hard of hearing
Restaurants can be loud and annoying even if your ears have never been subjected to years of face meltingly-loud rock’n’roll gigs. So when you’re looking to take your parents out and you don’t want to spend the evening competing with background noise, head to Hubert. The wooden panelled walls of this subterranean French venue absorb a good chunk of noise, so you can have a conversation without feeling like you’re in a nightclub. And order the fricassee chicken – it’s perfect for sharing.