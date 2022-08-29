Where to take your parents for dinner in Sydney

Ah, dinner with the rents. While a homecooked meal may be easier, sometimes it’s nice to take them for a night out. However, this isn’t always a simple task. The Sydney dining scene has a lot of quirks that can derail the best laid plans (‘You have to wait an hour for a table?!’, ‘Why is this wine orange?’), and dining with your elders brings with it a whole host of comfort and accessibility factors that mean the dark, hip communal-tabled joints are a no-go-zone. Or maybe your folks are just hard to please. That’s why we’ve come up with this handy dining guide for taking your parents out for dinner in Sydney.

