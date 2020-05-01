How to have a very Italian holiday from home International travel might be off the cards for now – but let us take you from the streets of Rome to the glittering Sicilian coast with our top tips.

When you think of an Italian getaway, where does your mind go? Ripe, Amalfi lemons, cobblestoned streets, sun-struck azure beaches, and, of course, the pasta. Oh, the pasta. We might not be able to make it to Italy any time soon, but follow our itinerary and we’ll have you feeling like you’re strolling through Roman piazzas in no time. It’s true what they say, la vita e bella – oh, but don’t watch that movie unless you want to ugly-cry your whole holiday away.

Now, jauntily tie a scarf around your neck, slip on some breezy linen, and add a swipe of lipstick if that’s your thing – you’re good to dash off to la bella Italia (without ever leaving Sydney).