Meet the locals making homewares that Sydney loves

Photograph: Daniel Boud

Esme Timbery & Marilyn Russell

SHELL WORKERS

Bidjigal elder Esme Timbery has been creating art with shells since she was a little girl living in the unemployment camp Happy Valley in La Perouse. “I used to go with my mother and aunties to Kurnell every Monday morning to pick shells,” says the 86 year old. Today, Timbery is a renowned, respected, award-winning artist whose works are part of the permanent collections at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Museum of Contemporary Art (a wall of 200 shelled slippers) and the National Museum of Australia. You can also buy her artwork, including the popular shell-adorned Sydney Harbour Bridge shape, for $300 at the Blak Markets on Bare Island and Barangaroo. Esme’s eldest daughter, Marilyn Russell, works alongside her mother to make the products, from bridges to baby slippers and jewellery boxes. They also teach workshops to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal groups, facilitated through First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation. Timbery prefers to sit in her armchair as she separates shells into neat mounds of starry shells, Chinaman’s Hats, buttons and fingernails – all nicknames for the shapes found at local beaches such as ‘Pussycat Bay’ (Cruwee Cove). Marilyn prefers the kitchen table, where she’ll pile all the shells together and sift her hands through the dusty mix as she’s decorating. “It’s something you can’t plan,” says Esme, who worked as a ward’s maid in a hospital before getting into shellwork once she was married. Marilyn adds, “My great, great granny Queen Emma used to make shellwork and sell that to the tourists. She made a Harbour Bridge and it’s still in England today, but that was for survival. It carried on with each generation and now I think it’s a beautiful tradition. We’ve got to keep it going because it’s something precious to our culture in La Perouse, as saltwater people.”

Russell is 65 and her daughters also create shell artwork, but only when they have time. It can take a full day to create a Harbour Bridge shape from scratch; first cutting up cardboard, gluing the structure, decorating it with velvet, satin or cotton and finally adding the shells and a touch of glitter. “When I look at the final picture, I love it,” says Marilyn. “I think I’m pretty good because I had a good teacher,” winking to her mother. Shell working was a skill shared by many Aboriginal people in La Perouse who used to sell souvenirs on the former tramline route called ‘the loop’, a tourism destination in the 1950s and ’60s. However, the Timbery family story – including Joe Timbery who, in 1954, presented his boomerangs to Queen Elizabeth II – means it’s important for the pair to share their skills. “It’s vital that we keep this going,” says Marilyn. “We call it our healing, because you can close everything off around you.” On November 11, Esme and Marilyn will be teaching a shellmaking workshop at Bare Island (11am-3pm. $80). You can also find their work at the Blak Markets (10am-4pm, Sun Nov 5). EJ

