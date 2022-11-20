Sydney
Timeout

Stickybeak Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
People at an evening talk inside Carriageworks at the Sydney Writers' Festival
Photograph: Prudence UptonA Sydney Writers' Festival event at Carriageworks in 2018
Time Out says

P&V and Archie Rose are teaming up for a two-day extravaganza of food, booze and tunes at Carriageworks

Archie Rose Distilling Co and P&V Wine & Liquor Merchants are bringing back their food and booze festival Stickybeak over two days this November, this time to Carriageworks in Eveleigh. On November 19 and 20 Carriageworks will be taken over by some of Sydney's best restaurants and providors, with top diners like Bloodwood, Little Lagos, Rico's Tacos, and Baba's Place pumping out the goods, on top of quality stalls by cheese maestros Vannella and LP's Quality Meats.

Outstanding bevvies by Bar Planet, Jacoby's, PS40, Grifter and, of course, P&V will keep punters well sauced before heading to a masterclass or two. There will also be a very special talk by winemaker Mem Hemmings called Femmes to the Front, in which Hemmings will discuss womxn in the industry and the future of drinking in Australia. 

P&V will be bringing back its infamous Intro to Natural Wine sessions alongside free demonstrations by Indigenous tea and caterers Goanna Hut, founded by Wiradjuri woman Jo-Ann Wolles. Tickets to the festival are just $20 plus booking fee, and Sunday will be a family-friendly all ages bonanza, so bring the kids and the dogs. The full lineup will be announced in coming weeks so keep your eyes peeled on the Stickybeak website here to get the scoop.

Looking for more ways to spend your time in Sydney? Check out our list of all the best things to do this weekend.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
archierose.com.au/experiences/stickybeak-festival
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
$20+bf
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

12:00 pmStickybeak Festival all-agesCarriageworks $20+bf
Buy
