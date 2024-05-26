Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Firepop

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore
  1. Skewers at Firepop
    Photograph: Supplied/Firepop
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The dining room at Firepop
    Photograph: Supplied/Firepop
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The dining room at Firepop
    Photograph: Supplied/Firepop
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Enmore Road has scored a firecracker of a venue with the opening of Firepop, a flame-charged sophisticated diner from the team behind the beloved red food truck

It’s one of life’s universal truths that things on sticks are just more delicious. Take a Paddle Pop, for example. Or a Gilda. Wife-and-husband duo Alina Van and Raymond Hou know this well. Since 2019, they have been serving flame-licked skewers to hungry folks all across Sydney including festivals, breweries and the Royal Easter Show. In March, they opened their first bricks-and-mortar venue – a two-storey restaurant on Enmore Road – right next door to Bar Louise. With an intimate chef’s table, chic seats and colourful art, it’s a sophisticated step up from their beloved red food truck. And though you may now enjoy their flame-cooked eats alongside a glass of wine – as opposed to scoffing it standing up – their delicious food remains.

The best seat in the house is undoubtedly the chef’s table, which seats only eight guests. Here, you’ll sit across from the charcoal and wood-fire grill and see the cooks in action: grilling pieces of meat until they are charred yet still succulent, as well as veggies and seafood.

Fans of Firepop will be chuffed to see some OG hits on the menu, including the corn ribs with caciocavallo cheese, house-made yoghurt butter and garlic, and sesame cumin lamb. There’s also a ‘butter cube’ skewer of Blackmore Wagyu chuck rib, which gets its name thanks to its high meat marbling score of 9+. Elsewhere, there are oysters, raw fish amped up with white soy, citrus and mandarin oil, whole steaks, and lamb bone marrow served with sake, miso and apple sauce. Don’t skip dessert. A panna cotta made from the buttermilk left over from their house-made butter, and topped with strawberries, white balsamic and olive oil, is sure to make your silky, wiggly dreams come true.

Groups of four can opt for one of the few high tables in the space, and there are a couple of tables outside so you can enjoy your skewers with a side of people-watching. We’re told the first level will be opening soon, with the spacious dining room featuring a sleek marble bar and leather banquette seats.

Impressively, Van became a sommelier to put together Firepop’s booze list, which features both local and international vinos, alongside craft beers, ciders and house cocktails.

One thing’s for sure: while the weather is getting cooler, things are heating up along Enmore Road. It’s about time you go check it out for yourself.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best restaurants in Emore.

It’s official: Sydney is home to six of the world’s best steak restaurants for 2024.

Check out our guide to the best bars in Enmore here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
137 Enmore Rd
Enmore
NSW
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9360 8558
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5pm-late; Sun noon-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.