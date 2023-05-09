Time Out says

At the newly revamped Manly Pacific Hotel, you can get a Peloton ordered to your room. Health shots are free for everyone, every morning. The turquoise rooftop pool is spiced with magnesium, instead of chlorine. The list goes on.

When it comes to Sydney coastal wellness, Bondi is known as the biggest honcho on the proverbial block. But, judging by everything currently going down at the Manly Pacific Hotel, Manly may be giving the Eastern Suburbs a run for all their mindful, muscly money.

The Manly Pacific wasn’t always cool. For people (like myself) who grew up on the northern beaches, the colossal hotel on Manly’s foreshore was known for being a run-of-the-mill Novotel with brown carpet and shabby edges. However, upon entering the cavernous, creamy lobby, I was more than a little blown away.

White marble, eclectic art, and long, clean lines reigned supreme. Mere metres away from the crystalline waters of Manly’s main beach, the hotel’s $30 million redesign has been intentionally crafted by Australian designers Coco Republic to make the living artwork of Sydney’s coastline the main event. All in all, this is a hotel filled with countless corners, vistas and tiny touches that make you stop, turn and audibly exclaim “Ooh” out loud.

We stayed in an ocean-facing ‘Coastal Suite’, where muted cream tones, luxe fabric and stunning views across the shimmering expanse of the Pacific reigned supreme. Soaked in natural light, the huge space came with a glossy living area, two shiny bathrooms, a kids room with two king singles, and a master suite that opened up onto a long white balcony that was suspended (practically) over the beach. The bed was massive and just the right amount of squish-to-firm ratio, and being able to nestle into marshmallow-like pillows while watching a full moon rise over the Pacific was a life-highlight that one can’t recommend enough.

Luxurious details are very much the Manly Pacific’s MO. You are greeted by a zingy lily-pily cocktail on arrival, have access to a never-ending supply of sustainable bathroom products, and can tap into a variety of niche wellness experiences that make you feel like a Los Angeles influencer. Cryotheraphy, meditation, yoga, stand-up paddle boarding and sailing are all on the menu, with your stay seemingly tailored to elevate you to your highest self. The facilities help too.

The rooftop is particularly spectacular, with the heated pool and constellation of sun lounges making this an ideal sunrise, sunset and all-day hang spot. Plus, if you’re staying in one of the ‘suite’ or ‘sunlounger’ rooms, you get complimentary access to the on-site infrared sauna, where you get to sweat it out in your own private space filled with fluffy towels.

It should also be noted that if you have a pooch that you can’t bear to be parted from, they have dog-friendly rooms that come with beds, treats and a big outdoor deck for your fluffiest friend to frolic around. It’s the little things.

When it comes to food and booze, they also know how to deliver. Bistro Manly is the hotel’s resident restaurant, and it’s fabulous. An ambient, ocean-facing space framed by gorgeous windows, you can choose to dine there at night for a French-inspired feast – or wander through their opulent breakfast buffet in the morning. We tried the chef’s tasting menu (with wine pairings), and were blown away by the buttery Moreton Bay bugs with native finger-lime and the bitter chocolate tart.

Then there's 55 North – lying just off the lobby, this pink and curvy bar is peppered with comfy nooks that look out to sea. Throw back a couple of cocktails crafted from native Aussie ingredients, and snack on expertly-prepared bar snacks. For a more casual feed, head to Tokyo Joe next door, a funky Japanese joint that’s all about neon lights, festive vibes and a no-frills feed that is perfect for a summer night by the beach.

The Manly Pacific is pretty bloody fancy. It's not the sort of place everyone can afford. The most basic rooms that look out on Manly’s Raglan Street start at $309 a night, while the ‘Ocean View’ rooms start from $509. The more luxe ‘Coastal Suites’ begin at a hefty $1,059 a night, while for the seriously fancy folk, the penthouse ‘Infinity Suite’ will cost you from $2000.

There is the risk of wankiness in a place like this, and to be fair, there is truth to Sydney’s ‘wellness’ scene feeling ridiculous if you’re not into detoxifying juices and 5am fitness sessions. The Manly Pacific has, however, done an amazing job at tapping into the peaceful heart of Manly (Bondi’s sweeter, and less pretentious little sister), and making it high luxury – but with grounded, local roots.

The championing of local history and community is everywhere – from a specially designed surfboard hand-crafted by the last surviving member of the famed Brookvale Six, to partnering up with Manly Surf School and local yoga studios, Manly Pacific has done its best to step into a bougie new age, while still retaining a distinctly Northern Beaches community flavour.

This all being said; Goji berries are still on the breakfast buffet table, and a Mercedes transfer takes guests to their cryotherapy sessions – but, it’s all part of the dream.

The only issue? You may not want to wake up.

