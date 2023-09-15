Best historic landmarks that will make you nostalgic for old Hong Kong

Dedicated to worshipping King-Emperor Man Cheong and the Martial God Kwan Tai, the Man Mo temple is one of the oldest temples in Hong Kong. Located on Hollywood Road in Sheung Wan, there is no clear consensus on when the temple was built – although an inscription on a brass bell in the temple does date back to 1847.
Man Mo Temple has since undergone multiple renovations, but the traditional structure, murals, carvings, and figures remain. Declared a Grade I historic building in 1993, this is a historic gem at the heart of the city that is very much worth a visit.