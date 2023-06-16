Then and Now: Iconic locations from Wong Kar-wai's Chungking Express

It would be remiss not to feature the sprawling labyrinth which Chungking Express owes its name. One of Hong Kong's most infamous buildings, the Chungking Mansions is located in the low-rise area of Nathan Road and has a reputation to locals as a dark underbelly rife with crime, sex, and drugs. Although initially designated as a residential complex, the building contains many food stalls and independent shops run by vendors from all over the world. Since the release of the movie, hundreds of security cameras have been installed in the building – covering 90 percent of the building's public spaces – leading to a decrease in crime, and also an increase in tourists. The striking diversity of people you will find within the building –including backpackers, locals, and refugees – has earned international attention – Time Magazine labelled it 'Asia's best example of globalisation in action', and The Economist compared it to the Mos Eisley cantina (a tavern crowded with diverse races) in the original Star Wars.
Chungking Mansions I Photograph: Shutterstock