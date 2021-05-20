Rare Hong Kong snacks and dishes to get nostalgic about

Do you ever just sit and reminisce about your childhood days? Or do you always hear a lot of 'back in the day' stories from your parents? Things move fast in Hong Kong, and as time goes on, many of the city's trades and practices get lost. Even the food that we – or our parents – grew up with is becoming rare, if not extinct. So, before more of these local treats completely disappear, we’ve put together a list of unique and nostalgic Hong Kong food that you should get to know, or maybe even try – if you still can. By Andrea Wong

