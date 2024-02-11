Hong Kong
Wong Tai Sin Temple
Photograph: Joshua LinWong Tai Sin Temple

The most beautiful Chinese temples to visit in Hong Kong

Find your zen at these stunning places of worship

Jenny Leung
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Hong Kong has no shortage of temples – there’s bound to be one in every neighbourhood. Some have even become popular tourist attractions thanks to their fascinating history and intricate architectural design. Here are some of the most beautiful and historically significant temples in Hong Kong that are worthy of a visit at least once.

RECOMMENDED: If you’re a history buff, make sure you make time for a trip to Hong Kong’s best museums, and Hong Kong’s oldest buildings and structures.

Traditional Chinese temples in Hong Kong

Chi Lin Nunnery
Photograph: Courtesy HKTB

Chi Lin Nunnery

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

Rebuilt in 1998 in the style of the Tang Dynasty, Chi Lin Nunnery is a large temple complex that boasts elegant wooden architecture and serene lotus ponds. Several temple halls and buildings form part of the complex where treasured Buddhist relics are kept. Chi Lin Nunnery also houses the popular Nan Lian Garden.  

Read more
Ching Chung Koon
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Chong Fat

Ching Chung Koon

  • Attractions
  • Tuen Mun

A serene oasis located in Tuen Mun, this Taoist temple is surrounded by bonsai trees, an intricate rock garden, pagodas, pavilions, as well as fish ponds, making it one of the most peaceful spots in town. The temple houses the remains of many of its former community members, but the crowning glory of Ching Chung Koon is no doubt the lanterns gifted by Beijing’s Forbidden City. Don’t miss the popular annual bonsai festival, which is usually held during April or May, to view spectacular and artistically shaped trees.  

Read more
Hung Shing Temple
Photograph: Courtesy geopark.gov.hk

Hung Shing Temple

  • Attractions
  • Sai Kung

Situated on the outlying island of Kau Sai Shing – though it’s still technically categorised as Sai Kung – is a 120-year-old temple and a declared monument in Hong Kong. This establishment is dedicated to Hung Shing, the God of the Sea. The delicate structure has suffered through years of typhoons and heavy rains leading to four renovations, the last of which won the Outstanding Project Award in the 2000 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards for Culture Heritage Conservation. Inside the temple you’ll find images of Hung Shing and intricate murals depicting dragons.

Read more
Lin Fa Kung
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Lin Fa Kung

  • Attractions
  • Tai Hang

Dedicated to Kwun Yam, the goddess of mercy, this semi-octagonal-shaped temple is over a century old and is a declared monument in Hong Kong. Step inside and be greeted by a dragon-themed mural on the ceiling, a homage to the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance that takes place in the neighbourhood every Mid-Autumn Festival. 

Read more
Man Mo Temple
Photograph: Shutterstock

Man Mo Temple

  • Things to do
  • Sheung Wan

Located close to the many nearby antique stores that dot both Hollywood and Cat street, Man Mo Temple is one of the city's most famous attractions and a declared national monument. A place of worship dedicated primarily to Man Cheong (god of literature) and Mo Tai (god of war) – a pair frequently worshipped by young students taking Imperial China’s civil service exams – the atmosphere created by the heavy clouds of incense is a world away from the bustle of Central racing past outside. 

Read more
Pak Tai Temple
Photograph: Shutterstock

Pak Tai Temple

  • Attractions
  • Cheung Chau

Also known as Yuk Hui Temple, this historic building is famous for being part of the annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival. The Taoist temple was originally built around 200 years ago as a tribute to Pak Tai, the Taoist god of the sea. The structure itself is quite the architectural gem featuring a roof lined with green concave tiles, ceramic figures and sculpted dragons. Home to an iron sword that dates back to the Song Dynasty and a 20-ounce golden crown, the temple is also significant for its numerous stone lions scattered around the complex.   

Read more
Po Lin Monastery
Photograph: Shutterstock

Po Lin Monastery

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

One of the most magnificent Buddist structures in Hong Kong. Po Lin Monastery is rich with colorful iconography both on the exterior and interior while also boasting spectacularly high ceilings and lavish decorations. Sitting behind the iconic Big Buddha, the complex consists of several halls including the main temple, which houses three bronze statues of the Buddha to represent his past, present and future. Grab a bite at the popular vegetarian restaurant if you’re feeling peckish after all the marvelling. 

Read more
Western Monastery
Photograph: Shutterstock

Western Monastery

  • Attractions
  • Tsuen Wan

Situated in Tsuen Wan’s Lo Wai village, Western Monastery, also known as Yuen Yuen Institute, is a Buddist institution with more than 40 years of history. The monastery is designed to replicate the grandeur of a Chinese palace with traditional yellow tiled roofs and flying eaves. Shrouded between the surrounding mountains, you can truly experience some quiet and tranquility the moment you step into the monastery. The occasional passing monk chanting mantras also adds to the atmosphere. 

Read more
Wong Tai Sin Temple
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Wong Tai Sin Temple

  • Things to do
  • Wong Tai Sin

A home to three religions – Taoism, Buddhism and Confucianism – Wong Tai Sin Temple is the go-to place for worship during big celebrations such as Buddha’s birthday and Chinese New Year. It's also a popular site courtesy of its gorgeously ornate buildings. The historic temple is also known for its supposedly accurate fortune-telling via kau cim, where worshippers shake a bamboo cylinder containing various fortune sticks until one falls out.

Read more
Tsz Shan Monastery
Photograph: Cara Hung

Tsz Shan Monastery

  • Things to do
  • Tai Po

This monastery is home to the world’s largest bronze statue of Guan Yin, the goddess of mercy (also known as Kwun Yum in Cantonese). It’s quite the sight: 76 metres tall, and twice the size of Big Buddha on Lantau Island. The 500,000 sq ft Tang Dynasty-style Buddhist compound consists of several grand halls, a Bodhi tree, sweeping gardens and what’s called a ‘brilliance pond’. There’s a strict limit on how many visitors can come here each day so online booking in advance is essential.

See also: A guide to Tsz Shan Monastery, Tai Po's hidden santuary

Read more
