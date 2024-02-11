The most beautiful Chinese temples to visit in Hong Kong

Rebuilt in 1998 in the style of the Tang Dynasty, Chi Lin Nunnery is a large temple complex that boasts elegant wooden architecture and serene lotus ponds. Several temple halls and buildings form part of the complex where treasured Buddhist relics are kept. Chi Lin Nunnery also houses the popular Nan Lian Garden.
Hong Kong has no shortage of temples – there’s bound to be one in every neighbourhood. Some have even become popular tourist attractions thanks to their fascinating history and intricate architectural design. Here are some of the most beautiful and historically significant temples in Hong Kong that are worthy of a visit at least once.
