Drink this: Must-try summer cocktails in Hong Kong

Rosewood's award-winning bar, DarkSide, recently launched a high-concept luna-inspired cocktail programme, and we're still over the moon with some of our favourite servings from the menu. The menu's stiff entries are great, but the Waxing Gibbous ($180) makes an excellent summer drink as one sip can easily transport you to a tropical island paradise. The clear liquid – served in a lowball glass designed with an illuminated cosmos print at the bottom – is a mix of Grey Goose vodka, Tio Pepe sherry, coconut, pandan vinegar, and lychee, served over ice with a drop of aromatic sandalwood.
Summers in Hong Kong are hot, humid, and give us constant rain showers. The heat can sometimes be unbearable, and the best way to cool things down is to have a glass – or three (we don't judge) – of ice-cold cocktail in hand. We've sipped many refreshing tipples since the beginning of summer, and we're here to share with you the best drinks not to miss out on. Whether you're craving something spritz, sour, or an extra boozy concoction, read below and quench your thirst with the best cocktails to try this season.
