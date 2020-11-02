Where to watch the US presidential election in Hong Kong
Witness one of the biggest showdown in 2020 (with a pint in hand)
While most of us might not have a say in the Trump versus Biden debate, this year’s US presidential election may very well be one of the most dramatic and influential events in history, and its results are certainly going to affect the global economy. Whether you’re a keen follower of American politics, or just in for some prime time entertainment, here are some places where you can catch the action as it unfolds. By Elaine Wong
RECOMMENDED: Need more booze to celebrate a victory or drown in sorrow? Enjoy these sumptuous free-flow brunches, or go bar-hopping at the 50 best bars in Hong Kong.
Trafalgar
With over six televisions and two large 120-inch outdoor projectors, Trafalgar has been the go-to for many sports fans and those who crave some British pub food. To add to that, they will be live-streaming the election on November 4, from 7am to 11am. As the results roll in, there’s no better way to deal with the tension than to relax on the outdoor balcony and enjoy a scrumptious buffet breakfast (from $180 per head). Eat to your heart’s content with a variety of American comfort foods and sides – think sausages and bacon – and free flow coffee, tea, and juice. If you need a serious tipple (we feel you, really), take your pick from their range of English ales, ciders, and fine Scotch.
To reserve a table, call them up at 2110 1535, or check their Facebook for more details.
The Globe
Another popular gastropub on the list is The Globe, with 18 rotating drafts and over 100 bottles to highlight different breweries from around the world. On November 4, starting at 9am, you can watch NBC’s live coverage of the election at The Globe while sipping on a classic Bloody Mary, or a keg of Behemoth Brewing Company’s limited ‘Not the Most Stable Genius’ hazy IPA. Bacon sandwiches will then be served from 10.30am till noon.
To reserve a table, call them up at 2543 1941, or check their Facebook for more details.
Alvy’s
To pay tribute to its American roots, Alvy’s is hosting a ‘Make Americanos Great Again’ event on November 4, at 4pm. Expect red, white, and blue Fernet Hunter Americano cocktails on draft ($88) to go with bourbon chicken BBQ pizza ($148), smoked BBQ pulled pork sandwich with curly fries ($138), and cherry pie ($78). With all American flavours, beer, and bunting, Alvy’s will certainly bring out the fun and ‘Mericanness within you.
To reserve a table, call them up at 2312 2996, or check their Facebook for more details.
Delaney's (Wan Chai)
Instead of the usual sports games, Delaney’s (Wan Chai) will be showing the presidential election live on their big screens on November 4. Doors open nice and early at 8am for you to catch the action while enjoying a cheeky pint, traditional pub grub, and some friendly banter.
Note that only the Wan Chai branch has confirmed that they will be screening the election, so if you’d like to go to the Tsim Sha Tsui or Cyberport branches, double check by calling them up beforehand.
To reserve a table at Delaney’s (Wan Chai), give them a ring at 2861 1935, or see their Facebook for more details.
McSorley's Ale House
From 10am on November 4, you can grab for a ‘That’s not Hyperbole!’ Breakfast (from $178), or a ‘Fake News’ Burger (from $178) at McSorley’s (Soho). The former is a hearty all-day breakfast, with sausages, mushrooms, baked beans, and more, while the latter is a classic burger, with a juicy patty, cheddar cheese, and lettuce. No matter who you’re siding with, both items are sure to steal your heart and cure your stomach.
Note that only the Soho branch will be broadcasting the election, and not the one in Discovery Bay.
To reserve a table, call them up at 2385 5515, or check their Facebook for more details.
Where to knock back a great beer or three in town
The best beer bars in Hong Kong
No matter where you are in Hong Kong – from Sai Kung to Lamma Island – you’re never too far from a quality beer bar.