Moonkok by Moonzen
Photograph: Calvin Sit

The best beer bars in Hong Kong

Where to knock back a great beer or three in town

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Time Out editors
Hong Kong is booming with homegrown craft breweries bursting onto the scene one after another. Such fast-paced growth has naturally coincided with an explosion in the number of great bars serving craft beer across the city. In fact, it’s fair to say that no matter where you are in Hong Kong, you’re never too far from a quality beer bar. The next time you’re feeling thirsty, drop into one of these excellent places and settle down for a great time. Cheers!

RECOMMENDED: If it's a view that you're after, check out some of our city's best rooftop bars.

The best craft beer bars in Hong Kong

Ho Lan Jeng (formerly 65 Peel)
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lan Jeng

Ho Lan Jeng (formerly 65 Peel)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Central

Ho Lan Jeng (formerly called 65 Peel because of its old location in Peel Street) a play on the common Canto phrase used to describe something as 'so fucking good' – is all about showcasing the local craft beer scene. You'll find everything from brews by Citibrew, Moonzen, Yardley Brothers, Mak's Brewery and more, to a selection of Hong Kong-themed cocktails like the Salty7, which combines gin with salted lemon and 7up. 

Blue Supreme
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Blue Supreme

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Sheung Wan

This beautifully decorated craft beer bar often draws crowds that spill out onto Cat Street, and for good reason. Blue Supreme specialises in funky, wild, and live brews born out of Belgian traditions – think farmhouse ales, saisons, spontaneously fermented lambics, sour brown ales, and more. Live beers not your thing? The bar also serves beers from local breweries that are a little more accessible. 

The Globe
Photograph: TA

The Globe

  • Bars and pubs
  • Pubs
  • Soho

A venerable institution with some 20 years’ history and a surprisingly spacious location – at least for Central – The Globe is one of the best places in Hong Kong to settle in with a pint. A member of the Craft Beer Association of Hong Kong and home to more beers than you can shake a stick at, The Globe is a must-visit for any hop head. If all the many various brews aren’t enough for you, be sure to snare one of the unmissable homemade pies.

Craftissimo
Photograph: Courtesy Craftissimo

Craftissimo

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sheung Wan

This bar-slash-bottle shop in residential Poho is a real winner. Scan around and take your pick from the shop's well-stocked fridges. IPAs, stouts, sours, wheat beers, ciders, CBD-infused beers – everything you could ever want is represented here. Craftissimo's beer selection is always expanding with new imports and local releases, so you'll always get to try something new. There are also beers on tap available from local breweries like Hong Kong Beer Co and Young Master. 

Grain
Photograph: Courtesy Grain

Grain

  • Restaurants
  • Kennedy Town

Grain, in partnership with one of Hong Kong’s top craft brewers Gweilo, offers a total of 24 taps with a rotating selection of craft beers by Gweilo and other breweries. Grain also houses a research and development brewing facility called Gweilo Brewlab, which will allow beer lovers to try out newly developed brews before they’re released, as well as an area to host beer workshops and tastings to learn more about brewing beer. And if you're not in the mood for some hoppy action, Grain also have tap-served cocktails including refreshing pineapple mojitos, Pampelle spritzes, and gin and tonic made with Gweilo Gin and Capi Tonic.

Moonkok by Moonzen
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Moonkok by Moonzen

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Mong Kok

Local craft brewery Moonzen have pulled out all the stops for this extremely photogenic bar on Shantung Street in Mong Kok. Designed by HEED Studio, the interior is full of vermillion and emerald green to resemble a temple, and the bar serves an impressive 12 beers on tap – Moonzen brews and guest additions. We thoroughly enjoy escaping the bustle of the city and perching at the bar and getting a cold one poured, accompanied by some of the tasty snacks on offer.

Once You Go Craft
Photograph: Courtesy Once you go craft

Once You Go Craft

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Tai Kok Tsui

This small, independent bar brings great craft beer to Tai Kok Tsui by offering brews from some of Hong Kong's most interesting craft breweries, like Young Master, Yardley Brothers and HK Lovecraft. From sour ales and house-brewed IPA to Doppelbocks and Gose – there's an impressive range of styles on the tap list here. Considering the space is just barely big enough for you to order your beer from the bar, expect the action to spill out onto the street quite frequently.

Second Draft
Photograph: Courtesy Second Draft

Second Draft

  • Restaurants
  • Gastropubs
  • Tai Hang

Little Bao's chef May Chow joined forces with the guys from TAP: The Ale Project to create a gastropub, the aptly named Second Draft, located in Tai Hang. Apart from serving some cracking locally brewed beers on tap, the gastropub is also heavily influenced by local flavours when it comes to the grub with dishes like nuts with spicy Mala seasoning and squid ink and dried oyster croquettes on the menu. 

Read more
TAP - The Ale Project (Mong Kok)
Photograph: Courtesy TAP - The Ale Project

TAP - The Ale Project (Mong Kok)

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Mong Kok

TAP - The Ale Project has a laidback, quirky vibe and brings to the table a well thought out selection of locally brewed beers and even some esoteric brews fermented from wild yeast. Not to mention their collection of beer from international breweries from the likes of New Zealand or the USA. 

Tipsy Tap
Photograph: Courtesy Tipsy Tap

Tipsy Tap

  • Bars and pubs
  • Craft beer pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Kowloon is killing it when it comes to craft beer. There are tons of small bars and shops selling some of the freshest, rarest and most interesting beers in Hong Kong. Tipsy Tap stands at the vanguard of that movement. With a 20-strong line-up of craft beers on tap from all around the world and a menu with page after page of bottled beers, the bar puts the spotlight on beers and breweries that might otherwise go underrepresented in the city. It's an ideal spot to hang out and enjoy freshly poured brews over hearty snacks with other beer enthusiasts.

