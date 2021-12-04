Hong Kong
Timeout

Festive movies to stream online for Christmas

For those who prefer celebrating the holidays at home

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
We love Christmas more than anyone, but sometimes, with all the festive lights, Christmas shopping, and seasonal food you stuff in your face, it can get a tad overwhelming. So, if you feel like spending some time at home this season (but don't want to turn into a Grinch), here are some heartwarming holiday flicks you can watch at home for some extra Christmas cheer.

Christmas movies to stream on Netflix

Love Hard

Love Hard stars Nina Dobrev as Natalie, a hopeless romantic struggling to find love in LA. But thanks to the magic of dating apps, she swipes right on Tag (Darren Barnet) and begins to fall for him. Hard. Taking a leap of faith, Natalie decides to fly to the East Coast and surprise Tag for the holidays. But it didn't take long for her to find out that it was all too good to be true – she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Eager to make amends with Natalie, Josh offers to help set her up with Tag. Will Natalie finally get the guy of her dreams? Or will she learn a more important lesson about love and friendship?

A Boy Called Christmas

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure in the snowy north, in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comical, and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.

Single All the Way

Christmas is a big deal for Peter's family, but Peter dreads it every year. Why? Because his family is desperate for him to be in a relationship. In order to avoid his family’s judgement, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays – posing as his boyfriend. But when Peter’s mum set him up on a blind date with her very attractive trainer James, things don't go quite as planned as Peter and Nick – and basically the whole family – begin to realise they might have something more than just a friendship.

How to Ruin Christmas

Forget Christmas parties, how about a Christmas funeral? All Tumi Sello wants is a quiet Christmas, but her plans get ruined – and so does Christmas – when the death of a family member occurs and Tumi is guilt-tripped into planning a Christmas funeral. But when the funeral starts to go pear-shaped (surprise, surprise), all eyes fall on Tumi, and once again, she has to try and clear her name by saving the funeral from an absolute disaster.

Christmas movies to stream on Disney+

Home Sweet Home Alone

Move over Macaulay Culkin, there's a new mischievous kid in town. An all-new adventure comedy from the beloved Home Alone film franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone stars 10-year-old Max Mercer, who has been accidentally left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. Making the most of his time alone at home, Max gets a couple of unexpected 'guests' attempting to break in and retrieve a priceless heirloom. It's now up to Max to protect it from the trespassers at all costs – even if that means shooting snooker balls at Santa.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

As her friends gather to prepare for a festive Life Day celebration, Rey decides to head on a quest with BB-8 to the mysterious Jedi Temple. But things quickly take a turn and Rey accidentally travels to the past where she embarks on an adventure through history, coming into contact with iconic heroes and villains from all eras of the Star Wars saga. 

Olaf Presents

Olaf goes from snowman to showman as he retells the stories of five major Walt Disney Animation Studios tales. Taking on iconic roles from the stories while showing off his theatrical flair, the ever-charming and loveable character turns into everything from a mermaid to a genie in order to entertain the crowd this holiday.

Godmothered

When Eleanor, an inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training learns that her chosen profession is facing extinction, she decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Upon finding a mislaid letter from Mackenzie, a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor decides to track her down to help her – only to discover that the 'young girl' is now a 40-year-old single mum who works at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of 'happily ever after' – but Eleanor is determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

