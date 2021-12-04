Festive movies to stream online for Christmas

Love Hard
Love Hard stars Nina Dobrev as Natalie, a hopeless romantic struggling to find love in LA. But thanks to the magic of dating apps, she swipes right on Tag (Darren Barnet) and begins to fall for him. Hard. Taking a leap of faith, Natalie decides to fly to the East Coast and surprise Tag for the holidays. But it didn't take long for her to find out that it was all too good to be true – she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Eager to make amends with Natalie, Josh offers to help set her up with Tag. Will Natalie finally get the guy of her dreams? Or will she learn a more important lesson about love and friendship?