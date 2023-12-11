Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Big JJ Seafood Hotpot restaurant
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Big JJ Seafood Hotpot to open in Basehall 02 this December

The popular hotpot restaurant will serving cha chaan teng-style dishes

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Jardine House’s dining destination Basehall 02 is one of the city’s hubs that always offers great bites from independent eateries across the city. Recently, one of their popular vendors, Both Street announced on their Instagram that their last day of operations inside Basehall 02 would be November 30, and that they would only be serving from their Yuen Long location from December onwards.

After a few days of posting teasers on their social media, Basehall has finally announced that popular hotpot restaurant Big JJ Seafood Hotpot would be replacing the Taiwanese-style gua bao specialist. While they may not be serving up their crowd-pleasing hotpots at Jardine House, Big JJ will be dishing cha chaan teng classics such as their luncheon meat and fried egg topped rice, as well as their scallion oil and pork chop rice. If you find yourself craving their hotpot instead, don’t worry – Basehall 02 is only a short walk away from Big JJ’s main location in Lan Kwai Fong!

Recommended stories:

Lionel Messi is coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami in February 2024

Japanese restaurant Chotto Maki launches Hong Kong’s first-ever sushi pizza

The best Christmas lunches and dinners in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.