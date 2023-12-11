Big JJ Seafood Hotpot to open in Basehall 02 this December

Jardine House’s dining destination Basehall 02 is one of the city’s hubs that always offers great bites from independent eateries across the city. Recently, one of their popular vendors, Both Street announced on their Instagram that their last day of operations inside Basehall 02 would be November 30, and that they would only be serving from their Yuen Long location from December onwards.



After a few days of posting teasers on their social media, Basehall has finally announced that popular hotpot restaurant Big JJ Seafood Hotpot would be replacing the Taiwanese-style gua bao specialist. While they may not be serving up their crowd-pleasing hotpots at Jardine House, Big JJ will be dishing cha chaan teng classics such as their luncheon meat and fried egg topped rice, as well as their scallion oil and pork chop rice. If you find yourself craving their hotpot instead, don’t worry – Basehall 02 is only a short walk away from Big JJ’s main location in Lan Kwai Fong!



Recommended stories:



Lionel Messi is coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami in February 2024



Japanese restaurant Chotto Maki launches Hong Kong’s first-ever sushi pizza



The best Christmas lunches and dinners in Hong Kong



Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what’s going on in the city.

