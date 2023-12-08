Hong Kong
Timeout

chotto maki pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

Japanese restaurant Chotto Maki launches Hong Kong’s first-ever sushi pizza

You need to sushi it to believe it

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
It’s no surprise that Japanese and Italian food are some of the most popular cuisines in Hong Kong, and fusion dishes of the two cuisines have been served in various restaurants. However, casual Japanese joint Chotto Maki has taken the idea of Japanese-Italian fusion dishes to a whole new level and created what they’ve dubbed Hong Kong’s first-ever sushi pizza.

chotto maki pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Chotto Maki

This unique creation sees fresh seafood on a rice-topped seaweed ‘pizza crust’. Chotto Maki’s sushi pizza comes in three different flavours: Sea Lover, Canadian, as well as Tuna N’ Cream. The Sea Lover pizza has ingredients such as chopped scallop, fresh salmon sashimi, edamame, and a house special sauce; whereas the Canadian pizza features imitation crab meat with fresh tuna sashimi, yellow pickles, and spicy mayo. Finally, Tuna N’ Cream is an indulgent treat with chopped tuna, cream cheese, tamago, and a generous drizzle of truffle mayo. All three choices are priced at $58 per slice, $378 for a whole 12-inch pizza, or $398 for a half-and-half pizza.

