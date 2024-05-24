Doraemon Hong Kong drone show 2024: When, where, vantage points, and more

Everything you need to know about the world's first Doraemon drone performance happening in Hong Kong

Everyone's favourite blue robot cat is set to light up the Hong Kong skies! AllRightsReserved (ARR) – the genius folks behind last year's famous rubber duckies – have joined hands once again with Fujiko Pro to bring a large-scale Doraemon exhibition to the city this July, marking a grand return of the beloved character after 12 long years. To celebrate this, the world's first Doraemon drone performance will be held in May to get Hongkongers excited for the upcoming event.

When is the Doraemon Hong Kong drone show?

The performance will take place on May 25 at 7.30pm and will last around 15 minutes.

Where to watch the Doraemon Hong Kong drone show?

The public will be able to catch the dazzling drone show along the waterfront of the Avenue of Stars (near Salisbury Garden). Areas along the Hong Kong Cultural Centre and inside/outside of Hong Kong Museum of Art may have limited visibility angles, so it's best to avoid that area to prevent road congestion. Check out the map below for the best vantage areas indicated in pink:

How to get there

The public can get to the Avenue of Stars with a 5-minute walk from the East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station exit J2, or the Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station exit E. You can also take the ferry from Central or Wan Chai to get to Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier by Harbour City and take a short walk to the vantage areas.

Highlights of the Doraemon Hong Kong drone show 2024

The public will be able to witness 1,000 drones take flight to form dazzling motifs and characters of Doraemon and his friends against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

Before the world's first Doraemon drone show take to the Hong Kong skies, the organisers will be giving away free balloons across five districts from 12pm. Limited quantities are available, so be sure to keep an eye out for the blue balloons around the Avenue of Stars, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Causeway Bay, and Central.

