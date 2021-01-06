Draft Land opens as Daybreak bar and cafe

As Hong Kong fends off the fourth wave, bars, pubs, and nightclubs have been temporarily closed since the last months of 2020. Most of us have resorted to drinking at home with the help of takeaway bottled cocktails and alcohol delivery services. And for those who started to embrace the trend of day drinking, bars with catering licenses currently operating as restaurants have been offering happy hours and food services to cater to our imbibing and dining needs.

Daybreak’s classic sandwich menu

Joining in the list of bars pivoting as a cafe is Draft Land, the Hong Kong outpost of Angus Zou’s hit Taipei bar in partnership with award-winning mixologist Antonio Lai whose garnish-free, batch-made cocktails have been winning the hearts of casual drinkers in Soho since 2018. Draft Land is currently open for business as Daybreak by Draft Land, a pet-friendly daytime bar and cafe. So, if you’ve been looking for a laid-back coffee spot in Central where you can bring your furry friend, visit Daybreak, chill and sip on their Ethiopian and Ugandan hand drip coffee ($70) or coffee on tap ($50), including the nitro cold brew and cold brew tonic. And if you can have your cocktail on tap, we don’t see why you can’t have it at 1pm. For afternoon visitors, Draft Land’s new array of bar snacks includes Takoyaki fish balls ($90), Taiwanese poutine fries ($80) with braised pork belly, smashed avocado with sourdough ($80), and sticky lemon chicken wings ($80).

Sip on Daybreak’s Ethiopian and Ugandan hand drip coffee

Daybreak is also serving a classic sandwich menu with a twist, including the avocado egg sandwich with housemate garlic soy ($70), B.E.C. croissant ($70), smoked salmon furikake bagel ($90), BBQ chicken katsu sandwich ($100), and the steak sandwich with Thai chimichurri sauce ($120). We’re particularly excited to try the char siu pork neck sandwich ($120) with crowd favourite Typhoon Shelter-style garlic and chillies.

Daybreak by Draft Land is open daily from 10am to 6pm, but hours will continue to evolve depending on the city's social distancing restrictions, so make sure to check Draft Land’s Instagram for updates. Kate Lowe

