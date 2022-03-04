The beginner's guide to setting up a bar at home

Bar set-up
Abundant space is a scarcity in Hong Kong. So, if you have a tight apartment, you can repurpose furniture like a console table or side table as your designated bar. Or just set up a stylish tray stocked with your favourite spirits and tools on your kitchen counter. You can easily pick up or order online a stylish tray from Ikea; they have everything from wood, metal, or plastic trays.
If you have the luxury of space, you can invest in a bar cart or trolley that fits your design taste. The important thing is to have your drinking paraphernalia in one easily accessible area. Check out online shops like Stockroom, Decor8, and iDecorateShop for stylish trolleys, style varies from silver, black, or gold metal carts with glass or wood planes.