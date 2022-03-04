The beginner's guide to setting up a bar at home

Glassware

Glassware is not all about the aesthetics, although that does count. The proper glass can enhance your cocktail and your drinking experience. Glassware does take up quite a lot of space though, so it might be best to just get glasses you’ll often use. If you prefer to drink your spirits neat or on the rocks, get a set of rock glasses, also called Old Fashioned glasses. These are low ball glasses that looks like a short tumbler, usually used for whisky sours and spirit-forward drinks like Negroni and Old Fashioned (hence the name of the glass). For long drinks, get highball glasses, these are usually used for G&Ts and other fizzy drinks, and can even be used as drinking glasses. Coupe or coupette glasses are used for shaken, and stirred drinks served chilled with no ice. And if you’re more into wines, get glasses based on the wines you often drink, there are different glasses for red, white, sweet, and sparkling. If you have the budget and want to splurge, invest in crystal glasses. You can also mix and match with vintage pieces you can find in secondhand shops or online marketplaces.

You can purchase glasswares online via Vinoble, Indigo-living, Bidvino, or Townhouse.