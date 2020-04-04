Hong Kong bars now offering cocktail takeaway and delivery
Thirsty? Here's a list of bars offering takeaway and delivery during this dry season
Are you missing your favourite cocktails from your neighbourhood bars? Worry not as numerous Hong Kong bars are ensuring you don't go thirsty during their temporary closure. By pre-ordering from them during these trying times, you'll be able to support their businesses and their staff who are working hard to cater to your favourite tipple.
So, whether you're after wine, sake, beer, or cocktails, here are some bars ready to the rescue.
Hong Kong bars offering takeaway and delivery
The Old Man
2019 Asia's 50 Best Bar The Old Man Hong Kong is now accepting orders for their bottled cocktails to be delivered to your door. Favourite menu staples like The Sun Also Rises, The Torrents of Spring, A Moveable Feast - 1964, and Garden of Eden-1985 will all be available in 180 ml bottle ($220), 500 ml bottle ($500), or 750 ml vacuum-sealed bag ($700). They will also offer twists to classic cocktails like Negroni and Old Fashioned and deliver together with ice and garnishes. The bar will need a lead time of one to two days before delivery and a minimum order of $500. So, make sure to call ahead to reserve your cocktails. Contact them via WhatsApp 6201 5855 or message directly on Facebook or Instagram to order.
The Wise King
The Wise King, known for their mouth-watering contemporary craft cocktails, previously announced the launch of their takeaway bottled cocktail programme before the temporary closure last April 3. King's Negroni cocktail bottles (perfect for seven servings) will be available at $598 per bottle and $1,000 for two bottles. Reserve their spirit-forward cocktail bottles through Instagram or Facebook.
Tell Camellia
Tell Camellia, known for their signature tea cocktails, just launched their bottled cocktails ready to be delivered to your home. Choose from four delicious mixes that you can stock up on and drink during your online home parties. Cocktails are available in 200 ml bottles in two servings of Darjeeling Negroni or Matcha Martini, and four servings of Matcha Vodka and T-Tonic mango and strawberry. Order via info@tellcamellia.com, or message them on their Facebook or Instagram accounts and they will deliver it to your doors. Along with the bottled cocktail programme, Tell Camellia is also releasing vouchers at $250, $500, $1,000, and $2,000, that customers can buy and use at a later date.
Sake Central
Got some sake cravings? Sake Central, a bar with one of the best selection of sakes in the city, will keep its retail section open from Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 11pm. Interested buyers can take-out or order for delivery from their full range of sake, shochu, Japanese whisky, craft beer, and artisan soft drinks. Take advantage of their current promo: purchase six bottles or spend $2000 and avail a 20% discount. Their products are also available on Deliveroo together with their signature dishes.
Mizunara: The Library
Wan Chai's hidden Japanese bar, Mizunara The Library, is also offering four bottled classic cocktails, Manhattan, vodka and gin martini, and Negroni. The bottles are available at 100 ml servings for $120. You can pick up your orders or have it delivered with additional charges. Place your orders between 3pm and 8pm, and pickups are available by 9pm. For your spirit cravings, they're also selling their single cask bottlings of Arran, Ardmore, and various Japanese whiskies, together with vodka, gin, shochu, and rum.
Whisky & Words
001
One of Hong Kong's hidden cocktail bars in Central, 001, is temporarily closed but their upstairs Liquor and Liqueur shop will remain open to keep you quenched through the dry season. The shop is open from Monday to Saturday, from 12pm to 7pm. Take the entrance beside Pizza Express to get to the shop. They are also available for delivery, contact them via WhatsApp 6629 5975 to place your orders.
The Shady Acres
Soho's The Shady Acres is also offering cocktails available for pick up or delivery. They're offering Retrograde Lemonades and Bloody Mary in pre-batched large serving bottles complete with garnish. Single serves of gin lime soda and Old Fashioned are also available. Order through WhatsApp via 9176 7500.
Think Wine
While temporarily closed, Think Wine is offering their wines for sale at 25% off for pick up at their location. Orders must be made 24 hours prior to collection so they can prepare your items. Payment transactions will be available via bank transfer. Get in touch with them through their Facebook or Instagram accounts or email via drink@thinkwine.com.
JIA Group
JIA Group restaurants 208 Duecento Otto, Chachawan, Duddell's, Mak Mak, Meen & Rice Old Bailey, and Potato Head, have expanded its services into private catering and delivery. People can order set meal boxes and add-on bottles of wine from their selection, or bottled cocktails like Negroni, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Dark 'n Stormy, Manhattan, or Americano for $300 a bottle. If you're interested, you have to place your orders 12 hours in advance, any orders after 6pm will be processed the following day. Order online today via their site.