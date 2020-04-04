Hong Kong bars now offering cocktail takeaway and delivery Thirsty? Here's a list of bars offering takeaway and delivery during this dry season

Are you missing your favourite cocktails from your neighbourhood bars? Worry not as numerous Hong Kong bars are ensuring you don't go thirsty during their temporary closure. By pre-ordering from them during these trying times, you'll be able to support their businesses and their staff who are working hard to cater to your favourite tipple.

So, whether you're after wine, sake, beer, or cocktails, here are some bars ready to the rescue.

RECOMMENDED: Want to make cocktails at home instead? Check out the best alcohol delivery services in Hong Kong.