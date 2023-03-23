Hong Kong
By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Cardinal Point
Photograph: Courtesy Forty-FiveCardinal Point

Gastronomy meets creative arts at Landmark’s new multi-experience space Forty-Five

This massive multi-concept venue will gradually open starting end of March

Jeff Yeung
Written by
Jeff Yeung
With travel restrictions lifted and the city returning to normalcy, the hospitality industry is picking up once again in Hong Kong, and a new multi-experience establishment is now opening in Central’s iconic Landmark. 

Jointly created by Leading Nation (the group behind The Diplomat, Elephant Grounds, Margo, and La Rambla) and Hongkong Land, Forty-Five is a unique hospitality space combining the best of culinary and creative arts, ushering in five different experiential concepts all under one roof. 

Entrance
Photograph: Courtesy Forty-FiveEntrance

The dining side is spearheaded by esteemed French female chef Anne-Sophie Pic – who boasts an impressive 10 Michelin stars across her restaurants. Seating 40, the space is designed by the Paris-based architecture and interior design studio Gilles et Boissier to offer a luxurious dining ambience. 

Alongside The Cristal Room, Forty-Five will also house modern Shanghainese restaurant The Merchants, helmed by head chef Chen Tian Long, Japanese steakhouse Kaen Teppanyaki, led by chef Yoshiyuki Sato, and Cardinal Point, a restaurant bar and sky terrace that serves as the perfect venue for magic hour cocktails created by Leading Nation Hospitality’s beverage director John Nugent.

The Merchant
Photograph: Courtesy Forty-FiveThe Merchant

The space is then completed by the Gloucester Arts Club, a private, members-only social club that seeks to foster a community of culture and creativity through curated events for creatives and entrepreneurs alike, spanning art, architecture, fashion, literature, music, and gastronomy. 

“As Hong Kong relaunches itself in the consciousness of upscale global travellers, there is no timelier debut for this remarkable new destination located in the beating heart of Central,” Hongkong Land’s executive director Alvin Kong remarks. “Forty-Five is the perfect complement to our mission of building lasting value in the heart of cities powering Asia’s growth.”

Cardinal Point
Photograph: Courtesy Forty-FiveCardinal Point

The various components of Forty-Five will gradually open in the coming quarter, with The Merchants arriving in March, Cardinal Point and Kaen Teppanyaki opening in April, the Gloucester Arts Club this summer, and finally The Cristal Ball in July or August. Stay tuned for more information to come.

Follow us on YoutubeFacebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

    Time Out

    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

