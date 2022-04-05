Best treats in Hong Kong to indulge in this Easter

The Baker & The Bottleman is celebrating the first Easter in Hong Kong with quintessential British bakes. Chef Simon Rogan presents a bountiful spread of sweets to go around all weekend long. These limited baked treats include the traditional Easter hot cross buns, which are rich, buttery brioche buns spiced with cinnamon and packed with rum raisins ($35), malt custard tart ($45), scones set with strawberry jam and clotted cream ($200), and even savoury Easter scotch eggs ($390/6). Pre-orders are available starting now for pickup from April 11 to 18, with a minimum lead time of one-day pre-pickup.
