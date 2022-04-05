Hong Kong
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Easter
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Sweet treats to indulge in this Easter

The hunt for Easter bakes, cakes, and eggs is over.

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Dara Chau
In a blink of an eye, it’s April already. While normally we would be recommending the best places to go for dinner to celebrate this holiday, it looks like Easter will be quiet still. Since festive dinner feasts are off the table, given the circumstances, there are still some ways to feed the holiday mood – from hot cross buns to chocolate eggs and Easter bunnies – it’s time to overindulge this April long weekend. 

RECOMMENDED: Check out our guide on how to spend your Easter long-weekend in Hong Kong

Best treats in Hong Kong to indulge in this Easter

The Baker & The Bottleman
Photograph: Courtesy The Baker & The Bottleman

The Baker & The Bottleman

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wan Chai

The Baker & The Bottleman is celebrating the first Easter in Hong Kong with quintessential British bakes. Chef Simon Rogan presents a bountiful spread of sweets to go around all weekend long. These limited baked treats include the traditional Easter hot cross buns, which are rich, buttery brioche buns spiced with cinnamon and packed with rum raisins ($35), malt custard tart ($45), scones set with strawberry jam and clotted cream ($200), and even savoury Easter scotch eggs ($390/6). Pre-orders are available starting now for pickup from April 11 to 18, with a minimum lead time of one-day pre-pickup.

Shop here

Read more
Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Central
  • price 4 of 4

Easter is a near monthlong celebration at Mandarin Oriental. Apart from the lobby being transformed into an Easter corner for the public to enjoy, exclusive staycations with Easter-themed workshops are also a great way to get the kids excited about the holiday. The award-winning pastry team has whipped up some French bakes and cakes for the occasion too. Available all through April at The Mandarin Cake Shop, find decadent desserts like pistachio mascarpone and mango cake in an egg-shaped tuille ($468), the elaborate Mandarin Oriental Easter chocolate egg ($778), chocolate bunnies ($568), and Easter pastries ($65) and cheesecakes ($58). Order online for pickup, delivery or visit the shop in Central. 

Shop here

Read more
Check prices
Bakehouse
Photograph: Courtesy Bakehouse

Bakehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Soho

Arguably one of Hong Kong’s most popular bakeries is celebrating Easter in a big way with time-honoured hot cross buns ($20). Available until Easter Monday (April 18), these buns are made with a twist to the original recipe, with spiced with cinnamon and rum, filled with raisins and orange peel and finished with citrus syrup glaze. Much like a lot of the baked goods at Bakehouse, these will run out quickly, so best to visit Bakehouse locations early to avoid disappointment. 

Read more
Kowloon Shangri-La
Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-La

Kowloon Shangri-La

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
  • price 4 of 4

Putting a spin on the traditional chocolate Easter egg, pastry chef Dhilmin Silva has added life to his creations with vibrant colour, fun motifs, and personality to his desserts. Drawing inspiration from a spring garden, you will find quirky handcrafted goodies like butterfly on a pink chocolate egg ($488), strawberry chocolate egg ($308), blooming flower chocolate egg ($548) and more. Some of his creations also come in fun-sized treats like the bunny chocolate cupcake ($48) and egg-shaped Tiramisu ($48). 

Shop here

Read more
Check prices
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • West Kowloon

For a variety of fun and festive treats, look no further than Ritz-Carlton. Pastry chef Hugo Li is presenting a series of adorable Easter pastries and confectionery delights this April. Find Easter mousse cakes, cartoon-shaped desserts to excite the children, Easter egg and praline chocolate ($388), and the most revered dessert of them all – the Easter chicken-shaped egg with strawberry cheesecake ($698). Ushering in spring, the fresh strawberries are at their best this time of year and paired with a creamy cheesecake and festive embellishments; this treat will be adored by sweet tooths and children alike. 

Shop here

Read more
Check prices
The Peninsula Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula Hong Kong

  • Hotels
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

To bring its gastronomic delights into the comfort of your own home, The Peninsula is offering its gourmet creations via its Penfare at Home programme. This April, the offering will also include Easter features like its elaborate Easter egg cake ($488) made with a moist pistachio sponge cake which is adorned with pistachio Florentine, mango compote and vanilla Chantilly. Other Easter themed items are also available such as the carrot cake with cream cheese, and almond crumble ($488), orange-glazed Easter ham with roasted baby carrots ($1,020), and roasted Easter lamb rack with glazed spring vegetables ($1,280). 

Shop here

Read more
Check prices
Venchi
Photograph: Courtesy Venchi

Venchi

  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai

 

It’s all about spring for Venchi’s new Easter collection with highlights including the Venchi Chocolate Eggs in Tin ($450), which comes in a variety of hit flavours like pistachio, chocoviar, and raspberry and nibs; a Venchi Petals Collection ($450) with 75 percent extra dark chocolate egg adorned with crunchy cocoa pearls; and Venchi’s Brutto & Buono eggs ($115) in which chocolate eggs come in chocolate and hazelnuts, milk chocolate with hazelnuts and white chocolate in with salted nuts. Other items include Venchi gourmet eggs ($580), Venchi nougatine egg ($350), and spring gift boxes, among other Easter-themed items.

Read more
