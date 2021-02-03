Hong Kong's N.I.P craft distillery releases a limited-edition CNY gin

The gin contains edible gold flakes and uses eight botanicals traditionally used during CNY

Following the release of their 2020 year-end limited-edition gin Awakenings, Hong Kong's first licenced craft gin distillery N.I.P, releases a new gin in the market to celebrate the Year of the Ox. Named 800M (800 million), the gin was inspired from Fat Choi Spirit, a comedy film released in 2002 Lunar New Year, and one of the distiller's favourite films. With only 888 bottles released in the market, the spirit combines eight botanicals inspired by ingredients traditionally used in CNY festivities. Distilled in a copper pot-column distillation system custom made in Germany, the gin uses juniper berries, mandarin, lotus seeds, lily, black dates, ginger, tieguanyin tea, and an addition of gold flakes – a unique combination that encapsulates the aroma and flavour notes usually associated with Chinese New Year celebrations.

N.I.P 800M is distilled with eight botanicals usually used during CNY festivities

To enjoy this auspicious gin, N.I.P recommends mixing it with Indian tonic for an aromatic G&T or use it in a special tea cocktail called Golden Highball made with 50ml of 800M, 50ml oolong tea, 10ml fresh lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, topped with soda water.

N.I.P 800M gin

For Chinese New Year, N.I.P is also collaborating with The Langham's three Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant T'ang Court for a festive pairing menu featuring 800M gin paired with chef Kwong Wai-keung's special poon choi made with whole ten-head abalone, fish maw, dried oyster, conpoy, sea cucumber, black mushroom, fresh prawns, goose webs, marinated chicken, served in a traditional claypot. You may also order a bottle of special Chinese New Year cocktails crafted by Sandeep Kumar using N.I.P gin at Spanish-inspired bar The Wise King from February 6 onwards.

N.I.P 800M limited edition gin ($818) is available online via nipdistilling.com and in select supermarkets and liquor stores in the city.

