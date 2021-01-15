Limited-edition spirits to celebrate Chinese New Year 2021

This year’s Lunar New Year celebrations will be a bit more subdued because of the current safety restrictions in place. But that doesn’t mean we can’t raise our glasses to celebrate. If you're looking for alcohol gifts or something to collect for yourself, some spirit brands have released special limited edition bottles to mark the start of the Year of the Metal Ox. Here's a round up of Chinese New Year 2021 limited-edition liquors to add to your shopping list.

