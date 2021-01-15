Limited-edition spirits to celebrate Chinese New Year 2021
Welcome the Year of the Ox with celebratory spirits
This year’s Lunar New Year celebrations will be a bit more subdued because of the current safety restrictions in place. But that doesn’t mean we can’t raise our glasses to celebrate. If you're looking for alcohol gifts or something to collect for yourself, some spirit brands have released special limited edition bottles to mark the start of the Year of the Metal Ox. Here's a round up of Chinese New Year 2021 limited-edition liquors to add to your shopping list.
RECOMMENDED: Looking to collect 2021 CNY limited-edition products? Check out this list of unique and quirky items you can buy for CNY.
Suntory Whisky Royal Ox Ceramic 2021
Japanese whisky brand Suntory releases a limited expression annually to celebrate the new year. The stunning ceramic bottles are designed and painted to mirror the year’s zodiac animal, and this year features the magnificent ox. But the beauty of this bottle isn’t just skin deep, the liquor inside (bottled at 43 percent ABV) is a blend of the finest whiskies from the brand’s most famous distilleries.
Price: $1,480
Where to buy: Order via hkliquorstore.com
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Ox
For 2021, Johnnie Walker releases limited edition bottlings of its Blue Label blended Scotch whisky in honour of the Chinese New Year. Crafted by award-winning Chinese artist Shirley Gong, the design celebrates the Year of the Ox complete with celebratory lanterns and cherry blossoms. Bring this bottle to your socially distanced family gathering and cheers to a prosperous start to the new year.
Price: $1,788
Where to buy: Order via hkliquorstore.com
Hennessy XO CNY 2021 Limited Edition
French Cognac brand Hennessy dipped its toes in the CNY celebration with Hennessy XO 2021 New Year limited edition to welcome the Year of the Ox. Attracting wealth and prosperity with its red and gold bottle design, the special edition bottle contains Cognac that has flavours of candied fruit, cocoa, and a hint of spice. Enjoy this with some oysters, mushrooms, roasts, and foie gras to ring in the Lunar New Year.
Price: $2,080
Where to buy: Order via watsonswine.com and get a complimentary Hennessy XO miniature and a Hennessy Thomas Bastide glass
Hennessy VSOP CNY 2021 Limited Edition
Hennessy also came up with a special Hennessy VSOP 2021 New Year Limited Edition to celebrate the Year of the Ox. The design incorporates the colours red and purple - which are often associated with success, happiness, and good luck - painted by famous Chinese artist Liu Wei. With notes of vanilla, clove, and cinnamon on the nose and a smooth and balanced palate, the Hennessy VSOP 2021 New Year Limited Edition is a great bottle to crack open to welcome the Year of the Ox.
Price: HK$615
Where to buy: Order via watsonswine.com
Royal Salute 21 YO Signature Blend 2021 CNY
Royal Salute, named after the traditional military honour 21-gun salute, released their CNY edition to celebrate the arrival of the new year. The limited-edition bottles feature illustrations by award-winning British illustrator Brett Ryder that highlights traditional Chinese symbols like decorative knots and dragons to wish drinkers prosperity and good fortune for the year.
Price: $1,088
Where to buy: Order via liquidz.com.hk
Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Chinese New Year 2021
Glenfiddich released the 2021 instalment to the three-edition series of their limited edition Lunar New Year bottle designs. This new release, designed by Shenzhen-based artist Rion Wang, features the iconic Glenfiddich stag, known as Fu Lu in Mandarin, which represents wealth, prosperity, and longevity in Chinese culture. The bottle contains Glenfiddich 21 Year Old finished in Caribbean rum casks that gives it its notes of warm spice and toffee sweetness.
Price: Starts at $1,228 (shipping fee applies)
Where to buy: Order via www.masterofmalt.com; standard delivery is six days to arrive in Hong Kong. Estimated arrival time will vary depending on the date you purchase.
More about CNY celebrations in the city
The Ultimate Guide to Chinese New Year 2021
Where and what to eat during the festival and check out some impressive displays in town.
Limited-edition items you can get for Chinese New Year 2021
From bags, luxe apparel, ear pods, sneakers, mugs, accessories, and chopsticks, here's a list of the products we have our eye on this year.