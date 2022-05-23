Ikea is releasing rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival

Hong Kong
Timeout

Ikea is releasing rice dumplings this Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong

Known for their furniture, meatballs, and.... rice dumplings?

Cherry Chan
Yes, you read that right. Ikea is debuting a collection of three rice dumplings in time for the Dragon Boat Festival!

Ikea's collection of rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival
Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong.

While including classic rice dumpling ingredients like Chinese ham, dried mushrooms and salted egg yolk, Ikea’s novelty twist sees truffles and replaces the traditional pork belly meat filling for a whole Swedish meatball stuffed inside their glutinous rice dumpling ($49). 

Ikea's vegetarian friendly rice dumpling
Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong I Ikea's vegetarian-friendly rice dumpling

Ikea also has vegetarian patrons in mind with their release of rice dumplings. Swapping out their standard meatballs for a plant-based alternative stuffed inside the glutinous rice, combined together with lion’s mane mushrooms and chestnuts ($46). 

ikea dessert rice dumpling 2022
Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong I Red bean and lingonberry jam rice dumpling

Giving a Swedish twist to the Chinese delight, Ikea's red bean paste rice dumpling ($39) contains lingonberry jam (typically served with their meatballs), to provide a light and refreshing take on the traditional dish. Stop by your nearest Ikea food hall to try one (or all) of their rice dumplings!

  • Cherry Chan Staff Writer

