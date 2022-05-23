Ikea is releasing rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival

Known for their furniture, meatballs, and.... rice dumplings?

Yes, you read that right. Ikea is debuting a collection of three rice dumplings in time for the Dragon Boat Festival!

Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong.

While including classic rice dumpling ingredients like Chinese ham, dried mushrooms and salted egg yolk, Ikea’s novelty twist sees truffles and replaces the traditional pork belly meat filling for a whole Swedish meatball stuffed inside their glutinous rice dumpling ($49).

Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong I Ikea's vegetarian-friendly rice dumpling

Ikea also has vegetarian patrons in mind with their release of rice dumplings. Swapping out their standard meatballs for a plant-based alternative stuffed inside the glutinous rice, combined together with lion’s mane mushrooms and chestnuts ($46).

Photograph: Courtesy of Ikea Hong Kong I Red bean and lingonberry jam rice dumpling

Giving a Swedish twist to the Chinese delight, Ikea's red bean paste rice dumpling ($39) contains lingonberry jam (typically served with their meatballs), to provide a light and refreshing take on the traditional dish. Stop by your nearest Ikea food hall to try one (or all) of their rice dumplings!

Recommended stories:

Best rice dumplings for Dragon Boat Festival 2022

Hong Kong’s best local bakeries

New bars to try in Hong Kong right now

10 Hidden cafes and coffee shops to try in Hong Kong

Where to find the most Insta-worthy desserts in Hong Kong

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.